Black Tusk Resources Inc. Announces DTC Eligibility

Vancouver, November 12, 2018 - wp] (the "Company") (CSE: TUSK) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been deemed eligible by the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of securities of publicly traded companies in the United States. DTC eligibility is expected to greatly simplify the process of trading of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB marketplace where the Company trades under the symbol BTKRF. In addition to the OTCQB listing, the Company's common shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TUSK as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 0NB.

Richard Penn, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "With heightened investor interest in the Kootenays during our fall exploration program, we believe that being DTC eligible will significantly enhance liquidity for our shareholders and improve our access to institutional and retail investors within the U.S."

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of its mineral property located in British Columbia, Canada. Pursuant to the Goldsmith Option Agreement, the Company currently has an option to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) undivided interest in the Goldsmith Property situated approximately is situated in the Kootenays, approximately 65 kilometres north of the City of Kaslo, British Columbia.

