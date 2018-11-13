Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Coro Announces Appointment of Independent Director and Board Changes

19:32 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Nov. 13, 2018 - Coro Mining Corp. (“Coro” or the “Company”) (TSX: COP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Petterson to its Board of Directors with immediate effect. Mr Petterson was nominated by Tembo Capital Mining GP, a strategic investor in Coro, as its appointee.

Mr Petterson brings additional corporate and commercial strength to the Board due to his solid investment banking experience across the natural resources sector and involvement with Canadian junior and mid-tier mining companies. He has previously served as Head of Global Mining Research at both HSBC James Capel and ABN AMRO, having led many high-profile public offerings and financings. He currently serves as Managing Director, Mining, at Kepis & Pobe, a Vancouver based natural resources investment company. He is also a founder and Executive Chairman of Minera Cobre Corp, a Canadian private copper exploration company active in Colombia.

Mr Petterson is a Mining Engineer and holds a B.Eng. (Hons) in Mining Engineering and is an Associate of the Camborne School of Mines.

The Company also announces the resignation of Gordon Fretwell from the Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr Fretwell has been considering his departure and the appointment of Mr Petterson provides him the opportunity to step down.

Commenting on the appointment, Colin Kinley, Chairman and Independent Director of Coro Mining said: “I’m delighted to welcome Tim to the Coro Board. His many and complementary attributes as a Canadian resident with both a technical engineering background and career across the banking and resource sectors make him an ideal fit for Coro. He joins Coro at an exciting time as we now start to focus on Marimaca and I look forward to his contributions.

"I would also like to thank Gordon for his contributions to Coro. He has been a steady support over the last 8 years at Coro and has helped the Company through some transitioning times. He leaves the Company on a much stronger financial footing and with a clear path to value creation with Marimaca.”

The Board of Directors now comprises:

Colin Kinley, Chairman and Independent Director
Petra Decher, Independent Director
Tim Petterson, Independent Director
Alan Stephens, Director
Michael Howarth, Director
Luis Albano Tondo, President & CEO


Contact Information
For further information please visit www.coromining.com or contact:
Nicholas Bias, VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Office: +56 2 2431 7601
Cell: +44 (0)7771 450 679
Email: nbias@coromining.com


