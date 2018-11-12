AM Resources appoints Diego Fernando Barragan to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2018 - AM Resources Corp. (“AM” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: AMR) (Frankfurt: 76A) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Diego Fernando Barragan to its board of directors. Mr. Barragan replaces Elvis Hoyos, who resigned as a director of the Corporation.



Mr. Barragan has extensive experience in the hospitality and management sector. His prior experience as a professional athlete, personal coach and international wakeboard judge has played an instrumental role in his involvement with the mining sector, as he has travelled extensively and developed a good understanding of cultures, ethnic diversity, sustainability prospects, ideological conflicts and moral ethics. He was born in Cali, Colombia, into a family of political figures with a strong network of relationships with community leaders that started with his grandfather, Carlos Barragan (ex-senator, president and deputy of the house of representatives). Through both his father (a deputy) and grandfather, Mr. Barragan has learned to take a humanitarian approach combined with prudent action to ensure a successful mining venture. Mr. Barragan holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Florida Atlantic University and an associate in arts degree from Palm Beach State College.

His role with AM involves providing both logistical, organizational support while delivering strategic leadership in Patia, Cauca. His goals are to foster AM’s relations with the communities of El Hoyo and Vergel, as well as other indigenous groups in the region, through social, educational and political development initiatives.

“We are very pleased to have Mr. Barragan join our Board,” said Dominic Voyer, President and CEO of AM Resources. “His humanitarian vision and hands-on involvement with AM will be a great help in establishing long-term prosperous relations with the local communities. We also wish Mr. Hoyos all the best in his future endeavours.”

About AM Resources Corporation

AM Resources Corp. is a mining company specialized in the acquisition, development and operation of mining properties in Colombia. AM is focusing on Colombia’s excellent mineral potential and favourable political climate to develop its mining activities. The Corporation is also engaged in gold brokerage activities through its subsidiary, AM Resources Trading Corporation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Dominic Voyer

President and Chief Executive Officer

1-514-360-0576

1-844-988-2632

dvoyer@am-resources.com

www.am-resources.com