United Battery Metals Comments on BaFin and Trading Activity

VANCOUVER, November 14, 2018 - United Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: UBM, OTC: UBMCF, FWB: 0UL) ("United Battery Metals" or the "Company") wishes to comment on statements from the German Financial Regulator and recent market activity.

According to information available to the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin), buy recommendations are currently being issued for shares in United Battery Metals Corp. (ISIN: CA9095801028) on a large scale via e-mail newsletters.

BaFin has evidence indicating that these buy recommendations contain false or misleading information and/or that existing conflicts of interest are wrongfully concealed. It has initiated an investigation into suspected market manipulation in the share. The Company has not approved any marketing with buy recommendations on the Company, nor was it aware of any potential document until it was informed by IIROC this morning of the concerns of BaFin.

The only market awareness that the company has engaged in German speaking countries is with bullVestor Medien GmbH, which was announced by press release on November 7, 2018 (available on Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com).

The Company is unaware of any material information that could cause any upward or downward pressure on the stock, outside being informed by some investors in the Company that they intend to exercise their warrants in the Company.

The Company is finalizing compilation of high grade vanadium targets for priority drilling on the Company's Wray Mesa Property located in Colorado and Utah, USA.

