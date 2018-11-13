Kingston Resources Limited: Investor Presentation - November 2018

Focused gold company with two advanced exploration projects
- Misima Gold Project (70%) 2.8Moz1 JORC Resource, historical, highly profitable large scale open pit in the Louisiade Archipelago, PNG
- Livingstone Gold Project (75%) highly prospective location within the Bryah Basin with multiple exploration targets in Western Australia
- Experienced board and management team with extensive background in gold mining and development
- Active works program ongoing in PNG and WA
o Focused on growing and upgrading the Misima 2.8Moz JORC resource then Scoping Study alongside regional exploration
o Further exploration drilling around defined high grade prospects at Livingstone
To view the presentation, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Y4W9CI7X
About Kingston Resources Limited:
Kingston (ASX:KSN) is a metals exploration company. Currently the Company's priority is the world-class Misima Gold Project in PNG, which contains a JORC resource of 2.8Moz Au, a production history of over 3.7Moz and outstanding potential for additional resource growth through exploration success. Kingston currently owns 70% of the Misima Gold Project.
In addition, Kingston owns 75% of the Livingstone Gold Project, WA which holds a 50koz resource and is the site of ongoing exploration and a number of high-grade historic intersections.
