MAG Silver Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Nov. 13, 2018 - MAG Silver Corp. (TSX and NYSE AMERICAN: MAG) (“MAG” or the “Company”) announces the Company’s unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. For details of the September 30, 2018 unaudited condensed interim consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis, please see the Company’s filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).



All amounts herein are reported in $000s of United States dollars (“US$”) unless otherwise specified.

HIGHLIGHTS - SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

5,159 metres of underground development realized in the nine months ended September 30, 2018, accounting for 32% of the total underground development advanced on the Juanicipio Project to date.



Over 16 kilometres (10 miles) of total underground development at Juanicipio has now been achieved.



The Company advanced $8,470 to Minera Juanicipio in the quarter ended September 30, 2018, representing its 44% share of a $19,250 cash call to fund ongoing development and exploration expenditures on the property.



Current project development is focused on:

advancing three internal spiral footwall ramps at depth to access the full strike length of the Valdecañas Vein system; excavating and constructing the underground crushing chamber; advancing the conveyor ramp to the planned mill site (the box cut for the underground conveyor exit portal is well advanced and approximately 450 metres of the underground conveyor ramp is also complete); integrating additional ventilation and other associated underground infrastructure; and, progressing the construction of surface infrastructure facilities.



Detailed engineering continues for the internal shaft and other mine infrastructure, and mill-site preparation is underway.



The Joint Venture Partners are currently reviewing an Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (“EPCM”) agreement for the construction of the process plant and associated surface infrastructure, and an Operator Services agreement which will become effective upon commercial production being achieved.



Fresnillo recently reiterating production to start-up by mid-2020, and is in discussion with suppliers to order long lead time equipment.



Exploration drilling continued throughout the quarter and approximately 48 holes representing 46,060 metres of drilling is now complete with assays pending:

Program designed to convert Inferred Resources in the Deep Zone into Indicated Resources, and to further trace the Deep Zone laterally and to depth; and, Program designed to pursue other high priority drill targets within the Juanicipio property on the western extension of the Juanicipio Vein.



MAG is well funded with cash and cash equivalents totaling $141,776 as at September 30, 2018.

A photo gallery of current progress on the Juanicipio development is available at http://www.magsilver.com/s/PhotoGallery.asp

George Paspalas, President and CEO, commented, “We continue to enjoy watching the consistent advancement of the Juanicipio project. I encourage our shareholders to visit our website to view pictures of the ongoing development. The current drill program to flesh out the Valdecañas Deep Zone has been completed and we are starting to work through the results. As always, the joint venture continues to focus on exploring the balance of the property where many highly prospective targets still remain to be drilled. It is worth remembering that the joint venture has only worked on a very small area of the property.”

Juanicipio Project Update

Total Juanicipio Project expenditures incurred and capitalized directly by Minera Juanicipio (on a 100% basis) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 amounted to approximately $11,301 and $29,795 respectively (September 30, 2017: $6,962 and $24,540 respectively).

Underground and other development actively continues on site with emphasis on: developing the three internal spiral footwall ramps at depth to access the full strike length of the Valdecañas Vein system; excavating and constructing the underground crushing chamber; advancing the conveyor ramp to the planned mill site (with the box cut for the underground conveyor exit portal already well advanced); integrating additional ventilation and other associated underground infrastructure, and progressing the construction of surface infrastructure facilities. As well, according to the operator, Fresnillo, discussions with suppliers of long-term delivery equipment and construction contractors have been initiated.

As well, the partners of Minera Juanicipio are currently reviewing a draft EPCM agreement which defines the specific terms by which Fresnillo will oversee the construction of the process plant and associated surface infrastructure. An Operator Services agreement is also under review by the partners which will become effective upon commercial production being achieved.

Drilling of the Deep Zone has continued under the current exploration drill program and the Zone effectively remains open to depth and laterally along its entire strike length in both directions to the Joint Venture boundaries. Ongoing drilling is designed with the intention to both convert the Inferred Resources included in the 2017 PEA into Indicated Resources, and to further trace the Deep Zone laterally and to depth.

In the quarter ended September 30, 2018, drilling also commenced on the western extension of the Juanicipio Vein as part of the exploration program to pursue other high priority drill targets within the Juanicipio property.

Exploration drilling under the current drill program now totals approximately 46,060 metres of completed drilling with all assays pending.

FINANCIAL RESULTS – THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

As at September 30, 2018, the Company had working capital of $141,865 (September 30, 2017: $124,883) including cash and cash equivalents of $141,776 (September 30, 2017: $121,638). The Company currently has no debt and believes it has sufficient working capital to maintain all of its properties and currently planned programs for a period in excess of the next year. The Company makes cash advances to Minera Juanicipio as 'cash called' by the operator, Fresnillo, based on approved joint venture budgets. In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Company funded cash advances to Minera Juanicipio, which combined with MAG's Juanicipio expenditures on its own account, totaled $8,542 and $14,387 respectively (September 30, 2017: $1,690 and $12,534 respectively).

The Company’s net income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $597 (September 30, 2017: $786 net loss) or $0.01/share (September 30, 2017: $(0.01)/share). The Company’s net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $1,973 (September 30, 2017: $2,420) or $(0.02)/share (September 30, 2017: $(0.03)/share). The net income in the three months ended September 30, 2018 is primarily because of the recognition of a significant deferred tax recovery of $878 (September 30, 2017: nil). The deferred tax recovery related to the impact of foreign exchange on Mexican tax attributes (resulting from the Peso strengthening against the $US in quarter). The deferred tax recovery is a non-cash item and will only materialize once the Company’s exploration properties are developed and in production.

Qualified Person - Unless otherwise specifically noted herein, all scientific or technical information in this news release, including assay results and reserve estimates, if applicable, is based upon information prepared by or under the supervision of, or has been approved by Dr. Peter Megaw, Ph.D., C.P.G., a Certified Professional Geologist who is a “Qualified Person” for purposes of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“National Instrument 43-101” or “NI 43-101”). Dr. Megaw is not independent as he is an officer and a paid consultant of the Company.

About MAG Silver Corp. (www.magsilver.com )

MAG Silver Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company, by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Our principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Property (44%), being developed in partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%) and is located in the Fresnillo Silver District in Mexico, the world’s premier silver mining camp. We are presently developing the underground infrastructure on the property, under the operational expertise of our joint venture partner, Fresnillo Plc, to support an expected 4,000 tonnes per day mining operation. As well, we have an expanded exploration program in place investigating other highly prospective targets across the property. In addition, we continue to work on regaining surface access to our 100% owned Cinco de Mayo property in Mexico while we seek other high grade, district scale opportunities.

