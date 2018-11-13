Sirios intersects 10.5 g/t Au over 10.6 m and 15.7 g/t Au over 8.7 m in Cheechoo

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2018 - Management of SIRIOS (TSX-V: SOI) is pleased to announce assay results of six drill holes, totalling 1,780 metres, undertaken on the Cheechoo gold property. The six drill holes are part of the larger drill program that will complete the 50 m-drill hole grid pattern of the Main Area, where the current dimensions are approximately 500 m by 500 m. In addition to demonstrating the continuity of the larger auriferous halo, pluri-metric high-grade gold intersections are continuously being intersected within the halo:

DDH 20181113



Section 186-188-191 Ang



Section 183 Ang



Section 187-189 Ang





Drill hole #191: 10.5 g/t Au over 10.6 m, including 44.1 g/t Au over 1.0 m;

Drill hole #183: 15.7 g/t Au over 8.7 m, including 146.9 g/t Au over 0.8 m;

Drill hole #189: 1.2 g/t Au over 41.0 m.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8140c177-b131-476b-91f3-0b762ef94f2a

Additional significant gold intersections were intersected in drill holes as indicated in the table below.

Drill hole # CH18- From To Length* Au (g/t) Au cut (g/t)** 183 11.0 38.5 27.5 0.6 50.5 68.5 18.0 2.3 incl. 50.5 51.4 0.9 31.5 73.8 92.0 18.2 0.8 171.9 192.0 20.1 0.4 198.0 228.0 30.0 4.8 2.6 incl. 199.5 208.2 8.7 15.7 8.0 incl. 206.6 207.4 0.8 146.9 62.5 234.4 288.0 53.6 0.5 186 2.5 56.0 53.5 0.5 79.5 129.6 50.1 0.9 141.0 145.5 4.5 0.7 150.9 156.1 5.2 0.6 174.0 192.0 18.0 0.4 187 13.6 24.0 10.4 0.7 89.5 113.5 24.0 0.7 133.0 148.5 15.5 0.9 incl. 143.4 145.5 2.1 4.2 171.4 174.0 2.6 2.5 211.0 244.5 33.5 0.5 255.0 266.5 11.5 0.7 188 5.0 24.0 19.0 0.7 33.0 58.5 25.5 0.6 102.4 125.2 22.8 0.5 131.9 204.0 72.1 0.5 219.5 240.0 20.5 0.4 271.5 277.5 6.0 0.7 286.5 296.5 10.0 0.5 189 52.0 56.0 4.0 0.7 81.5 103.0 21.5 0.9 109.0 150.0 41.0 1.2 190 17.5 32.5 15.0 0.9 64.5 96.5 32.0 1.2 104.0 161.7 57.7 0.5 191 32.8 58.5 25.7 0.7 incl. 45.1 45.9 0.8 11.0





Drill hole # CH18- From To Length* Au (g/t) Au cut (g/t)** 191 77.7 103.9 26.2 4.5 incl. 85.0 95.6 10.6 10.5 incl. 85.8 86.8 1.0 44.1 incl. 87.8 88.6 0.8 11.3 incl. 88.6 89.6 1.0 13.3 incl. 92.3 93.1 0.8 20.0 113.5 162.5 49.0 3.0 1.9 incl. 122.5 123.3 0.8 130.6 62.5 incl. 143.0 144.5 1.5 13.2 221.0 267.0 46.0 0.6

*: Interval along the hole, True width unknown

**: Grade cut at 50 g/t m

Drill hole #189 confirms the vertical continuity of the auriferous zone that runs along the tonalite-meta-sediment contact. Section 189 shows a thickness of about 50 meters in this area. Beyond the contact, the gold mineralization is distributed within the tonalite around a zone of intense alteration as shown on sections 183 and 189. The section of drill holes 186, 189 and 191 illustrate the presence of a significant gold bearing material within 130 meters of the surface as shown in the section.

Three photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3342563f-516f-4bba-a88b-779e708455a2

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f52f338e-eed4-4b39-a88d-eb35062e8fb9

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0f436d1-2a96-40f8-b7c8-b4c2a3e2a558

A table of collar coordinates is available at the following link:

http://www.sirios.com/bd-coordinates-drilled-20181113/

Assay results are still pending for the last three holes out of 58 totalling 15,720 metres completed in 2018.

Sirios’100% owned Cheechoo property is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 800 km north of Montreal, 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km from Goldcorp’s Éléonore gold mine.

Assay quality control

All NQ drill core was described by Sirios personnel at the Cheechoo exploration camp. The drill core was then sent to Rouyn-Noranda to be sawed in half, with one half sent to a commercial laboratory for assaying and other half kept for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was followed by integrating blanks and certified reference standards to the core sample sequence. The samples were assayed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish by Actlabs in Ste-Germaine-Boulé. Samples assaying greater than 2 g/t Au as well as drill core samples with visible gold were assayed by fire assay with metallic sieve based on a 1 kg sample.

Jordi Turcotte, MSc., Geo., and Nicole Gauthier, MSc., Geo, Qualified Persons pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, have prepared and verified the technical information of this press release, as well as reviewing the final text.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





For information, contact:

Dominique Doucet, Eng., President, CEO ddoucet@sirios.com

Nicole Gauthier, Exploration Manager, ngauthier@sirios.com

Tel.: (514) 510-7961