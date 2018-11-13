Klondike Silver Corp. will be in attendance at Switzerland Conference

Vancouver, November 13, 2018 - Klondike Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V:KS) is pleased to provide a friendly reminder that Klondike Silver will be in attendance at the following conference:

November 15, 2018 Zurich, Switzerland

The Swiss Mining Institute Conference.

Location - Hotel: Baur Au Lac in Zurich, Switzerland.

Address: Talstrasse 1, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland Phone: +41 44 220 50 20

Hours - Thursday November 15th 8:00 am to 3:30 pm

Tom Kennedy Klondike's CEO will be presenting at 12:45 pm.

November 16, 2018 Geneva, Switzerland

The Swiss Mining Institute Conference.

Location - Hotel Metropole in Geneva, Switzerland.

Address: Quai du General-Guisan 34, 1204 Geneve, Switzerland Phone: +41 22 318 32 00

Hours - Friday November 16th 8:00 am to 3:30 pm

Tom Kennedy Klondike's CEO will be presenting at 11:30 am.

We invite you to join us at the above conferences.

For additional show information click the following link:

http://www.swissmininginstitute.ch/

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver's Royalty Free ZINC SILVER LEAD land package (100 km2) is located in the SLOCAN MINING CAMP (Southeast British Columbia - 138 km North of Teck's Zinc Silver Lead smelter (Trail B.C.)). Based on the British Columbia MINFILE mineral database, sixty eight (68) of the one hundred and seventy three (173) past producing Zinc Silver Lead mines in the Slocan Mining Camp are located in the Klondike Silver land package. Klondike Silver has created the first real opportunity to invest in and properly explore a sizeable portion of one of the most historic mining camps in British Columbia. Klondike likes to think of the Slocan as the last best under explored Zinc Silver Lead camp in Canada. For additional information please visit the company website www.klondikesilver.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Inquiries:

Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928

Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Klondike Silver Corp.

"Thomas Kennedy"

Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D.

CEO, Director

