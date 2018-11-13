Kingston Resources Limited: Investor Presentation - November 2018

Sydney, Australia - Kingston Resources Ltd. (ASX:KSN) Investor Presentation - November 2018.Highlights:Focused gold company with two advanced exploration projects- Misima Gold Project (70%) 2.8Moz1 JORC Resource, historical, highly profitable large scale open pit in the Louisiade Archipelago, PNG- Livingstone Gold Project (75%) highly prospective location within the Bryah Basin with multiple exploration targets in Western Australia- Experienced board and management team with extensive background in gold mining and development- Active works program ongoing in PNG and WAo Focused on growing and upgrading the Misima 2.8Moz JORC resource then Scoping Study alongside regional explorationo Further exploration drilling around defined high grade prospects at LivingstoneTo view the presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Y4W9CI7X





Kingston (ASX:KSN) is a metals exploration company. Currently the Company's priority is the world-class Misima Gold Project in PNG, which contains a JORC resource of 2.8Moz Au, a production history of over 3.7Moz and outstanding potential for additional resource growth through exploration success. Kingston currently owns 70% of the Misima Gold Project.



In addition, Kingston owns 75% of the Livingstone Gold Project, WA which holds a 50koz resource and is the site of ongoing exploration and a number of high-grade historic intersections.





