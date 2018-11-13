Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
AJN Resources Inc. Acquires Additional Claims and Completes Geochemical Sampling at Salt Wells Lithium Project in Nevada

15:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, November 13, 2018 - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) ("AJN") has acquired additional claims at the Salt Wells lithium project, located in western Nevada 25 km southeast of Fallon. The acquisition brings the total claims held from 78 to 105. Surface salt grid sampling of the entire claim block has been completed and results are expected shortly.

AJN's claim holdings at Salt Wells lithium project now total 850 hectares (2,100 acres). The claims cover several major northwest trending faults detected by a Magnetotellurics (MT) geophysical survey. The survey, interpreted by fritz geophysics of Fort Collins, Colorado, defined structures, brine location and the depth of the basin. This information will help target a planned drilling program.

A systematic surface salt grid sampling program has been completed across the entire claim block. Sample spacing was 400 meters (1,300 feet) apart with a total of 67 samples taken. The samples were analyzed by ALS Minerals of Reno, Nevada for 51 elements using aqua regia digestion and ICP (Inductively Coupled Plasma). Results are expected shortly. The results will be contoured for lithium and boron to define surface highs that may indicate shallow structures.

Proprietary geophysics is currently being conducted to more accurately determine the position of faults. Using the survey results and all of the other data being compiled, drill targets will be selected and permitted.

Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist (#11494) is the Qualified Person who has prepared and reviewed this press release in accordance with NI 43-101 reporting standards.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Salt Wells Lithium Project (the "Property") in Churchill County, Nevada, USA. The Company's business objective is to explore for lithium mineralization on the Property. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful from exploration, to financing, to developing major mines throughout the world.

www.ajnresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jag Sandhu
CEO and President
778-218-9638


