SolGold PLC Announces Cascabel Exploration Update

BISHOPGATE, November 13, 2018 - The Board of SolGold (LSE and TSX code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on recent drilling at the Company's Alpala Deposit in Northern Ecuador.

HIGHLIGHTS:



Recent drilling highlights expected to add significantly to an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) projected for release in December 2018 include:



Hole 69 (Alpala Western Limb): 852m @ 1.14% CuEq, including 502m @ 1.55% CuEq, and 152m @ 2.49%CuEq.



Hole 68 (Alpala Central): 664m @ 1.53% CuEq (open at depth), including 348m @ 2.25% CuEq, (1.26%Cu, 1.57g/t Au).



Hole 67 (Alpala Central): 1028m @ 1.29% CuEq, equating to over 1320m%CuEq, including 544m @ 2.17% CuEq and a zone of intense porphyry mineralisation containing visible gold (146m @ 4.07% CuEq, 1.96%Cu, 3.36g/t Au).



Hole 66 (Alpala NW): 633m @ 1.25% CuEq, including a zone of rich mineralisation containing visible gold (173m @ 2.46% CuEq, 1.36%Cu, 1.73 g/t Au).



Hole 64 (Alpala NW-Trivinio): 402m @ 0.65% CuEq, including discovery of a new zone, north of the Alpala Breccia unit, containing primary bornite mineralisation (162m @ 0.95% CuEq) and warrants follow up drill testing which may lead to unearthing further evidence of a second system adjacent to the Alpala Deposit.

An additional 82,400m metres of additional drilling (Holes 33-67) to be included in second MRE in December 2018 (Dec 2017 MRE estimated from only 53,616m of drilling).

Click or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the announcement in full.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0759H_1-2018-11-12.pdf

