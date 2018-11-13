Lake Resources NL: 2018 AGM Presentation

Brisbane, Australia - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) is pleased to present the 2018 AGM Presentation with investment highlights.- Lithium exploration/development in Argentina- 3 lithium brine & 1 hard rock lithium project- One of Largest Lease Holdings of Lithium ~ 200,000 Ha, provides scale, optionalityTwo Flagship Projects:Kachi - Large Exploration Target- 1st resource due in weeks - PFS to follow - Development optionality- Large basin 20km x 15km x 400-800m deep - Leases cover entire brine basin 69,000 Ha 100% owned- In southern extension of brine producing area, 80km south of FMC (20 years production)- New direct extraction method partnership - Reduction in time to production & lower operating costsOlaroz — Cauchari- Adjoins Orocobre/Advantage Lithium, Ganfeng/Lithium Americas- Extensions of world class lithium brine resources - Grade, scale - Next to Production / Development- Drilling underway 450m from major resources; pegged leases 2.5 years ago; results in weeksPegmatites - 80,000 Ha- New modern targets in past producing pegmatite belt in CatamarcaMajor Transactions in Area - Cauchari - Next to major acquisition $237M at Cauchari (Gangfeng Aug'18) = 6x LKE market value- Kachi - South of Galaxy sale of resource - US$280M (POSCO June'18)Undervalued vs Peers:- Comparisons with other lithium companies in Argentina - shows deep value in LKE- Neighbours market value between $1.1 Bn to $3+Bn; Recent research $0.44 price targetTo view the presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2A91G51W





About Lake Resources NL:



Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its 3 lithium brine projects and 1 hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle where half of the world’s lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~180,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provide the potential to provide security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.



The Kachi project covers 50,000 Ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 22km long and over 400m deep. Drilling over Kachi is aimed to produce a resource statement in 2018, anticipated in Oct 2018. A direct extraction technique is planned to be trialled on site in tandem with conventional methods as part of a PFS to follow the resource statement. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near-term.



The three key brine projects, Kachi, Olaroz/Cauchari, and Paso, are located adjacent to major world class brine projects either in production or being developed in the highly prospective Jujuy and Catamarca Provinces. The Olaroz-Cauchari project is located in the same basin as Orocobre's Olaroz lithium production and adjoins Ganfeng Lithium/Lithium Americas Cauchari project, with high grade lithium (600 mg/L) with high flow rates drilled immediately across the lease boundary.





