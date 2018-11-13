Avesoro Resources Inc. - Financial Highlights for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

TSX: ASO

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2018 - Avesoro Resources Inc., ("Avesoro" or the "Company"), the TSX and AIM listed West African gold producer, is pleased to announce the release of its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 (the "Quarter" or "Q3") and nine months ended September 30, 2018 ("YTD").

Financial Highlights:

YTD

Gold production of 175,496 ounces, in line with full year 2018 guidance of 220,000 – 240,000 ounces, and a 247% increase versus the same period in the prior year ("YTD 2017");

Revenues of US$225.1 million from gold sales of 174,812 ounces at an average realised gold price of US$1,288 per ounce;

Operating cash costs US$719 per ounce sold, an improvement of 27% versus YTD 2017;

All in sustaining costs ("AISC") of US$995 per ounce sold, a 34% improvement on YTD 2017;

Company EBITDA margin of 32%, with EBITDA of US$72.8 million;

Cash flow from operations of US$62.4 million; and

Cash of US$8.6 million and debt of US$128.8 million at September 30, 2018.

Q3 2018

Gold production of 47,177 ounces in the Quarter, a decrease of 22% on the previous quarter, due to a scheduled reduction in high grade mill feed from Youga's Balogo satellite deposit;

Revenues of US$59.2 million from gold sales of 48,974 ounces in Q3 2018 at an average realised gold price of US$1,210 per ounce;

Operating cash costs of US$877 per ounce sold in Q3 2018 versus US$698 in the previous quarter attributable to lower gold sales in the Quarter and an increase in unit mining costs at New Liberty;

AISC of US$1,155 per ounce sold in Q3 2018 versus $985/oz in the previous quarter;

Company EBITDA margin of 14%, with EBITDA of US$8.2 million in the Quarter;

Operating cash flows of US$14.5 million in the Quarter; and

Debt reduced by US$5.7 million during the Quarter.

Serhan Umurhan, Chief Executive Officer of Avesoro, commented on the results and operations:

"I am pleased to report that Avesoro produced 47koz in the Quarter taking year to date production to 175,496 ounces. We continue to generate solid revenues with strong EBITDA margins and remain on track to deliver our FY18 production guidance of 220-240 koz Au. Q3 2018 gold production was 22% lower than Q2 2018 in line with a scheduled reduction in mined grade at Youga due to a reduction in high-grade ore production from the Balogo pit and temporary mining of low-grade oxide material at Gassoré, where historical artisanal mining has depleted the near surface (<25m) oxide zone. Mining at Gassoré has now reached fresh rock and run of mine grade is increasing towards the reserve grade of 3.99g/t as anticipated.

Q3 total material moved of 9.78mt was in-line with that achieved in Q2, reflecting our continued underlying improvements in productivity despite rainfall in Burkina Faso being three times the historic average.

At New Liberty, quarter on quarter ore production increased by 21kt, run of mine grade remained stable and waste tonnes were unchanged. The wet season did however reduce our ability to fully utilise the larger New Liberty mining fleet during the Quarter which, combined with an increase in drill and blast costs and fuel prices resulted in higher unit mining costs than in the previous quarters of 2018. In Q4 we expect both mining rates, unit costs and grade to improve at New Liberty, and for this to continue through 2019.

During the Quarter, cash costs increased to $877/oz and the AISC to $1,155/oz due to lower production at Youga and a temporary increase in unit mining costs at New Liberty which added approximately US$100/oz to these numbers. Importantly, for the full year we remain on track to deliver guided production and all-in sustaining costs per ounce. However, full year cash costs are now expected to be 10-20% higher than the previous guidance primarily due to higher mining costs at New Liberty due to mining fleet utilisation being lower than planned.

Exploration continues across the portfolio where we target an additional 1Moz to our current mineral reserves. The US$25m budget includes assaying, engineering studies, resource modelling and the independent technical reports and is a discretionary investment which we believe is already adding significant shareholder value with updated NI 43-101 reports for both New Liberty and Youga expected early next year."

Update on Exploration Activity

The Company made the strategic decision in Q1 2018 to target the addition of 1Moz to its mineral reserves primarily through lower-risk infill drilling of existing mineral resources. Thus far in 2018, 176,000m of diamond core drilling has been drilled across the portfolio. The Company believes it remains on track to deliver on this target of 1Moz of additional reserves.

An updated NI 43-101 for New Liberty is expected to be published in late Q1 2019 which will include an underground prefeasibility study at the main New Liberty deposit combined with the first reserves from Ndablama, a satellite deposit 45km from the processing plant. Following that of New Liberty, the Company expects to publish an updated NI 43-101 for Youga which is anticipated to include additional reserves from Gassoré and Ouaré.

Table 1: Consolidated Financial Highlights

Metric Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 vs Q2 2018 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 YTD 2018 vs YTD 2017 Gold production, oz 47,177 60,231 -22% 175,496 50,615 247% Gold sold, oz 48,974 57,285 -15% 174,812 51,187 242% Operating cash costs, US$/oz sold 877 698 26% 719 979 -27% All in Sustaining Costs, US$/oz sold 1,155 985 17% 995 1505 -34% Average Realised Gold Price, US$/oz 1,210 1,302 -7% 1,288 1,259 2% Revenues, US$m 59.2 74.5 -21% 225.1 64.5 249% EBITDA**, US$m 8.2 24.4 -66% 72.8 6.4 1039% EBITDA margin, % 14 33 -58% 32 10 226% Cash flow from operations, US$m 14.5 8.5 71% 62.4 -3.3 2018% Capital spend, US$m 8.1 13.2 -39% 34.9 19.5 79% Cash, US$m 8.6 12.7 -32% 8.6 2.0 331% Debt, US$m 128.8 134.5 -4% 128.8 120.0 7%

Operating cash costs, AISC and EBITDA, are non-GAAP measures and are defined in the notes section of this announcement.

Table 2: Key Operational Financial Highlights

Metric Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 vs Q2 2018 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 YTD 2018 vs YTD 2017 New Liberty











Gold production, oz 27,456 29,808 -8% 85,134 50,615 68% Mining cost, US$/t 3.00 2.42 24% 2.67 2.55 5% Processing cost, US$/t 23.29 24.53 -5% 24.11 26.79 -10% Operating cash costs, US$/oz sold 849 781 9% 825 979 -16% All in Sustaining Costs, US$/oz sold 1,113 1,038 7% 1,082 1,505 -28% Youga











Gold production, oz 19,721 30,423 -35% 90,362 87,048 4% Mining cost, US$/t 1.93 1.90 2% 1.99 1.81 10% Processing cost, US$/t 20.71 18.64 11% 19.63 19.14 3% Operating cash costs, US$/oz sold 958 616 55% 630 492 28% All in Sustaining Costs, US$/oz sold 1,113 852 31% 848 720 18%

Outlook

During the final quarter of 2018, the Company expects to see improved productivity following the end of the rainy season and improved mill feed grades at both New Liberty and Youga.

The Company maintains its full year production guidance of 220,000 – 240,000 ounces of gold and all-in-sustaining cost of between US$960 and US$1,000 per ounce sold. Full year operating cash cost guidance has been revised to between US$726 and US$792 per ounce sold.

Financial Statements and MD&A

The Financial Statements are appended to this announcement. Both the Financial Statements and the accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis are available for review at the Company's website, www.avesoro.com and on www.sedar.com.

Notes

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: The Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including operating cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce of gold sold and EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardised meaning. Accordingly, these financial measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Operating cash costs and AISC are a common financial performance measure in the mining industry but have no standard definition under IFRS. Operating cash costs are reflective of the cost of production. AISC include operating cash costs, net-smelter royalty, corporate costs, sustaining capital expenditure, sustaining exploration expenditure and capitalised stripping costs. The Company reports cash costs on an ounces of gold sold basis.

The Company calculates EBITDA as net profit or loss for the period excluding finance costs, income tax expense and depreciation. EBITDA does not have a standardised meaning prescribed by IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA excludes the impact of cash costs of financing activities and taxes and the effects of changes in working capital balances and therefore is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS.

Other companies may calculate these measures differently and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

About Avesoro Resources Inc.

Avesoro Resources is a West Africa focused gold producer and development company that operates two gold mines across West Africa and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the AIM market operated by the London Stock Exchange ("AIM"). The Company's assets include the New Liberty Gold Mine in Liberia ("New Liberty") and the Youga Gold Mine in Burkina Faso ("Youga").

New Liberty has an estimated Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve of 7.4Mt with 717,000 ounces of gold grading 3.03g/t and an estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.6Mt with 985,000 ounces of gold grading 3.2g/t and an estimated Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.4Mt with 620,000 ounces of gold grading 3.0g/t. The foregoing Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates and additional information in connection therewith, prepared in accordance with CIM guidelines, is set out in an NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report dated November 1, 2017 and entitled "New Liberty Gold Mine, Bea Mountain Mining Licence Southern Block, Liberia, West Africa" and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Youga has an estimated Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve of 11.2Mt with 660,100 ounces of gold grading 1.84g/t and a combined estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 16.64Mt with 924,200 ounces of gold grading 1.73g/t and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 13Mt with 685,000 ounces of gold grading 1.70g/t. The foregoing Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates and additional information in connection therewith, prepared in accordance with CIM guidelines, is set out in an NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report dated July 31, 2018 and entitled "Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Update for the Youga Gold Mine, Burkina Faso" and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please visit www.avesoro.com

Qualified Persons

The Company's Qualified Person is Mark J. Pryor, who holds a BSc (Hons) in Geology & Mineralogy from Aberdeen University, United Kingdom and is a Fellow of the Geological Society of London, a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Pr. Sci.Nat) of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions. Mark Pryor is an independent technical consultant with over 25 years of global experience in exploration, mining and mine development and is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43 -101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" of the Canadian Securities Administrators and has reviewed and approved this press release. Mr. Pryor has verified the underlying technical data disclosed in this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward looking information or forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information or statements may relate to future events, facts, or circumstances or the Company's future financial or operating performance or other future events or circumstances. All information other than historical fact is forward looking information and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results, performance, events or circumstances expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe", "target", "predict" and "potential". No assurance can be given that this information will prove to be correct and such forward looking information included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. Forward looking information and statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Forward looking statements or information in this press release include, among other things, statements regarding full year 2018 production guidance of 220,000 to 240,000 ounces of gold at an operating cash cost of between US$726 to US$792 per ounce sold and an all-in sustaining cost of between US$960 and US$1,000 per ounce sold, statements regarding improvements in its unit cost base, increased mining rates, increased plant throughputs, publishing of an updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve for New Liberty during Q1 2019; declaring first mineral reserves at Ndablama; declaring reserves at Gassoré and Ouaré; and targeting the addition of 1Moz of additional reserves.

In making the forward looking information or statements contained in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: general business, economic and mining industry conditions; interest rates and foreign exchange rates; the continuing accuracy of Mineral Resource and Reserve estimates; geological and metallurgical conditions (including with respect to the size, grade and recoverability of Mineral Resources and Reserves) and cost estimates on which the Mineral Resource and Reserve estimates are based; the supply and demand for commodities and precious and base metals and the level and volatility of the prices of gold; market competition; the ability of the Company to raise sufficient funds from capital markets and/or debt to meet its future obligations and planned activities and that unforeseen events do not impact the ability of the Company to use existing funds to fund future plans and projects as currently contemplated; the stability and predictability of the political environments and legal and regulatory frameworks including with respect to, among other things, the ability of the Company to obtain, maintain, renew and/or extend required permits, licences, authorizations and/or approvals from the appropriate regulatory authorities; that contractual counterparties perform as agreed; and the ability of the Company to continue to obtain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner to meet its demand.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking information or statements contained in this press release as a result of risks and uncertainties (both foreseen and unforeseen), and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include the risks normally incidental to exploration and development of mineral projects and the conduct of mining operations (including exploration failure, cost overruns or increases, and operational difficulties resulting from plant or equipment failure, among others); the inability of the Company to obtain required financing when needed and/or on acceptable terms or at all; risks related to operating in West Africa, including potentially more limited infrastructure and/or less developed legal and regulatory regimes; health risks associated with the mining workforce in West Africa; risks related to the Company's title to its mineral properties; the risk of adverse changes in commodity prices; the risk that the Company's exploration for and development of mineral deposits may not be successful; the inability of the Company to obtain, maintain, renew and/or extend required licences, permits, authorizations and/or approvals from the appropriate regulatory authorities and other risks relating to the legal and regulatory frameworks in jurisdictions where the Company operates, including adverse or arbitrary changes in applicable laws or regulations or in their enforcement; competitive conditions in the mineral exploration and mining industry; risks related to obtaining insurance or adequate levels of insurance for the Company's operations; that Mineral Resource and Reserve estimates are only estimates and actual metal produced may be less than estimated in a Mineral Resource or Reserve estimate; the risk that the Company will be unable to delineate additional Mineral Resources; risks related to environmental regulations and cost of compliance, as well as costs associated with possible breaches of such regulations; uncertainties in the interpretation of results from drilling; risks related to the tax residency of the Company; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with expectations; the risk of delays in construction resulting from, among others, the failure to obtain materials in a timely manner or on a delayed schedule; inflation pressures which may increase the cost of production or of consumables beyond what is estimated in studies and forecasts; changes in exchange and interest rates; risks related to the activities of artisanal miners, whose activities could delay or hinder exploration or mining operations; the risk that third parties to contracts may not perform as contracted or may breach their agreements; the risk that plant, equipment or labour may not be available at a reasonable cost or at all, or cease to be available, or in the case of labour, may undertake strike or other labour actions; the inability to attract and retain key management and personnel; and the risk of political uncertainty, terrorism, civil strife, or war in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates, or in neighbouring jurisdictions which could impact on the Company's exploration, development and operating activities.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot provide assurance that actual results or performance will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward looking information and statements included in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Avesoro Resources Inc.

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2017

(stated in thousands of US dollars)

Avesoro Resources Inc.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(stated in thousands of US dollars)

Unaudited





Three months

ended September 30, 2018 Three months

ended September 30, 2017 Nine months

ended September 30, 2018 Nine months

ended September 30, 2017 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000









Gold sales (Note 2) 59,247 25,452 225,147 64,464









Cost of sales







- Production costs (Note 2) (45,646) (18,187) (137,827) (52,250) - Depreciation (Note 2) (21,930) (6,924) (58,931) (21,103)









Gross (loss)/profit (8,329) 341 28,389 (8,889)









Expenses







Administrative and other expenses (Note 3) (2,988) (1,796) (6,999) (4,776) Exploration and evaluation costs (2,494) (466) (9,018) (1,333) Loss on lease termination - - (566) -









(Loss)/Profit from operations (13,811) (1,921) 11,806 (14,998)









Derivative liability gain/(loss) - 3 105 (173) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 644 (16) (1,267) (179) Finance costs (3,177) (2,726) (10,350) (8,349) Finance income 6 9 181 15









(Loss)/Profit before tax (16,338) (4,651) 475 (23,684)









Tax credit/(charge) for the period (Note 4) 219 - (9,636) -









Net loss after tax (16,119) (4,651) (9,161) (23,684) Attributable to:







- Owners of the Company (15,807) (4,651) (11,960) (23,684) - Non-controlling interest (312) - 2,799 -









Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:







Fair value gains/(losses) on investments - (24) 22 (28) Currency translation differences (36) 109 (76) (83)









Total comprehensive loss (16,155) (4,566) (9,215) (23,795) Attributable to:







- Owners of the Company (15,843) (4,566) (12,014) (23,795) - Non-controlling interest (312) - 2,799 -









Basic loss per share, (US$) (Note 5) (0.194) (0.087) (0.147) (0.445)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Avesoro Resources Inc.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(stated in thousands of US dollars)

Unaudited





September 30, 2018 $'000 December 31, 2017 $'000 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 8,596 17,787 Trade and other receivables (Note 6) 28,400 25,286 Inventories (Note 7) 52,409 36,932 Other assets 1,737 1,710

91,142 81,715 Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment (Note 8) 231,302 249,552 Intangible assets - Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 9) 3,755 - Investments - 21 Deferred tax asset 2,643 4,554 Other assets 1,103 1,196

238,803 255,323 Total assets 329,945 337,038





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Borrowings (Note 10) 23,211 37,964 Trade and other payables 69,068 41,003 Income tax payable 6,108 12,358 Finance lease liability (Note 11) 248 1,913 Derivative liability - 105 Provisions 3,282 523

101,917 93,866 Non-current liabilities



Borrowings (Note 10) 104,634 101,335 Trade and other payables - 463 Finance lease liability (Note 11) 697 5,875 Provisions 10,320 10,439

115,651 118,112 Total liabilities 217,568 211,978





Equity



Share capital (Note 12) 353,686 353,653 Capital contribution 52,742 54,022 Share based payment reserve 8,694 7,840 Acquisition reserve (33,060) (33,060) Fair value reserve - (487) Cumulative translation reserve (542) (466) Deficit (272,581) (260,156) Equity attributable to owners 108,939 121,346 Non-controlling interest (Note 13) 3,438 3,714 Total equity 112,377 125,060 Total liabilities and equity 329,945 337,038

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Avesoro Resources Inc.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(stated in thousands of US dollars)

Unaudited





Nine months ended September 30, 2018 Nine months ended September 30, 2017

$'000 $'000 Operating activities



Net loss after tax (9,161) (23,684) Tax for the period 9,636 - Profit/(Loss) before tax 475 (23,684) Items not affecting cash:



Share-based payments (Note 3) 854 890 Depreciation (Note 8) 59,146 21,372 Unrealized foreign exchange loss/(gain) 390 (127) Derivative liability (gain)/loss (105) 173 Interest expense 10,350 8,229 Loss on lease termination 566 - Impairment of inventories - 3,319 Changes in non-cash working capital



Increase in trade and other receivables (3,114) (9,889) Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables 22,909 (3,628) (Increase)/decrease in inventories (15,477) 92 Income taxes paid (13,597) - Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities 62,397 (3,253)





Investing activities



Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment (29,280) (19,473) Payments to acquire intangible assets (5,659) - Decrease/(increase) in other assets 66 (545) Proceeds from sale of available for sale investment 44 - Cash flows used in investing activities (34,829) (20,018)





Financing activities



Proceeds from borrowings (Note 10b) 6,150 18,800 Repayments of borrowings (Note 10) (31,717) - Finance charges (8,149) (6,996) Dividend payment to non-controlling interest (1,480) - Payment of finance leases (1,317) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options (Note 12) 33 - Cash flows (used in)/from financing activities (36,480) 11,804





Impact of foreign exchange on cash balance (279) 35 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (9,191) (11,432) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 17,787 13,429 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 8,596 1,997







Significant non-cash transactions during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes the acquisition of new heavy mining equipment for $10.3 million in exchange for new related party loans (Note 10c) and the termination of the generators held as finance leases (Note 8).

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Avesoro Resources Inc.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(stated in thousands of US dollars)

Unaudited





Total Equity Attributable to Owners











Share capital $'000 Capital contribution $'000 Share-

based payment reserve $'000 Acquisition reserve $'000 Fair value reserve $'000 Cumulative translation reserve $'000 Deficit $'000 Total $'000 Non-controlling Interest $'000 Total Equity $'000 Balance at January 1, 2017 283,506 48,235 6,770 - (453) (400) (232,682) 104,976 - 104,976 Loss for the period - - - - - - (23,684) (23,684) - (23,684) Other comprehensive loss for period - - - - (28) (83) - (111) - (111) Total comprehensive loss for period - - - - (28) (83) (23,684) (23,795) - (23,795) Related party loan (Note 10) - 4,524 - - - - - 4,524 - 4,524 Share-based payments - - 890 - - - - 890 - 890 Balance at September 30, 2017 283,506 52,759 7,660 - (481) (483) (256,366) 86,595 - 86,595





















Balance at January 1, 2018 353,653 54,022 7,840 (33,060) (487) (466) (260,156) 121,346 3,714 125,060 (Loss)/Profit for the period - - - - - - (11,960) (11,960) 2,799 (9,161) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for period - - - - 22 (76) - (54) - (54) Total comprehensive income/(loss) for period - - - - 22 (76) (11,960) (12,014) 2,799 (9,215) Exercise of stock options (Note 12) 33 - - - - - - 33 - 33 Share-based payments (Note 3) - - 854 - - - - 854 - 854 Dividends paid to non-controlling interest - - - - - - - - (3,075) (3,075) Related party loans (Note 10) - 1,698 - - - - - 1,698 - 1,698 Payment of related party loans (Note 10b) - (2,978) - - - - - (2,978) - (2,978) Reserve transfer on sale of investment - - - - 465 - (465) - - - Balance at September 30, 2018 353,686 52,742 8,694 (33,060) - (542) (272,581) 108,939 3,438 112,377

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Avesoro Resources Inc.

Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017

(in thousands of US dollars unless otherwise stated)



1 Nature of operations and basis of preparation

Avesoro Resources Inc. ("Avesoro" or the "Company"), was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act on February 1, 2011. The focus of Avesoro's business is the exploration, development and operation of gold assets in West Africa, specifically the New Liberty Gold Mine in Liberia and the Youga gold mine in Burkina Faso.

On December 18, 2017 the Company completed the acquisition of the Youga gold mine and the Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso through the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of MNG Gold Burkina SARL, Cayman Burkina Mines Ltd., MNG Gold Exploration Ltd., AAA Exploration Burkina Ltd. and Jersey Netiana Mining Ltd. and their subsidiaries from Avesoro Jersey Limited ("AJL"), the Company's majority shareholder, for a total consideration of US$70.2 million comprised of the issuance of US$51.5 million of new common shares in the Company (see Note 12) and a cash component of US$18.7 million.

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("interim financial statements") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". They do not include all disclosures that would otherwise be required in a complete set of financial statements. They follow accounting policies and methods of their application consistent with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017. Accordingly, they should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017.

These interim financial statements were authorised by the Board of Directors on November 12, 2018.

New accounting policies

The Company adopted the following revised or new IFRS standards that have been issued effective January 1, 2018. The impact of the standards on the Company's accounting policies and financial statements is discussed below:

IFRS 9, Financial Instruments introduces new requirements for the classification and measurement of financial assets and liabilities. IFRS 9 replaced the multiple classification and measurement models for financial assets that exist under IAS 39 Financial Instruments, and the basis on which financial assets are measured will determine their classification as either, at amortized cost, fair value through profit and loss, or fair value through other comprehensive income.

Although the investment in Stellar Diamonds Plc remains measured at fair value with fair value gains or losses recognised in other comprehensive income, on disposal of the investment the cumulative change in fair value remains in other comprehensive income and is not recycled to the income statement. The adoption of IFRS has no other material impact on the consolidated financial statements.

IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers provides that an entity should recognize revenue to depict the transfer of goods to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the entity expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods. The Company has assessed the impact of this change on the amount of revenue recognised and determined it to be not significant.

IFRS 16 Leases introduces a single lease accounting model, in which leases are capitalised as assets with an associated lease liability with the exception of certain low value leases and leases with a term under 12 months. The Company is in the process of assessing the impact of IFRS 16 and do not believe there to be a material impact to the consolidated financial statements.

Going concern

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. As at September 30, 2018, the Company has net current liabilities of $10.8 million and has approximately $24.3 million of debt repayments due in the next twelve months.

The cash generation of the Company significantly improved following the acquisition of the Youga gold mine and the Balogo satellite deposit in December 2017 and the continuing improvement of mining operations at New Liberty. Accordingly, the Company expects to meet its current liabilities through its cash generation capacity. In addition, the Company has an undrawn facility of $23.7 million with AJL as at September 30, 2018 which it can call upon for general working capital purposes.

The Company's forecasts and projections show that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Thus, it continues to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the consolidated financial statements.

2 Segment information

The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold projects in the West African countries of Liberia, Burkina Faso and Cameroon. Information presented to the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance is focused on the geographical location of mining operations. The reportable segments under IFRS 8 are as follows:

New Liberty operations;

Burkina operations which include the Youga gold mine and the Balogo satellite deposit;

Exploration; and

Corporate.

Following is an analysis of the Group's results, assets and liabilities by reportable segment for the three months ended September 30, 2018:



New Liberty

operations Burkina

operations Exploration Corporate Total













$'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Profit/(Loss) for the period (13,768) 3,047 (2,552) (2,846) (16,119) Gold sales 33,925 25,322 - - 59,247 Production costs









- Mine operating costs (26,532) (20,433) - 904 (46,061) - Change in inventories 1,589 (1,174) - - 415

(24,943) (21,607) - 904 (45,646) Depreciation (19,942) (1,907) (110) (17) (21,976) Segment assets 230,441 84,630 7,803 7,071 329,945 Segment liabilities (163,997) (41,017) (5,679) (6,875) (217,568) Capital additions









- property, plant and equipment 5,181 2,788 - - 7,969 - intangible assets - - 2,300 - 2,300

Following is an analysis of the Group's results, assets and liabilities by reportable segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2018:



New Liberty

operations Burkina

operations Exploration Corporate Total













$'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Profit/(Loss) for the period (27,505) 33,803 (8,903) (6,556) (9,161) Gold sales 108,442 116,705 - - 225,147 Production costs









- Mine operating costs (73,228) (62,342) - 904 (134,666) - Change in inventories (298) (2,863) - - (3,161)

(73,526) (65,205) - 904 (137,827) Depreciation (51,142) (7,706) (227) (71) (59,146) Capital additions









- property, plant and equipment 28,902 15,522 40 - 44,464 - intangible assets - - 5,659 - 5,659

Following is an analysis of the Group's results, assets and liabilities by reportable segment for the three months ended September 30, 2017:



New Liberty

operations Burkina

operations Exploration Corporate Total













$'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Loss for the period (2,536) - (553) (1,562) (4,651) Gold sales 25,452 - - - 25,452 Production costs









- Mine operating costs (15,292) - - - (15,292) - Impairment of ore stockpile (3,319)





(3,319) - Change in inventories 424 - - - 424

(18,187) - - - (18,187) Depreciation (6,924) - (104) (5) (7,033)











Segment assets 208,093 - 13,314 1,581 222,988 Segment liabilities (135,480) - (89) (824) (136,393) Capital additions









– property, plant and equipment 8,975 - - - 8,975

Following is an analysis of the Group's results, assets and liabilities by reportable segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2017:



New Liberty

operations Burkina

operations Exploration Corporate Total













$'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Loss for the period (17,911) - (1,554) (4,219) (23,684) Gold sales 64,464 - - - 64,464 Production costs









- Mine operating costs (48,126) - - - (48,126) - Impairment of ore stockpile (3,319) - - - (3,319) - Change in inventories (805) - - - (805)

(52,250) - - - (52,250) Depreciation (21,104) - (253) (15) (21,372) Capital additions









– property, plant and equipment 21,545 - - - 21,545

3 Administrative and other expenses



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017

$'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Wages and salaries 599 445 1,726 1,197 Legal and professional 563 606 1,522 1,282 Depreciation 46 109 215 269 Share based payments 288 301 854 890 Tax on subsidiary dividends 957 - 1,758 - Other expenses 535 335 924 1,138

2,988 1,796 6,999 4,776

4 Income taxes

Tax for the period comprises of:



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017

$'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Current tax 219 - (7,664) - Deferred tax - - (1,972) -

219 - (9,636) -

5 Earnings per share ("EPS")



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017

$'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Net loss after tax attributable to

Owners of the Company (15,807) (4,651) (11,960) (23,684)









Weighted average number of

outstanding shares for basic EPS 81,575,260 53,247,590 81,565,260 53,247,590









Basic EPS (US$) (0.194) (0.087) (0.147) (0.445)

6 Trade and other receivables



September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017

$'000 $'000 Trade receivable 156 416 Other receivable 14,095 10,690 Due from related parties (Note 14) 2,793 1,015 Pre-payments 11,356 13,165

28,400 25,286

Other receivables include a VAT receivable from the Burkina Faso Government amounting to $10.8 million as at September 30, 2018 (December 31, 2017: $8.9 million).

7 Inventories



September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017

$'000 $'000 Gold doré 2,577 3,986 Gold in circuit 3,122 2,561 Ore stockpiles 4,518 6,688 Consumables 42,192 23,697

52,409 36,932

Ore stockpiles as at September 30, 2018 are stated at their net realisable values after cumulative write-down at New Liberty of $2.3 million (December 31, 2017: US$2.9 million).

8 Property, plant and equipment



Mining assets $'000 Capitalised

stripping costs $'000 Mine closure

and

rehabilitation $'000 Assets held

under finance

lease $'000 Machinery and

equipment $'000 Vehicles $'000 Leasehold

improvement $'000 Total $'000 Cost















At January 1, 2017 175,290 - 2,223 13,629 16,392 1,884 83 209,501 Additions 8,322 16,229 544 2,025 27,752 996 - 55,868 Acquisitions 24,895 - 3,445 - 30,639 204 - 59,183 Impairment - - - (3,896) - - - (3,896) Foreign exchange - - - - 10 8 3 21 At December 31, 2017 208,507 16,229 6,212 11,758 74,793 3,092 86 320,677 Additions 11,413 10,414 81 - 22,556 - - 44,464 Transfer from intangible assets (Note 9) 1,904 - - - - - - 1,904 Termination of finance leases - - - (7,000) - - - (7,000) At September 30, 2018 221,824 26,643 6,293 4,758 97,349 3,092 86 360,045

















Accumulated depreciation















At January 1, 2017 14,909 - 116 651 1,622 1,020 66 18,384 Charge for the period 23,754 1,838 296 2,933 3,622 303 19 32,765 Acquisitions 13,442 - 1,878 - 5,633 39 - 20,992 Impairment - - - (1,020) - - - (1,020) Foreign exchange - - - - 3 - 1 4 At December 31, 2017 52,105 1,838 2,290 2,564 10,880 1,362 86 71,125 Charge for the period 31,468 15,611 908 1,786 8,934 439 - 59,146 Termination of finance leases - - - (1,528) - - - (1,528) At September 30, 2018 83,573 17,449 3,198 2,822 19,814 1,801 86 128,743

















Net book value















At December 31, 2017 156,402 14,391 3,922 9,194 63,913 1,730 - 249,552 At September 30, 2018 138,251 9,194 3,095 1,936 77,535 1,291 - 231,302

9 Intangible assets - Exploration and evaluation assets



September 30,

2018 December 31, 2017

$'000 $'000 Ouaré 3,755 -

3,755 -

Ouaré, located 36 kilometres north east of the Youga processing plant, is the subject of an infill drilling campaign to upgrade the confidence level and classification of the existing mineral resources. Resource modelling and pit design from the National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects published on June 19, 2018 shows that this satellite deposit will add further mine life to the Youga Gold Mine.

Intangible assets related to exploration and evaluation costs on Gassore East prospect of $1.9 million were transferred to mining assets under property, plant and equipment following commencement of mining operations within the prospect during the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

10 Borrowings



September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017

$'000 $'000 Current



Bank loan - Senior Facility Tranche A 15,003 14,741 Bank loan - Senior Facility Tranche B - 9,737 Shareholder loan - Other - 8,106 Related party loan 8,208 5,380

23,211 37,964 Non-current



Bank loan - Senior Facility Tranche A 59,806 58,668 Bank loan - Subordinated Facility 10,656 10,846 Shareholder loan - Working Capital Facility 9,907 14,938 Shareholder loan - Other 3,956 - Related party loan 20,309 16,883

104,634 101,335

(a) Bank loans

On December 17, 2013 the Company entered into an agreement for an $88 million project finance loan facility with Nedbank Limited and FirstRand Bank Limited (collectively the "Lenders"), (the "Senior Facility"), and also entered into a subordinated loan facility agreement for $12 million with RMB Resources (the "Subordinated Facility"). On December 9, 2015 the Company entered into an agreement for an additional $10 million Tranche B Senior Facility ("Tranche B Facility", together with the Senior Facility and the Subordinated Facility the "Loan Facilities") provided by the Lenders. These Loan Facilities, which have been fully drawn, financed the development of the Company's New Liberty Gold Mine. $22.4 million of the Senior Facility principal has been repaid to date including $10 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

(b) Shareholder loan

Working Capital Facility

In 2017, the Group borrowed $18.8 million from AJL through a working capital facility to meet liabilities arising on the termination of legacy procurement contracts, make advanced payments to suppliers to secure lower unit cost pricing and to accelerate the acquisition of capital items that will increase process plant throughput at New Liberty.

The loan payable to AJL is recognised at fair value calculated as its present value at a market rate of interest and subsequently measured at amortised cost. The difference between fair value and loan amount is credited to equity as a capital contribution as the loan is from its majority shareholder.

New loans of $6.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were allocated to an increase in loan payable of $4.9 million and additional capital contribution of $1.2 million. Principal repayments totalling $13.7 million were made during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 of which $10.8 million was allocated as a reduction to the loan payable and $2.9 million as a reduction to capital contribution.

Interest expense on the non-current loan payable to AJL for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $0.8 million (nine months ended September 30, 2017: $nil).

Other

The other shareholder loan payable to AJL was assumed on acquisition of the Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit of which $4.1 million was repaid during the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

(c) Related party loan

In 2017 the Company entered into equipment and finance facility agreements with Mapa ?n?aat ve Ticaret A.?. ("Mapa"), a company controlled by Mehmet Nazif G?nal, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, to facilitate the purchase of heavy mining equipment. The loan principal of these agreements includes a mark-up of 2.5% over the cost incurred by Mapa in procuring the equipment. The equipment finance loans are unsecured, with interest charged at 6.5% per annum on the US$ denominated loan and 5.5% per annum on the Euro denominated loan amount. The loans are repayable in cash in eight equal semi-annual instalments, the first of which fell due six months after utilisation of the loan.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Company entered into further equipment and finance facility agreements with Mapa amounting to $10.3 million. The same as the loans entered into in 2017, these loans were initially recognised at fair value calculated as its present value at a market rate of interest and subsequently measured at amortised cost. The difference of $0.5 million between the loan amount of $10.3 million and fair value of $9.8 million has been credited to equity as a capital contribution from a related party.

Interest expense on the related party loan to Mapa for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $1.4 million (nine months ended September 30, 2017: $nil). Interest repayment was $1.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 (nine months ended September 30, 2017: $nil).

11 Finance lease liability

The finance lease liability as at September 30, 2018 relates to the fuel storage facility at New Liberty Gold Mine following termination of the lease arrangement on the generators at nil consideration. Such assets have been classified as finance leases as the rental period amounts to a major portion of the estimated useful economic life of the lease assets and the present value of the minimum lease payments amounts to at least substantially all of the fair value of the leased assets.



September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017

$'000 $'000 Gross finance lease liability



- Within one year 354 2,820 - Between two and five years 817 7,191

1,171 10,011 Future finance cost (226) (2,223) Present value of lease liability 945 7,788





Current portion 248 1,913 Non-current portion 697 5,875

12 Equity

(a) Authorised

Unlimited number of common shares without par value.

(b) Issued



Shares $'000 Balance at January 1, 2017 53,247,590 283,506 Issued to AJL on acquisition of Youga gold mine (i) 20,334,928 51,459 Equity financing (i) 7,974,490 20,248 Share issuance costs (i) - (1,568) Exercise of stock options (ii) 3,750 8 Share consolidation adjustment (498) - Balance at December 31, 2017 81,560,260 353,653 Exercise of stock options (ii) 15,000 33 Balance at September 30, 2018 81,575,260 353,686

(i) The Company acquired the Youga gold mine and the Balogo satellite deposit on December 18, 2017 for a total consideration of US$70.2 million which comprises of the issuance of 20,334,928 new common shares in the Company at a price of GBP£1.90 per share and a cash component of US$18.7 million. The cash component was funded through the issuance of 7,974,490 new common shares at a price of GBP£1.90 per share through a private placement. The directly attributable costs of issuance of these new common shares amounted to $1.6 million.

(ii) During the period ended September 30, 2018, the Company issued 15,000 new common shares on exercise of 15,000 stock options at a price of GBP£1.575 per stock option. In 2017, the Company issued 3,750 new common shares on exercise of 3,750 stock options at a price of GBP£1.575 per stock option.

(c) Stock options

Information relating to stock options outstanding at September 30, 2018 is as follows:





Nine months

ended September 30,

2018

Year ended December 31, 2017

Number of options Weighted

average exercise price

per share Number

of options Weighted

average exercise price

per share



Cdn$

Cdn$ Beginning of the period 2,829,428 4.96 1,242,695 9.12 Options granted 61,000 4.58 1,745,000 3.41 Options exercised (15,000) 2.66 (3,750) 2.66 Options expired (13,362) 70.32 (5,570) 105.00 Options forfeited (222,828) 3.61 (148,947) 17.86 Share consolidation adjustment (5) - - - End of the period 2,639,233 4.75 2,829,428 4.96

13 Non-controlling interest

Non-controlling interest represents the Government of Burkina Faso's 10% share of Burkina Mining Company and Netiana Mining Company, the subsidiaries which respectively hold the Youga gold mine and the Balogo satellite deposit.

14 Related party transactions

a) Borrowings

New drawdowns and repayments of the shareholder loan to AJL, new drawdowns and repayments of equipment finance loans with Mapa and interest repayments to Mapa in relation to the equipment finance loans during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 are disclosed in Note 10.

(b) Provision/(purchases) of goods and services

The Company also provided/(purchased) the following services from related parties:



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017

$'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Technical and managerial services provided by the Company to: Avesoro Services (Jersey) Limited, a subsidiary of

Company's parent company - 137 - 351









Technical and support staff services provided by the Company to: MNG Gold Liberia Inc., a subsidiary of

Company's parent company 170 - 316 -









Sale of consumables by the Company to:

MNG Gold Liberia Inc., a subsidiary of Company's parent company 1,068 - 1,606 -









Sale of consumables and catering services by the Company to: Faso Drilling Inc., a subsidiary of

Company's parent company 336 - 336 -









Drilling services provided to the Company by: Zwedru Mining Inc., a subsidiary of

Company's parent company (357) - (2,211) (377)









Drilling services provided to the Company by: Faso Drilling Company SA., a subsidiary of

Company's parent company (1,761) - (5,608) -









Charter plane services provided to the Company by: MNG Gold Liberia Inc., a subsidiary of

Company's parent company (90) (55) (270) (55)









Travel services provided to the Company by: MNG Turizm ve Ticaret A.S., an entity

controlled by the Company's Chairman (14) (19) (20) (34)









Management services provided by the Company to: Atmaca Services Liberia Inc., a subsidiary of

Company's parent company - 2,000 - 2,000









Technical and procurement services provided to the Company by: MNG Orko Madencilik A.S., an entity controlled

by the Company's Chairman - (350) - (350)









Administration services provided to the Company by: Avesoro Services (Jersey) Limited, a

subsidiary of Company's parent company - (45) - (90)

Included in trade and other receivables is a receivable from related parties of $2.8 million as at September 30, 2018 (December 31, 2017: $1.0 million). Included in trade and other payables is $2.8 million payable to related parties as at September 30, 2018 (December 31, 2017: $0.5 million).

(c) Acquisition of heavy mining equipment

In addition to the equipment financed by Mapa (Note 10c), the Company also acquired during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 trucks from Mapa for US$0.4 million to supplement the hauling capacity at Balogo.

SOURCE Avesoro Resources Inc.