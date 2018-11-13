INV Metals Reports Q3/2018 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2018 - INV Metals ("INV Metals" or "Company") (TSX: INV) is pleased to report its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017.



Q3/2018 Results

The Company recorded a total loss of $377,584 or nil per share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2018, compared with a total loss of $661,838 or $0.01 per share for the corresponding period ended September 30, 2017. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, the Company recorded a total loss of $2,543,776 or $0.03 per share, compared to a total loss of $3,547,036 or $0.04 per share in the corresponding period in the prior year. The Company’s unaudited cash balance as at September 30, 2018 was approximately $7.3 million.

For additional financial information please see INV Metals’ unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis filed on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.invmetals.com.

About INV™ Metals

INV™ Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INV™ Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold property in Ecuador; and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina.

For further information, please contact:

Kevin Canario

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (416) 703-8416

E-mail: kcanario@invmetals.com

