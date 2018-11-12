Aquila Resources Appoints Jacques Perron to Board of Directors

Shares Outstanding: 337,974,556

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2018 /CNW/ - Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA) ("Aquila" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jacques Perron to its Board of Directors.

Ted Munden, Chair of the Board of Directors, commented, "We are delighted to welcome a mine builder and operator with Mr. Perron's experience and leadership abilities to our Board. We look forward to benefiting from Jacques' insights as we advance the Back Forty Project through the next phases of its development."

Mr. Jacques Perron, a resident of Colorado, has worked in the mining industry for more than 30 years and has extensive technical and operations experience. Mr. Perron was appointed as a director of Centerra Gold Inc. in October 2016 and as a director of Victoria Gold Corp. in June 2018. Most recently, Mr. Perron was President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc. Prior to joining Thompson Creek in 2013, Mr. Perron was President and Chief Executive Officer of St Andrew Goldfields Ltd. since 2007. Previous senior management positions included Senior Vice President of IAMGold Corp. from 2006 to 2007 and Vice President, Canada of Cambior Inc. from 2004 to 2006. From 1984 to 2004, Mr. Perron held a variety of increasingly senior management positions with Cameco Inc., Placer Dome Canada Limited, Breakwater Resources Ltd., Cambior Inc., JS Redpath Ltd. and Noranda Inc. Mr. Perron has also been a director of the Canadian Mineral Industry Education Foundation since 2007. Mr. Perron has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from l'École Polytechnique de Montréal.

ABOUT AQUILA RESOURCES

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA) is a development?stage company with strategic assets in the Great Lakes Region. The Company's experienced management team is focused on advancing pre-construction activities for its 100%?owned zinc? and gold?rich Back Forty Project in Michigan.

Aquila's flagship Back Forty Project is an open pit volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit with underground potential located along the mineral?rich Penokean Volcanic Belt in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The Project contains approximately 1.1B pounds of zinc and 1M ounces of gold in the Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource categories, with additional upside potential. Aquila has received all State and Federal permissions required for the construction and commencement of operations at the Back Forty Project.

The Company has three other exploration projects: Reef Gold Project located in Marathon County, Wisconsin, the Bend Project located in Taylor County, Wisconsin and Aquila Nickel located in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan. Reef is a gold-copper property and Bend is a volcanogenic massive sulfide occurrence containing copper and gold.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, forward?looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

These and other forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Aquila to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein.These risks include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Aquila's most recent annual information form and its other public filings, copies of which can be under Aquila's profile at www.sedar.com. Aquila expressly disclaims any obligation to update forward?looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward?looking information represents Aquila's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward?looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward?looking statements or information.Furthermore, Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

SOURCE Aquila Resources Inc.