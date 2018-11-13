Randgold Resources Ld - Scheme Dividend Indicative Timetable

Scheme Dividend Indicative Timetable

JERSEY, November 13, 2018 - As set out in the announcement dated 31 October 2018, in connection with the proposed recommended share-for-share merger (the "Merger") of Barrick Gold Corp. ("Barrick") and Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: GOLD, LSE: RRS) ("Randgold"), Randgold Shareholders are expected to be paid an interim dividend for the 2018 financial year of USD 2.69 per Randgold Share subject to the approval of the Randgold Board. An updated indicative timetable, including details relating to such dividend, is set out below.

Capitalised terms in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Document dated 4 October 2018 relating to the Merger.

The following dates are indicative only and are subject to change: Jersey Court Hearing 2.30 p.m. (Greenwich Mean Time) on 17 December 2018(1) Declaration and announcement of Randgold dividend (assuming Scheme is sanctioned) 18 December 2018(1) Last day of dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, and disablement in CREST of, Randgold Shares 28 December 2018(1) Last day for dealings in Randgold ADSs(2) 28 December 2018(1) Suspension of dealings in and disablement in CREST of Randgold Shares 5.00 p.m. (Greenwich Mean Time) on 28 December 2018(1)(3) Suspension of dealings in Randgold ADSs 4.00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on 28 December 2018(1)(3) Scheme Record Time 6.00 p.m. (Greenwich Mean Time) on 28 December 2018(1) Latest date for receiving GBP currency election form in respect of the Randgold dividend 6.00 p.m. (Greenwich Mean Time) on 28 December 2018(1) Dividend record time (Randgold Shares) 6.00 p.m. (Greenwich Mean Time) on 28 December 2018(1) Dividend record time (Randgold ADSs) 5.00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on 28 December 2018(1) Effective Date of the Scheme 1 January 2019(1)(4) Cancellation of listing of Randgold Shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange 8.00 a.m. (Greenwich Mean Time) on 2 January 2019(1) Cancellation of listing of Randgold ADSs on NASDAQ 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on 2 January 2019 Issue of New Barrick Shares 9.00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on 2 January 2019(1) Listing of New Barrick Shares on TSX and NYSE 9.30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on 2 January 2019(1) New Barrick Shares registered through the DRS Within 14 days of the Effective Date Barrick CDIs credited to CREST accounts (in respect of Scheme Shares held in uncertificated form only) Within 14 days of the Effective Date Crediting of New Barrick Shares for Randgold ADS Holders Within 14 days of the Effective Date Despatch of statements of entitlement relating to New Barrick Shares held through DRS (in respect of Scheme Shares held in certificated form only) and payment of fractional entitlements Within 14 days of the Effective Date Payment of Randgold dividend to holders of Randgold Shares and Randgold ADSs 11 January 2019(1) Latest date by which Scheme must be implemented 28 February 2019(5)

(1) These dates are indicative only and will depend, among other things, on the date upon which: (i) the Conditions are satisfied or (where applicable) waived, (ii) the Jersey Court sanctions the Scheme, and (iii) the Scheme Court Order sanctioning the Scheme is delivered to the Registrar of Companies.

(2) Transfers in ADSs to allow settlement of trading on 28 December 2018 will continue until 5.00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on 2 January 2019.

(3) The suspension of dealings in and disablement in CREST of Randgold Shares will take place at 5.00 p.m. (Greenwich Mean Time) on 28 December 2018 and the suspension of dealings in Randgold ADSs will take place at 4.00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on 28 December 2018. This supersedes the statement set out in the announcement dated 7 November 2018 which stated that the suspension of dealings was to occur on 31 December 2018.

(4) Assuming the conditions to the Merger are satisfied or, if applicable, waived, prior to such time, Randgold intends to deliver the Jersey Court Order to the Jersey Registrar for registration (which is a requirement of the Jersey Companies Law in order for the Scheme to become effective) on 1 January 2019, so that the Effective Date of the Scheme occurs on the first day of the next fiscal year of both Barrick and Randgold.

(5) This is the latest date by which the Scheme may become effective unless Randgold and Barrick agree, and the Panel and, if required, the Jersey Court, permits, a later date.

All dates and times are based on Randgold's and Barrick's current expectations and are subject to change. If any of the key dates set out in the expected timetable change, an announcement will be made via a Regulatory Information Service.

Subject to the approval of the Randgold Board, dividends will be paid to Randgold Shareholders in US dollars other than to Randgold Shareholders who have in place with Randgold a current election to receive dividends in Sterling by 6.00 p.m. (Greenwich Mean Time) on 28 December 2018. Currency election forms are available on Randgold's website at http://www.randgoldresources.com/2018-dividend and should be posted to the registrars in accordance with the instructions set out in the form. Randgold Shareholders who have elected to receive sterling dividends can also mandate payments directly to their UK bank or building society by visiting the Investor Centre website at www.investorcentre.co.uk/je or by completing the divided mandate form which is available on Randgold's website at http://www.randgoldresources.com/2018-dividend and posting it back to the registrars with the instructions set out in the form.

