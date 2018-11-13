Vanadian Energy Announces Increase of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Nov. 13, 2018 - Vanadian Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: VEC), is pleased to announce that further to the Company's news release dated October 17, 2018, the Company has increased its non-brokered private placement financing to gross proceeds of $1,250,000.

The Company has increased its placement from 4,000,000 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") to 5,000,000 FT Shares at a price of $0.10 each and has increased its placement from 6,250,000 non-flow through units of the Company (the "Units") to 9,375,000 Units at a price of $0.08 each. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.17 per common share for a period of 2 years from closing.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from this private placement to continue exploration and development of the Company's Huzyk Creek in Manitoba, as well as for general working capital. The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, and all securities are subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period.

ABOUT VANADIAN ENERGY CORP.

Vanadian Energy Corp. is an energy minerals focused company headed by an experienced team, well versed in mineral exploration and capital markets. The company is focused on the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of high quality energy mineral properties in Canada and around the world. Vanadian Energy Corp. is building a leading vanadium focused resource company.

ON BEHALF OF Vanadian Energy Corp.

"Marc Simpson"

Marc Simpson

President and CEO

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

