Sonoro Grants 1,050,000 Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Nov. 13, 2018 - Sonoro Metals Corp., (TSXV: SMO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP), (“Sonoro”), has granted, under its Share Option Plan, incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,050,000 common shares exercisable for a period of up to two years from the date of grant at a price of $0.16 per share. This grant is subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange. Further, a portion of the grant is subject to disinterested shareholder approval and such options will not be exercisable until the requisite shareholder approval has been obtained.

Sonoro Metals Corp. is an exploration and development company with two precious metals properties in Sonora, Mexico and one in Alaska, USA. Sonoro’s skilled exploration team in Mexico is headed by Hermosillo-based geologist Melvin Herdrick, with 45 years of mine related experience, including 10 years as Chief Geologist for Phelps Dodge, Mexico and 7 years as Vice President, Exploration for Pediment Gold in Mexico until its takeover by Argonaut Gold in 2011. Sonoro’s Chief Geologist and Qualifying Person is Stephen Kenwood, with over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and development.

