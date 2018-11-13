Orsu Metals Issued Shares for Services

WHITE ROCK, November 13, 2018 - Orsu Metals Corp. (TSX-V: OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") reports that it has issued 168,282 common shares to Sergei Stefanovich, the Company's Managing Director at a price of $0.165 being the closing share price on December 29, 2017 (see Orsu press release dated January 10, 2018) to settle US$21,883 fees owed from 2017.

The Company's disinterested shareholders approved the issue of these shares on June 29, 2018 and the TSX Venture Exchange approved the issue on November 8, 2018.

The issue of these common shares increases the number of common shares under the control of Mr. Stefanovich from 7,103,876 to 7,272,158 which results in Mr. Stefanovich being a new control person of the Company as he now owns or controls 20.1% of the common shares of the Company.Mr. Stefanovich has acquired the shares for investment shares and neither he, nor the companies he controls, have any present intention to acquire further securities of the Company although Mr. Stefanovich may acquire or dispose of common shares of the Company in the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.Copies of the early warning report filed by Mr. Stefanovich may be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

