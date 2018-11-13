Randgold Resources Limited Announces Scheme Dividend Indicative Timetable

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction
JERSEY, November 13, 2018 - As set out in the announcement dated 31 October 2018, in connection with the proposed recommended share-for-share merger (the "Merger") of Barrick Gold Corp. ("Barrick") and Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: GOLD, LSE: RRS) ("Randgold"), Randgold Shareholders are expected to be paid an interim dividend for the 2018 financial year of USD 2.69 per Randgold Share subject to the approval of the Randgold Board. An updated indicative timetable, including details relating to such dividend, is set out below.
Capitalised terms in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Document dated 4 October 2018 relating to the Merger.
ENQUIRIES
Randgold
Chief Executive Mark Bristow
Financial Director Graham Shuttleworth
Investor & Media Relations Kathy du Plessis +44 20 7557 7738 randgold@dpapr.com
CIBC (financial adviser to Randgold)
Neil Johnson
+44 20 7234 6000
Oliver Ward
Barclays (financial adviser and corporate broker to Randgold)
Paul Knight
+1 (416) 863 8900
Nishant Amin
+44 (0) 20 7623 2323
Andrew Tusa
+44 (0) 20 7623 2323
