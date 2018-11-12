Century Cobalt Corp. Provides Overview of its 2018 Exploration Program

800 Rock and soil samples submitted for testing



Company is “on track” with 43-101 preparations

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2018 - Century Cobalt Corp. (OTCQB: CCOB) ("Century Cobalt" or the "Company"), a publicly traded company with its head office in Century City, Los Angeles, CA, is pleased to announce details of its 2018 exploration plan on its 13,900 acre Emperium Cobalt Property in the Idaho Cobalt Belt.

GeoHunt Consulting LLC, working out of the Company’s local office in Salmon, Idaho, led the 2018 initial Field Program. Activities focused on mapping, rock chip and soil sampling over the entire project area to highlight mineralized targets for further (more detailed) exploration in the future (e.g. trenching and subsequently drilling). As of the date of this press release, 800 soil samples and an additional 80 rock samples have been collected and have been delivered to ALS Global in Reno for geochemical analysis. All work is being done in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 standards of disclosure requirements.

“I am very pleased with the progress made by our team and would personally like to thank them for all of their hard work. In addition, I am especially excited with the discovery of a number of historic prospects on our property, which bodes well for future results,” said Alex Stanbury, CEO of Century Cobalt. “With the close of our 2018 field season in sight, we are now positioned over the coming months to analyse in detail the results of our sampling program and plan an appropriate exploration program for the 2019 field season. Details of this work plan and results of our samples from ALS Global will be announced in a later release.”

About Century Cobalt

The Company is focused on identifying, assessing and developing high-potential, economic, early-stage cobalt production opportunities in North America to take advantage of the growing demand for secure, ethically-sourced and conflict-free cobalt supplies. It holds a 100% interest in 695 lode claims representing 13,900 acres in the heart of the largest and most prolific cobalt mineralization trend in the U.S. Commonly known as the Idaho Cobalt Belt, this region is important nationally as it contains the largest known cobalt resources in the United States and is home to the most advanced cobalt project in the U.S. – eCobalt’s Idaho Cobalt Project. A 30- to 35-mile long NW-SE oriented metallogenic district characterized by stratiform copper-cobalt deposits, the Idaho Cobalt Belt also includes numerous historic mines and prospects of the centrally located Blackbird district, the Salmon Canyon deposit to the northwest, and deposits of the Iron Creek area to the southeast.

www.centurycobalt.com

www.youtube.com/channel/UC4sX-phkxTfnuEcSCs9y9GA

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company's SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

