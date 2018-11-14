Westhaven Announces Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, Nov. 14, 2018 - Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V: WHN) announces that it has granted 2,800,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $1.20 per share, are valid for a 5 year period from the date of grant, and are subject to regulatory approval.
The Company's Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As a result of this grant, the Company has 7,950,000 stock options issued, representing 9.4% of the issued and outstanding share capital.
On behalf of the Board of Directors WESTHAVEN VENTURES INC.
“Shaun Pollard"
Shaun Pollard, Director
About Westhaven Ventures Inc.
Westhaven Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. Westhaven is focused on advancing its Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka and Skoonka North gold projects in British Columbia. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavenventures.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
