Ximen Mining Corp was Well-Received at the Munich Gold Conference and is Expanding Presentations Throughout Europe

VANCOUVER, November 13, 2018 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX-V: XIM) (FRA: 1XMA) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that the investor sentiment at the International Precious Metals & Commodities Show in Munich was positive. As a result, the company has decided to accept opportunities to present in various cities throughout Europe over the upcoming months. Invitations that were extended to the company during the show this past weekend are being accepted.

Prior to the PDAC in March 2019, the company is planning over the next few months to expand its road show throughout Germany into Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Berlin. Furthermore, Ximen will be accepting invitations to present in Switzerland, Austria, and the United Kingdom including Zurich, Geneva, Vienna, and London.

Over the coming winter months, the company will be continuing with its permitting activities in Southern BC for underground drilling and development at the Brett Epithermal Gold Project. In addition, the company is addressing some other synergetic opportunities that could possibly arise as a result of current market conditions.

If you are interested in learning more about Ximen mining and its activities in the precious metals space in southern BC Canada, please contact the company and we would be happy to make time to personally introduce you to the company and its plans going forward.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

Ximen Mining Corp. 604 488-3900

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects are The Gold Drop Project and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements. The option partners are making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of these projects.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

