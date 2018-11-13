Saint Jean Carbon files patent for Plant Based Engineered Watering System

OAKVILLE, Nov. 13, 2018 - Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) (OTCQB: TORVF), is pleased to announce the Company has filed a patent based on a number of research projects over the past three years. The Patent details the application of engineered water management for the control of specific minerals/nutrients. That maybe added delated or modified to enhance the plants growth and ultimately create a duplicable product on each growth cycle.



Controlled filtration and CVD water management system





The system works firstly; on a three tank system with expanded graphite and graphene that filter the water to a very pure state. The purification can be enhanced by doping the graphite or graphene to create specific attributes to the water. Secondarily; the system allows for adding minerals/nutrients (example; nitrogen, phosphates, iron etc.) at an atomic level through chemical vapour disposition (CVD), back into the water for direct delivery to the plant. The system design plans for complete recovery of the unused water and full recycling.

The main benefit envisioned is to try and achieve better control variables in the THC and CBD production; this may create a more stable medical application product for the end user the patient. Recreating a consistent water source with a balanced light and oxygen source could lead to more stable growth and regrowth.

Paul Ogilvie CEO, commented, “We did not set out to create a watering system, but like many research projects, lots of great ideas emerge through the process, our goal is to partner with a cannabis company to co-develop a pilot facility to study further the effects on controlled water and filtering technics. Graphene continues to garner attention in many research projects worldwide; we feel the applications and enhancements graphene will provide in the future could be game changing.”

The Company will provide updates as the project advances.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in graphite mining and lithium claims in the province of Quebec in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/.

