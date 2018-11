Revocation of Cease Trade Order

Val-D'Or, November 13, 2018 - Knick Exploration Inc. (< >) is pleased to announce that the cease trade order issued on July 26, 2018 by the Autorite des marches financiers and the Ontario Securities Commission has been revoked following the fulfillment by Knick of all of its continuous disclosure obligations.

For more information contact:

Jacques Brunelle Gordon Neil Henriksen

President and CEO Vice president

Tel: 819 874-5252 Tel: 819-874-5252

Cell: 819 856-1387 Cell: 819 210-1406

Email: jbrunelle@knick.ca Email: ghenriksen@gmail.com

