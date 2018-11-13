Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Kingston Resources Limited: Investor Presentation - November 2018

03:27 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - Kingston Resources Ltd. (ASX:KSN) Investor Presentation - November 2018.

Highlights:

Focused gold company with two advanced exploration projects

- Misima Gold Project (70%) 2.8Moz1 JORC Resource, historical, highly profitable large scale open pit in the Louisiade Archipelago, PNG

- Livingstone Gold Project (75%) highly prospective location within the Bryah Basin with multiple exploration targets in Western Australia

- Experienced board and management team with extensive background in gold mining and development

- Active works program ongoing in PNG and WA

o Focused on growing and upgrading the Misima 2.8Moz JORC resource then Scoping Study alongside regional exploration

o Further exploration drilling around defined high grade prospects at Livingstone

To view the presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Y4W9CI7X



About Kingston Resources Limited:

Kingston (ASX:KSN) is a metals exploration company. Currently the Company's priority is the world-class Misima Gold Project in PNG, which contains a JORC resource of 2.8Moz Au, a production history of over 3.7Moz and outstanding potential for additional resource growth through exploration success. Kingston currently owns 70% of the Misima Gold Project.

In addition, Kingston owns 75% of the Livingstone Gold Project, WA which holds a 50koz resource and is the site of ongoing exploration and a number of high-grade historic intersections.



Source:

Kingston Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Kingston Resources Ltd. T: +61-2-8021-7492 E: info@kingstonresources.com.au WWW: www.kingstonresources.com.au


