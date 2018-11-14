Monarques Gold Announces Graduation to TSX

Corporation to list its common shares on the TSX on November 15, 2018

MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2018 - Monarques Gold Corp. ("Monarques" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: MQR) (OTCMKTS: MRQRF) (FRANKFURT: MR7) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the listing of its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

Monarques' common shares will commence trading on the TSX on November 15, 2018, continuing to trade under the symbol MQR.

To ensure continued and seamless trading for the Corporation's shareholders and as a result of this graduation, there will be no further trading on the TSX Venture Exchange after Wednesday, November 14, 2018 and the common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the TSX.

"Graduation to the TSX is an important milestone for Monarques, as it will allow us to expand our shareholder base to a larger pool of institutional investors," said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarques. "With the results of the Wasamac feasibility study due for release in the coming weeks, the timing to improve our access to the capital markets could not be better."

ABOUT MONARQUES GOLD CORPORATION

Monarques Gold Corp. (TSXV: MQR) is an emerging gold mining company focused on pursuing growth through its large portfolio of high-quality projects in the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada. The Corporation currently owns close to 300 km² of gold properties (see map), including the Wasamac deposit (measured and indicated resource of 2.6 million ounces of gold), the Beaufor Mine, the Croinor Gold (see video), McKenzie Break and Swanson advanced projects and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as other promising exploration projects. It also offers custom milling services out of its 1,600 tonne-per-day Camflo mill.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarques' actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monarques-gold-announces-graduation-to-tsx-300749654.html

SOURCE Monarques Gold Corp.