Radius Gold completes initial drilling at the Amalia and Coyote Gold Projects

Vancouver, November 13, 2018 - Radius Gold Inc. (TSX-V: RDU) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed initial drill testing at both the Amalia Gold-Silver Project in Mexico and at the Coyote Gold Project in Nevada.

Radius's high-grade gold-silver Amalia Project is located in Chihuahua, Mexico. A nine hole, 1909m diamond drill program has been completed by Radius and funded by Pan American Silver under a joint venture agreement. Four different target zones (Campamento, Guadalupe, San Pedro and Dulces) were tested across a strike length of 1.8km following the trace of a large regional fault and associated surficial epithermal gold and silver mineralization. Mineralized intervals from each hole have been sampled and submitted for analysis. Results are pending and will be reported once complete.

Radius's Coyote hot spring epithermal gold project is located 35km north of Elko, Nevada. In a short, cost-effective program, Radius has drilled 977m in five reverse circulation drill holes to test for increased gold values at depth beneath brecciated surficial sinter deposits. Several zones of wide epithermal clay, silica and pyrite alteration were intersected in the drilling. Selected intervals have been sampled and submitted for assaying and results will be reported once analysis is complete.

Technical Information

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Radius's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith prepared and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Radius Gold Inc.

Radius has a portfolio of projects located primarily in the United States and Mexico which it continues to advance, utilizing partnerships where appropriate in order to retain the Company's strong treasury. At the same time, management is seeking out additional investment and project acquisition opportunities across the globe.

