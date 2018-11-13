Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
SolGold PLC Announces Cascabel Exploration Update

08:20 Uhr  |  Accesswire

BISHOPGATE, November 13, 2018 - The Board of SolGold (LSE and TSX code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on recent drilling at the Company's Alpala Deposit in Northern Ecuador.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Recent drilling highlights expected to add significantly to an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) projected for release in December 2018 include:


Hole 69 (Alpala Western Limb): 852m @ 1.14% CuEq, including 502m @ 1.55% CuEq, and 152m @ 2.49%CuEq.


Hole 68 (Alpala Central): 664m @ 1.53% CuEq (open at depth), including 348m @ 2.25% CuEq, (1.26%Cu, 1.57g/t Au).


Hole 67 (Alpala Central): 1028m @ 1.29% CuEq, equating to over 1320m%CuEq, including 544m @ 2.17% CuEq and a zone of intense porphyry mineralisation containing visible gold (146m @ 4.07% CuEq, 1.96%Cu, 3.36g/t Au).


Hole 66 (Alpala NW): 633m @ 1.25% CuEq, including a zone of rich mineralisation containing visible gold (173m @ 2.46% CuEq, 1.36%Cu, 1.73 g/t Au).


Hole 64 (Alpala NW-Trivinio): 402m @ 0.65% CuEq, including discovery of a new zone, north of the Alpala Breccia unit, containing primary bornite mineralisation (162m @ 0.95% CuEq) and warrants follow up drill testing which may lead to unearthing further evidence of a second system adjacent to the Alpala Deposit.

An additional 82,400m metres of additional drilling (Holes 33-67) to be included in second MRE in December 2018 (Dec 2017 MRE estimated from only 53,616m of drilling).

Click or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the announcement in full.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0759H_1-2018-11-12.pdf

CONTACTS

Nicholas Mather
SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer)nmather@solgold.com.au

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665
+61 (0) 417 880 448

Karl Schlobohm
SolGold plc (Company Secretary)kschlobohm@solgold.com.au

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661

Anna Legge
SolGold plc (Corporate Communications)alegge@solgold.com.au

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131

Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis
Camarco (Financial PR / IR)
solgold@camarco.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Andrew Chubb / Ingo Hofmaier
Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker)solgold@hannam.partners

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Clayton Bush / Trystan Cullen / Laura Hamilton
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)solgold@liberum.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2222

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

This information is provided by RNS, thenews service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold plc


