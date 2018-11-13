Rock Tech Lithium Files Preliminary Economic Assessment on SEDAR

VANCOUVER, Nov. 12, 2018 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") [TSX-V: RCK; Frankfurt: RJIB (WKN: A1XF0V)] is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 2, 2018, an NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Technical Report") completed by DMT GmbH & Co. KG ("DMT") has been filed on SEDAR.

The Technical Report, a Preliminary Economic Assessment, assesses the economic potential at Rock Tech's flagship 100%-owned Georgia Lake lithium property in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Northwest Ontario, Canada.

