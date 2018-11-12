Vanadium One Commences Expanded Phase 2 Drilling Program at Mont Sorcier

TORONTO, November 12, 2018 - Vanadium One Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSX-V: VONE, FSE: 9VR1), is pleased to announce that the expanded Phase 2 drilling program has commenced at its Mont Sorcier Vanadium-Magnetite Project in Chibougamau, Quebec. Logging and core sampling has begun and the Company expects to complete this phase of drilling in November.

The Company is also pleased to announce that 792 samples from its Phase 2B drilling program have been shipped to SGS, in Lakefield, Ontario, for assaying. The Company expects to begin receiving initial results from the assays in early December.

About Vanadium One Energy Corp.:

Vanadium One Energy Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing the Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Project, in Chibougamau, Quebec. The goal is to define the extent of this resource and demonstrate its economic viability.

SOURCE: Vanadium One Energy Corp.