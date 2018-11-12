Bayhorse Silver Metallurgical Samples Assay 91.2 - 186.2 oz/t of Silver, Bayhorse Mine, Oregon, USA

Vancouver, November 12, 2018 - Bayhorse Silver Inc., (TSXV: BHS) (The "Company" or "Bayhorse") has received assay results from four metallurgical samples from its 100% controlled Bayhorse Silver Mine (the "Mine"), Oregon, USA.

Three 8 kg (17lb) metallurgical samples were taken from a homogenous 50 kg channel sample. From each 8kg sample, three 0.7 kg (1.5 lb) were taken and submitted for assay and the results were 175.3 oz/t Ag (5,452.42 g/t), 166.6 oz/t Ag (5,175.60 g/t), and 169.7 oz/t Ag (5,278.25 g/t) per ton respectively.

Two duplicates from the same sample group as well as a further sample from a separate channel sample were also submitted for assay. The two duplicate samples assayed 186.2 oz/t Ag (5791.47 g/t) and 147 oz/t Ag (4,572 g/t) respectively, while the third sample assayed 91.2 oz/t Ag (2,836.63 g/t)

The metallurgical grades sampled are considered "direct to smelter" grade and can be shipped to a smelter without further processing.

The full results are tabulated below.

Sample Ag oz/t Ag g/t Cu % Zn % Sb % Pb % MS-1 175.3 5,452.42 11.2 4.92 5.13 0.48 MS-2 166.6 5,175.60 10.8 4.82 5.75 0.49 MS-3 169.7 5,278.25 11.3 4.82 5.9 0.51 CHK-1 186.2 5,791.47 10.5 4.64 5.86 0.32 CHK-2 147.0 4,572.00 10.1 4.85 5.65 0.53 SCS-1 91.2 2,836.63 6.7 2.80 3.84 0.73

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill comments: "High grade silver samples are consistently being taken from the various zones inside the Bayhorse Silver Mine, and they continue to confirm the high silver grades reported by the historic production records". "We have developed the Bayhorse Silver Mine at a cost of $1.00 per inferred resource ounce."

The metallurgical samples will be submitted immediately, along with the completed assay certificates, to three identified smelters, in order to establish confirmed pricing agreements for the proposed delivery of Bayhorse Silver concentrate.

The Bayhorse silver mineralization contains tetrahedrite-tennantite, as the main copper-silver mineral together with the other metallic minerals, such as chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena and pyrite and these will be concentrated and upgraded into a dry concentrate through the use of the Steinert ore-sorter.

A sampling protocol has been instituted along with insertion of QAQC samples to monitor ongoing head grades of the material being bulk sampled and processed through the Ore-Sorter and gravity separation for the fines.

The samples reported above were ground to minus 80 mesh prior to submission to American Analytical Services Labs of Osburn, Idaho, for assaying. The analytical method used for the silver analysis consists of a 1 Assay Ton (AT) samples subjected to fire assay with gravimetric finish and ICP35 analysis

The samples were select channel samples across the mineralization in the newly named Goldilocks Zone at the recently opened westernmost workings inside the mine.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the technical content of this press release.

