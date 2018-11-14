Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Results for the Quarter ended 30 September 2018

ST. HELIER, Nov. 14, 2018 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) announces its operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2018 (“Q3” or the “Quarter”).



Gold production in the Quarter was 13,978 ounces, 2.9 per cent below the quarter ended September 30, 2017 (the “comparable quarter”); gold production for the nine months to September 30, 2018 was 39,558 ounces, 0.4 per cent down on the corresponding period of 2017. Adjusted earnings per share for the Quarter of 33.1 cents were 17 per cent lower than the comparable quarter, due to a slightly weaker realised gold price and increased production costs but 24.4 per cent higher for the nine months to September 30, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017 due to the increased export credit incentive and a higher average realised gold price for the nine months. Net cash from operating activities remained robust at $6.8 million although this was lower than the comparable quarter which was an unusually strong quarter. Net cash at the end of the Quarter was $5.9 million.

3 Months to September 30 9 Months to September 30 Comment 2017 2018 % Chg 2017 2018 % Chg Gold produced (oz) 14,396 13,978 -2.9 % 39,710 39,558 -0.4 % Gold production in the Quarter was lower than the comparable quarter due to lower grade. On-mine cost per ounce ($/oz)[1] 638 670 5.0 % 663 691 4.2 % On-mine costs increased due to higher equipment maintenance costs and increases in the cost of certain consumables. All-in sustaining cost ($/oz) (“AISC”) 773 754 -2.5 % 827 812 -1.8 % AISC decreased, notwithstanding the higher on-mine cost, primarily due to the higher Export Credit Incentive (“ECI”). Average realised gold price ($/oz) 1,265 1,190 -5.9 % 1,238 1,259 1.7 % The average realised gold price is after deduction of the 1.25 per cent early settlement discount by the refiner and reflects prevailing market prices. Gross profit [2] 7,229 4,846 -33.0 % 17,910 16,213 -9.5 % Gross profit in the Quarter was lower than the comparable quarter due to lower revenues and increased production costs. Net profit attributable to shareholders 3,120 2,224 -28.7 % 6,152 7,982 29.7 % Net profit attributable to shareholders was lower in the Quarter than the comparable quarter due to the lower gross profit the effect of which was reduced by increased ECI and reduced administrative expenses. Adjusted basic earnings per share (“EPS”)[3] (cents) 39.9 33.1 -17.0 % 86.9 108.1 24.4 % Adjusted EPS was lower in the Quarter than the comparable quarter primarily due to lower profit attributable to shareholders. Net cash and cash equivalents 11,830 5,896 -50.2 % 11,830 5,896 -50.2 % Net cash and cash equivalents was lower due to the continued high level of capital expenditure. Net cash from operating activities 10,118 6,759 -33.2 % 16,598 12,588 -24.2 % Net cash from operating activities was lower due to lower operating profit.

1 “On-mine cost per ounce”, “AISC” and “average realised gold price” are Non-IFRS measures.

2 Gross profit is after deducting royalties, production costs and depreciation but before administrative expenses, other income, interest and finance charges and taxation

3 Adjusted EPS is a non-IFRS measure which aims to reflect Caledonia’s ordinary trading performance.

Commenting on the results, Steve Curtis, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“The third quarter of 2018 (the “Quarter”) was an improvement on the second quarter of the year: we addressed some of the operating challenges which the business experienced in previous quarters; cost control remained good; and Caledonia stabilized its cash position and working capital movements."

“Production of 13,978 ounces was 3 per cent down on the third quarter of 2017 (the “comparable quarter”) and marginally below our expectations. We took the decision to tighten and slightly reduce our 2018 full year production guidance from our original guidance range of 55,000 to 59,000 ounces to a range of 54,000 to 56,000 ounces.”

“Grade for the Quarter remained below expectations at 3.12g/t as we continued to experience some mining dilution due to the introduction of long-hole stopping in the narrower reef width areas due to safety considerations. Corrective measures have been taken to improve the accuracy of drilling which are expected to result in improved mined grades in the remainder of the last quarter of 2018 and thereafter. We remain confident that the underlying geological model for Blanket and the grade of the resource remains sound. I am pleased that the mine was to some extent able to compensate for lower grades through increased plant throughput, an effort that has contributed substantially to the Quarter’s performance. Tonnes milled during the Quarter were significantly higher at 151,000 tonnes, 14 per cent higher than the second quarter of 2018 and 11 per cent higher than the comparable quarter.”

“Working capital returned towards normal levels during the Quarter after some significant adverse movements in the previous quarter. The net cash balance of $5.9 million at the end of the Quarter is a modest improvement on the preceding quarter and the ability of our business to generate cash remains robust. Post-tax operating cashflows in the Quarter after working capital movements were $6.8 million, sufficient to support both capital investment during the Quarter of $5.2 million and the quarterly dividend payment to Caledonia’s shareholders.”

“The Central Shaft has now reached a depth of 1,148 meters and continues to progress well. We expect capex to decline as we progress towards the commissioning of the Central Shaft in 2020. The Central Shaft project is the key enabler of longer term value for our shareholders as we progress towards our production and cost targets by 2021.”

“Our cost performance for the Quarter was satisfactory, especially considering the below expected grade. On-mine and all-in sustaining costs were well-contained: on-mine costs of $670 per ounce for the Quarter were 5 per cent higher than the comparable quarter due to elevated equipment maintenance and consumables costs. All-in sustaining costs of $754 per ounce were 2.5 per cent below the comparable quarter as we continue to benefit from a higher ECI. We remain confident in our longer-term cost guidance target of $700 to $800 per ounce as the business grows towards 80,000 ounces per year by 2021.”

“Recent changes in the banking environment in Zimbabwe and the chronic shortage of foreign exchange in Zimbabwe may present challenges with regards to operating cost inflation, and the ability to implement the capital investment programme at Blanket and to externalise cash from Zimbabwe. Operations at Blanket are currently continuing as normal and the situation is being closely monitored by management and is receiving the highest levels of attention from Zimbabwean Monetary and Government authorities. Caledonia is actively and constructively engaged at the appropriate levels in government on a regular and ongoing basis.”

“We are also pleased to announce that on November 5, 2018 we entered into a legally binding sale agreement with one of the indigenous shareholders of Blanket Mine (1983) (Private) Limited (“Blanket Mine”), Fremiro Investments (Private) Limited, to purchase its 15 per cent shareholding in Blanket Mine in exchange for the issue of 727,266 new common shares in Caledonia at a price of $7.15 each and the cancellation of the balance of their facilitation loan. Once this transaction, which is subject to various conditions, has been completed, Caledonia’s shareholding in Blanket Mine will increase to 64 per cent and Fremiro will hold 6.4 per cent of Caledonia’s diluted equity. This transaction is an important step for Caledonia and I look forward to updating the market as the transaction progresses.”

Caledonia continues to consolidate Blanket Mine for reporting purposes and the operational and the financial information set out below is on a 100 per cent basis unless otherwise indicated.

Strategy and Outlook

Caledonia remains on track to achieve the production target of 80,000 ounces per year by 2021 at its Zimbabwean subsidiary, Blanket Mine. Caledonia’s strategic focus is the Central Shaft project which is expected to extend the life of mine by providing access to deeper levels for production and further exploration. Caledonia’s board and management believe the successful completion of the Central Shaft is in the best interests of all stakeholders because it is expected to result in increased production, reduced operating costs and increased flexibility to undertake further exploration and development, thereby safeguarding and enhancing Blanket’s long-term future. Difficulties in obtaining sufficient foreign exchange may jeopardise Caledonia’s ability to implement the Central Shaft project as planned. Caledonia intends to evaluate further investment opportunities in Zimbabwe that may not fall underneath Blanket’s ownership.

Dividend Policy

Caledonia pays a quarterly dividend of 6.875 US cents per share at the end of January, April, July and October respectively. The profitability and cash generation of Blanket Mine remains strong, however, Caledonia’s ability to pay dividends is dependent on the ability of its group to make payments from Zimbabwe.

Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income ($’000’s) 3 months ended September 30

9 months ended September 30

2017 2018 2017 2018 Revenue 18,230 16,647 50,163 50,904 Royalty (913 ) (834 ) (2,512 ) (2,549 ) Production costs (9,080 ) (9,948 ) (26,992 ) (29,255 ) Depreciation (1,008 ) (1,019 ) (2,749 ) (2,887 ) Gross profit 7,229 4,846 17,910 16,213 Net other income 663 1,663 1,864 4,764 Administrative expenses (1,607 ) (1,423 ) (4,541 ) (4,625 ) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (3 ) (275 ) 16 (115 ) Cash-settled share-based payment (73 ) (113 ) (607 ) (450 ) Equity-settled share-based payment - - (835 ) (14 ) Margin call on hedge - (360 ) - (360 ) Operating profit 6,209 4,338 13,807 15,413 Net finance cost (7 ) (97 ) (24 ) (142 ) Profit before tax 6,202 4,241 13,783 15,271 Tax expense (2,326 ) (1,204 ) (5,876 ) (5,101 ) Profit for the period 3,876 3,037 7,907 10,170 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations (110 ) (69 ) 23 (509 ) Total comprehensive income for the period 3,766 2,968 7,930 9,661 Profit attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 3,120 2,224 6,152 7,982 Non-controlling interests 756 813 1,755 2,188 Profit for the period 3,876 3,037 7,907 10,170 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 3,010 2,155 6,175 7,473 Non-controlling interests 756 831 1,755 2,188 Total comprehensive income for the period 3,766 2,968 7,930 9,661 Earnings per share (cents) (i) Basic 29.4 20.4 57.0 73.8 Diluted 29.4 20.4 56.9 73.7



Adjusted earnings per share (cents) (i) (ii) Basic 39.9 33.1 86.9 108.3







Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

($’000’s) 3 months ended September 30 9 months ended September 30

2017 2018 2017 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations 11,652 7,013 19,526 15,446 Net interest paid (116 ) (105 ) (121 ) (187 ) Tax paid (1,418 ) (149 ) (2,807 ) (2,671 ) Net cash from operating activities 10,118 6,759 16,598 12,588 Cash flows used in investing activities Acquisition of Property, plant and equipment (8,056 ) (5,234 ) (15,575 ) (16,010 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,056 ) (5,234 ) (15,575 ) (16,010 ) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid (964 ) (584 ) (2,416 ) (2,345 ) Repayment of term loan facility (375 ) (375 ) (1,125 ) (1,125 ) Share repurchase - - (146 ) - Share issues 84 - 84 - Net cash used in financing activities (1,255 ) (959 ) (3,603 ) (3,470 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 807 566 (2,580 ) (6,892 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 145 22 75 32 Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 10,878 5,308 14,335 12,756 Net cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 11,830 5,896 11,830 5,896







Condensed consolidated statements of financial position (in thousands of United States dollars, unless indicated otherwise) Unaudited As at September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Assets Property, plant and equipment 95,208 82,078 Deferred tax asset 87 65 Total non-current assets 95,295 82,143 Inventories 9,651 9,175 Prepayments 924 709 Trade and other receivables 5,786 4,962 Cash and cash equivalents 9,827 13,067 Total current assets 26,188 27,913 Total assets 121,483 110,056 Equity and liabilities Share capital 55,102 55,102 Reserves 142,957 143,452 Retained loss (129,487 ) (135,287 ) Equity attributable to shareholders 68,572 63,267 Non-controlling interests 7,685 5,944 Total equity 76,257 69,211 Liabilities Provisions 3,731 3,797 Deferred tax liability 23,138 19,620 Cash-settled share-based payments 2,320 1,826 Total non-current liabilities 29,189 25,243 Short-term portion of term-loan facility 374 1,486 Trade and other payables 11,628 12,660 Income tax payable 104 1,145 Bank overdraft 3,931 311 Total current liabilities 16,037 15,602 Total liabilities 45,226 40,845 Total equity and liabilities 121,483 110,056



