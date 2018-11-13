Proposed Issuance of Shares in Settlement of Debt

VANCOUVER, November 13, 2018 - Lincoln Mining Corp., TSX-V: LMG ("Lincoln" or the "Company") announces it is arranging an agreement with an arm's length creditor pursuant to which Lincoln plans to issue up to 400,000 common shares (the "Shares") and 400,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to settle indebtedness of up to $20,000. The Shares issued will be at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, and each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.08 per share until April 26, 2022.

The issuance of the shares remains subject to the approval of TSX Venture Exchange.

The debt settlement with the creditor has been unanimously approved by the Company's independent directors. The Company expects that the proposed debt settlement will assist the Company in preserving its cash for working capital and seeking new financing transactions in order to maintain its operations and advance the permitting and development of the Company's Pine Grove project in Nevada.

Lincoln Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company with two projects in various stages of exploration and development, namely the Pine Grove gold property in Nevada and the Oro Cruz gold property in California. In the United States, the Company operates under Lincoln Gold US Corp. and Lincoln Resource Group Corp., both Nevada corporations.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 604-688-7377 or visit the Company's website at www.lincolnmining.com.

On behalf of Lincoln Mining Corporation

"Paul Saxton"

Paul Saxton, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS PRESS RELEASE INCLUDES FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS OR INFORMATION. ALL STATEMENTS OTHER THAN STATEMENTS OF HISTORICAL FACT INCLUDED IN THIS RELEASE, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, STATEMENTS REGARDING THE PROPOSED SHARES FOR DEBT TRANSACTION AND THE EXPECTED BENEFITS THEREOF, ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS THAT INVOLVE VARIOUS RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES. THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT SUCH STATEMENTS WILL PROVE TO BE ACCURATE AND ACTUAL RESULTS AND FUTURE EVENTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE ANTICIPATED IN SUCH STATEMENTS. IMPORTANT FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THE COMPANY'S PLANS OR EXPECTATIONS INCLUDE THE AVAILABILITY OF CAPITAL AND FINANCING TO MAINTAIN THE COMPANY'S PROJECTS; CHANGES IN PLANNED WORK OR USE OF PROCEEDS RESULTING FROM LOGISTICAL, TECHNICAL OR OTHER FACTORS; GENERAL ECONOMIC, MARKET OR BUSINESS CONDITIONS; FLUCTUATING METAL PRICES; THE POSSIBILITY OF COST OVERRUNS OR UNANTICIPATED EXPENSES IN WORK PROGRAMS; REGULATORY CHANGES; TIMELINESS OF GOVERNMENT OR REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER RISKS DETAILED HEREIN AND FROM TIME TO TIME IN THE FILINGS MADE BY THE COMPANY. THE COMPANY MAKES ALL REASONABLE EFFORTS TO UPDATE ITS CORPORATE MATERIAL, DOCUMENTATION AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION ON A TIMELY BASIS.

SOURCE: Lincoln Mining Corp.