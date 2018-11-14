Drilling to Commence at Providence Group of Gold Mines

VANCOUVER, November 14, 2018 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: PHD) ("Providence" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has secured More Core Drilling a respected professional drilling company located in Canada and the USA to drill its high-grade, Motherlode gold Providence Gold Mines property located near Sonora California. Drilling is planned to commence in the coming weeks.

John Kowalchuk states, "we are very excited to finally be drilling this historical, significant gold past producer".

Summary

The Providence Gold property was acquired because historical records documented that it hosted significant high grade shoots of orogenic gold mineralization.

In the Company's opinion the Providence Gold Property hosts several high-grade mineralized shoots that in the past were producing gold mines. The 2017 exploration data located vein systems that hosted mineralized shoots of high grade gold mineralization, that are open at depth. The work completed in 2017 outlined areas of interest that can only be tested through drilling

Qualified Person

John Kowalachuk, P.Geo, a geologist and qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ronald Coombes"

Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ronald Coombes

Mobile: 1- 604- 724-2369

rcoombesresources@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.