Havilah Announces Tragic Death of Director Brian Morris

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2018 - Havilah Mining Corp. ("Havilah" or the "Company" - TSXV: HMC) announces with deep sorrow the tragic passing of Brian Morris, a director of the Company.

Brian was taken prematurely from his family and loved ones acting as a good Samaritan while helping victims involved in a car collision on November 10, 2018, in Reno, Nevada.

On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Brian's family. Brian was a larger-than-life figure who brought remarkable passion, experience and energy to every endeavour he chose to pursue, including the many mining projects during his career.

"Those of us who had an opportunity to know Brian knew him as a great leader and friend, and his memory will continue on." Blair Schultz commented. "Brian was always there to help a person in need. He was the kind of man every person should aspire to be. He will be sorely missed."

