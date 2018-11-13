Marimaca Exploration Update: La Atómica Drill Results Confirm Copper Oxide Mineralisation Beyond Marimaca 1-23

VANCOUVER, Nov. 13, 2018 - Coro Mining Corp. (“Coro” or the “Company”) (TSX: COP) is pleased to provide an update for Company’s Marimaca project in the Antofagasta region of Chile. The first 28 of a planned 52 drill holes at La Atómica, the ground adjacent to the Marimaca 1-23 claim where a resource has already been established, have confirmed the presence of copper oxide mineralization, in addition to the presence of secondary enriched copper sulphide mineralization at depth.

La Atómica Drill Locations



La Atómica, Looking South



La Atómica RC Rig





Highlights

Completed 28 of planned 52 holes, for 6,540 metres covering a 100 x 100 metre spaced grid. across the property.

Results include: LAR 24

From surface, 202 metres continuous oxide mineralization averaging 0.74% CuT,

including 16 metres, from 98 to 114 metres, averaging 2.72% CuT,

and 12 metres, from 138 to 150 metres, at 2.24% CuT LAR-33

From 32 to 260 metres, 228 metres of continuous oxide mineralization averaging 0.47%CuT,

including 26 metres, from 60 to 86 metres, averaging 0.99% CuT.

and 20 metres, from 270 to 290 metres, high-grade secondary copper sulphide mineralization averaging 2.10% CuT

Oxide copper mineralization at La Atómica proven to exist 300 metres beyond limits of the previous drill grid completed at Marimaca 1-23.

Current knowledge is that the total horizontal extension of the outcropping copper oxide mineralization from Marimaca to La Atómica now reaches 800 metres in the north-west direction, with the opportunity for further extension.

Commenting on the news, Luis Tondo, CEO of Coro said: “Chile is the world’s primary source of mineable copper, however, new near surface discoveries are becoming harder to find and new projects harder to bring on stream. Since we discovered Marimaca in 2016, the project continues to prove itself, and I believe has the potential to be one of the best new open-pittable copper oxide deposits discovered in Chile in recent times. Our Phase I program already established a resource at Marimaca and I am delighted to see that the current Phase II program confirms the potential of mineralization extension on the adjacent La Atómica ground.”

Further Information

Copper oxide mineralization at La Atómica is hosted by the same intrusive rocks as identified at the Marimaca 1-23 claims. Parallel fracturing is minor as compared with Marimaca, and mineralization is controlled by a north-west system of faults and by a north to north-east oriented dike-swarm of dioritic composition.

Part of the mineralization appears to be the result of copper laterally transported from sources located close to Marimaca towards the west, along north-west fractures, and trapped by north to north-east fractures and dikes. As a result, the outcropping copper oxide blanket at La Atómica extends for widths of up to 300 metres reaching depths of up to 200 metres, showing less mineralization intensity towards the north-west, yet remains open to the south-west portion of the property.

Figure 1 below illustrates the location of the completed drill holes at Atahualpa and La Atómica and the Phase I drilling which established the resource and the new Phase II drilling extending to the north-west where copper oxide mineralization has been established.

Figure 1: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0082865d-ec55-4bca-80fd-0c3c60a5d863

The photographs in figures 2 and 3 below show the southern outlook and RC drilling at La Atómica from which can be seen access roads and some drilling, and importantly, parallel and north west fracturing which is believed to control the copper oxide mineralization.

Figure 2: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/673395ca-2705-4eaa-98bb-0d58830d35a9

Figure 3: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/062cfd7d-eefc-41b8-b7b1-814585d94c12

Also commenting on the news, Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration said: “The drill results at La Atómica are the first from the new program and already demonstrate the presence from surface of oxide mineralization and indeed the presence at depth of some secondary sulphide mineralization. We will now continue with the remaining drill holes at La Atómica before moving all drill rigs to Atahualpa where I am hopeful that we will see similar or even potentially better positive results.”

Phase II Program Upcoming Milestones

It is planned that the remaining holes to be drilled at La Atómica will be completed with results announced by the end of the fourth quarter 2018.

Sampling and Assay Protocol

True widths cannot be determined with the information available at this time. Coro RC holes were sampled on a 2 metre continuous basis, with dry samples riffle split on site and one quarter sent to the Andes Analytical Assay preparation laboratory in Calama and the pulps then sent to the same company’s laboratory in Santiago for assaying. A second quarter was stored on site for reference. Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying; crushing to better than 85% passing -10#; homogenizing; splitting; pulverizing a 500-700g subsample to 95% passing -150#; and a 125g split of this sent for assaying. All samples were assayed for CuT (total copper), CuS (acid soluble copper), CuCN (cyanide soluble copper) by AAS and for acid consumption. A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks, standards and duplicates was employed with acceptable results. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Coro for future reference.

La Atómica Intersections

Hole Total Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) %CuT Type LAR-15 250 48 104 56 0.45 Oxide including 48 70 22 0.46 Oxide 82 104 22 0.61 Oxide and 120 152 32 0.35 Oxide LAR-16 250 50 150 100 0.27 Oxide including 112 150 38 0.35 Oxide note 126 134 8 Underground working LAR-17 180 0 92 92 0.39 Oxide including 42 58 16 0.75 Oxide 72 92 20 0.75 Oxide LAR-18 230 0 86 86 0.46 Oxide including 40 86 46 0.59 Oxide note 36 40 4 Underground working 48 52 4 Underground working LAR-19 180 0 74 74 0.33 Oxide including 12 44 32 0.50 Oxide 50 74 24 0.26 Oxide LAR-20 200 6 80 74 0.31 Oxide including 12 38 26 0.52 Oxide 46 62 16 0.24 Oxide note 38 46 8 Underground working LAR-21 150 No significant results LAR-22 150 No significant results LAR-23 400 62 124 62 0.37 Oxide including 0 14 14 0.40 Oxide 70 106 36 0.45 Oxide and 146 174 28 0.21 Oxide 218 308 90 0.48 Enriched-primary including 252 258 6 1.65 Enriched 256 272 16 0.40 Primary 272 280 8 1.10 Enriched 288 298 10 0.52 Enriched 304 308 4 1.30 Enriched and 308 330 22 0.52 Oxide 332 356 24 0.35 Enriched 364 398 34 0.51 Enriched including 364 372 8 0.51 Enriched 378 398 20 0.65 Enriched LAR-24 250 0 202 202 0.74 Oxide including 88 94 6 1.21 Oxide 98 114 16 2.72 Oxide 118 134 16 1.00 Oxide 138 150 12 2.24 Oxide 162 174 12 1.52 Oxide and 238 248 10 0.61 Enriched LAR-25 250 12 158 146 0.33 Oxide including 114 122 8 1.96 Oxide and 220 242 22 1.43 Oxide LAR-26 250 72 88 16 0.34 Oxide and 100 146 46 0.31 Oxide 182 188 6 0.55 Oxide LAR-27 180 84 90 6 0.30 Oxide and 116 134 18 0.30 Oxide LAR-28 200 No significant results LAR-29 200 74 86 12 0.57 Oxide and 102 118 16 0.23 Oxide 118 132 14 0.68 Enriched 168 176 8 0.30 Oxide LAR-30 150 56 62 6 0.56 Oxide LAR-31 150 66 78 12 0.31 Oxide and 122 138 16 0.27 Oxide LAR-32 350 96 122 26 0.45 Oxide including 26 36 10 0.75 Oxide 60 86 26 0.99 Oxide 104 118 14 0.70 Oxide 132 168 36 0.21 Oxide including 152 160 8 `0.39 Oxide 190 238 48 0.20 Oxide including 200 208 8 0.41 Oxide 218 224 6 0.57 Oxide and 262 294 32 0.36 Oxide 300 308 8 0.91 Oxide 308 314 6 0.46 Mixed LAR-33 350 32 260 228 0.47 Oxide including 132 144 12 0.49 Oxide 172 182 10 0.91 Oxide 190 210 20 1.83 Oxide 134 150 16 1.20 Oxide and 260 270 10 1.40 Mixed 270 290 20 2.10 Enriched 322 328 6 0.40 Enriched 336 348 12 0.26 Primary LAR-34 350 26 182 156 0.21 Oxide including 50 84 34 0.28 Oxide 92 182 90 0.22 Oxide and 200 226 26 0.32 Oxide 230 240 10 0.58 Oxide LAR-35 210 2 44 42 0.26 Oxide and 56 86 30 0.42 Oxide LAR-36 200 12 182 170 0.34 Oxide including 12 44 32 0.26 Oxide 56 96 40 0.45 Oxide 96 108 12 0.81 Oxide 108 122 14 0.25 Oxide 132 182 50 0.26 Oxide LAR-37 150 No significant results LAR-38 150 20 32 12 0.26 Oxide and 62 82 20 0.25 Oxide LAR-39 150 2 16 14 0.27 Oxide and 40 50 10 0.45 Oxide 56 64 8 0.47 Oxide 82 126 44 0.35 Oxide including 82 96 14 0.62 Oxide 100 126 26 0.24 Oxide LAR-40 300 0 16 16 0.29 Oxide and 134 142 8 0.44 Oxide 180 192 12 0.21 Oxide 226 252 26 0.25 Oxide 272 276 4 0.38 Mixed LAR-41 350 2 14 12 0.31 Oxide and 80 186 106 0.23 Oxide including 116 132 16 0.58 Oxide LAR-42 270 28 42 14 0.26 Oxide and 154 166 12 0.25 Oxide 222 228 6 0.53 Mixed





La Atómica Drill Collars

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Depth LAR-15 374839.0 7435824.7 1068.0 220 -60 250 LAR-16 374834.5 7435830.8 1067.4 310 -60 250 LAR-17 374771.5 7435958.5 999.5 220 -60 180 LAR-18 374762.1 7435962.1 998.9 310 -60 230 LAR-19 374715.2 7435959.6 996.8 220 -60 180 LAR-20 374712.4 7435965.7 996.3 310 -60 200 LAR-21 374651.9 7436032.9 962.3 220 -60 150 LAR-22 374648.9 7436032.3 962.2 310 -60 150 LAR-23 374864.6 7435723.9 1104.1 220 -60 400 LAR-24 374861.7 7435731.4 1103.8 310 -60 250 LAR-25 374765.2 7435781.1 1076.2 220 -60 250 LAR-26 374764.0 7435786.9 1076.2 310 -60 250 LAR-27 374633.0 7435872.6 1011.0 220 -60 180 LAR-28 374626.4 7435879.2 1010.7 310 -60 200 LAR-29 374580.7 7435928.6 976.8 220 -60 200 LAR-30 374580.9 7435933.8 976.7 310 -60 150 LAR-31 374577.6 7435929.9 976.9 265 -60 150 LAR-32 374782.6 7435647.0 1118.9 220 -60 350 LAR-33 374778.9 7435650.8 1118.8 310 -60 350 LAR-34 374781.0 7435650.1 1119.0 265 -60 350 LAR-35 374583.3 7435799.1 1019.2 220 -60 210 LAR-36 374581.7 7435804.1 1019.0 310 -60 200 LAR-37 374498.8 7435864.1 974.6 220 -60 150 LAR-38 374496.3 7435867.7 974.4 310 -60 150 LAR-39 374577.9 7435877.9 1010.1 265 -60 150 LAR-40 374759.7 7435535.1 1100.3 265 -60 300 LAR-41 374755.7 7435539.9 1099.9 310 -60 350 LAR-42 374702.0 7435589.7 1090.0 220 -60 270

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release, including the information that relates to geology, drilling and mineralization of the Marimaca Phase I and II exploration program was prepared under the supervision of, or has been reviewed by Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, Coro Mining Corp., a geologist with more than 36 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geologos de Chile and of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile, and who is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 responsible for the design and execution of the drilling program.

Contact Information

For further information please visit www.coromining.com or contact:

Nicholas Bias, VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Office: +56 2 2431 7601

Cell: +44 (0)7771 450 679

Email: nbias@coromining.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future development and exploration potential of the Marimaca Project. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Coro, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unanticipated excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the necessity of financing, the availability of and costs of financing needed in the future as well as those factors disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the securities regulators in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



