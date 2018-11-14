Contura Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

BRISTOL, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Contura Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA), a leading U.S. coal supplier, today reported results for the third quarter and year-to-date through September 30, 2018.

Highlights include:

Net Income from continuing operations of $14 million for the third quarter 2018 compared with $10 million in the same period last year (1)

Adjusted EBITDA of $39 million for the quarter compared with $42 million in the same period last year (1)

Merger with Alpha officially closed on November 9, 2018, creating the largest metallurgical coal supplier in the U.S. The third quarter results disclosed herein do not include any effects of the Alpha transaction

The company now trades on the NYSE under the symbol "CTRA"

Successfully refinanced the company's and legacy Alpha's term loans with a new 7-year, $550 million term loan credit facility

Upsized the asset-backed revolving credit facility from $125 million to $225 million



(millions, except per share)

Three months ended Sept. 30, Nine months ended Sept. 30,

2018(1) 2017(1) 2018(1) 2017(1) Net income(2) $14.0 $9.7 $147.0 $59.1 Net income(2) per diluted share $1.35 $0.89 $14.23 $5.45 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $38.8 $41.5 $223.9 $234.1 Operating cash flow(4) $60.7 $73.7 $176.3 $259.9 Capital expenditures $18.4 $17.8 $56.7 $48.3 Tons of coal sold 3.9 3.8 12.1 12.2









1. Excludes discontinued operations.





2. From continuing operations.







3. These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules. 4. Includes discontinued operations.







"Beyond delivering another positive quarter, largely supported through continued success of our robust export platform, we are very pleased to have brought to a successful completion both the merger with Alpha and the refinancing of our term loans. These actions provide our company the scalability, both operationally and financially, to continue to thrive and return meaningful value to our shareholders," said Kevin Crutchfield, chief executive officer. "Our focus will now shift to achieving the operational, marketing and cost synergies we have targeted through this transaction and I am confident that we have the right team in place to complete the integration efficiently."

Financial Performance

Total revenues in the third quarter were $447.9 million. Coal revenues in the third quarter, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues, were $352.0 million, with Central Appalachia (CAPP) coal revenues accounting for $115.1 million, Trading and Logistics (T&L) accounting for $177.8 million, and Northern Appalachia (NAPP) coal revenues totaling $59.1 million. Comparatively, in the third quarter 2017, CAPP revenues were $108.6 million, T&L revenues were $144.9 million, and NAPP revenues were $65.7 million of the $319.2 million in total coal revenues.

CAPP coal shipments for the third quarter 2018 were 1.0 million tons at an average per-ton realization of $116.62, compared to 1.0 million tons at $105.86 per ton in the prior year third quarter. Contura shipped 1.3 million tons of NAPP coal during the quarter at an average per-ton realization of $44.88, down from 1.5 million tons at $44.57 per ton in the third quarter 2017. As previously announced, NAPP volumes in the quarter were impacted by geologic conditions, including a period of reduced coal seam thickness and localized soft clay issues, which have been resolved. In the T&L segment, coal volumes increased from 1.3 million tons in the prior year period to 1.6 million tons in the third quarter 2018, while the average T&L realization increased marginally from $112.48 per ton in the prior year's third quarter to $112.81 per ton during third quarter 2018.

Freight and handling fulfillment revenues and other revenues in the third quarter 2018 were $91.0 million and $4.9 million, respectively, compared with $61.5 million and $1.9 million, respectively, in the prior year period.

Total costs and expenses during the third quarter 2018 were $424.0 million and cost of coal sales was $307.7 million, compared with $372.6 million and $270.8 million, respectively, in the same period a year ago. The cost of coal sales in CAPP for the quarter averaged $86.38 per ton, up from $74.02 in the prior year period. CAPP costs include $1.04 per ton in idle costs. The main drivers of increased costs versus expectations were incremental use of purchased coal, which increased the cost of coal sales per ton by approximately $3.50, and higher supply costs, which increased costs by approximately $2.00 per ton. Also, higher sales-related costs resulting from strong metallurgical coal realizations continued to contribute to higher costs per ton.

NAPP costs at $46.37 per ton were impacted by the aforementioned geologic conditions experienced during the quarter and a longwall move in September, both of which reduced production volume. NAPP costs include idle costs of $1.31 per ton. In the year ago period, NAPP cost of coal sales averaged $44.51 per ton. In the T&L segment, the cost of coal sales during the third quarter 2018 was $102.42 per ton versus $100.45 per ton in the third quarter 2017.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the third quarter 2018 were $12.4 million, down from $15.9 million in the year ago period. The year-ago period included approximately $5.0 million in non-cash stock compensation and $1.7 million in charges related to the company's incentive plan. Included in the SG&A costs for the third quarter 2018 are approximately $1.8 million in non-cash stock compensation and accrued expenses of $2.7 million related to incentive bonus plans. Depreciation, depletion and amortization was $11.1 million during the third quarter 2018 and amortization of acquired intangibles was $1.2 million, compared with $7.5 million and $14.9 million, respectively, in the same period last year, excluding discontinued operations.

Contura reported net income from continuing operations of $14.0 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2018. In the third quarter 2017, the company had net income from continuing operations of $9.7 million or $0.89 per diluted share.

Total adjusted EBITDA was $38.8 million for the third quarter, compared with $41.5 million in the prior year quarter, adjusted to remove the impact of discontinued operations.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter 2018, including discontinued operations, was $60.7 million and capital expenditures for the third quarter were $18.4 million. In the prior year period, the cash provided by operating activities was $73.7 million and capital expenditures were $17.8 million. Capital expenditures of $3.1 million from discontinued operations are excluded from the prior year total.

At the end of September 2018, Contura had $238.1 million in unrestricted cash. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of September 30, 2018, was approximately $366.6 million. At the end of the quarter, the company had total liquidity of $334.4 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $238.1 million and $96.3 million of unused commitments available under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. As of September 30, 2018, the company had no borrowings and $28.7 million in letters of credit outstanding under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility.

Alpha Merger Update

On November 9, 2018, the merger between Contura Energy and ANR, Inc. and Alpha Natural Resources Holdings, Inc. (together, "Alpha") was completed, creating the largest metallurgical coal supplier in the U.S. complemented by a cost-competitive thermal coal portfolio.

In conjunction with the transaction closing, Contura shares were listed and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol "CTRA." Concurrently, the company refinanced its and legacy Alpha's term loans with a new $550 million, 7-year term loan credit facility. The interest rate will be LIBOR plus 500bps. In addition, the company upsized its asset-backed revolving credit facility from $125 million to $225 million.

As previously announced, the merger is expected to generate synergies in the range of $30 million to $50 million annually.

Other Business Updates

On December 11, 2017, the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Contura Coal West, LLC, completed a transaction to sell the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in Wyoming, along with related coal reserves, equipment, infrastructure and other real properties, to Blackjewel L.L.C. The public comment period for the permits is currently in process, and the final transfer is expected to be completed prior to year-end 2018.

2018 Full-Year Guidance

None of the guidance ranges described herein include any effects of the transaction with Alpha, which closed on November 9, 2018. We expect to provide full-year 2019 guidance for the combined company in early 2019.

The company expects total 2018 coal shipments to be unchanged in the range of 15.4 million to 16.8 million tons. CAPP metallurgical coal guidance remains at 3.7 million to 4.1 million tons with the T&L segment remaining at 5.6 million to 6.2 million tons. NAPP shipments are expected to be between 6.1 million and 6.5 million tons in 2018.

As of October 25, 2018, 85% of the midpoint of anticipated 2018 CAPP coal shipments were committed and priced at an average expected per-ton realization of $130.13, with the remaining 15% committed and priced based on various indices. Based on the midpoint of guidance, 90% of anticipated 2018 NAPP coal shipments were committed and priced at an average expected per-ton realization of $44.45.

Contura is increasing guidance for 2018 CAPP cost of coal sales per ton to $77.00 to $81.00 to account for increased purchase coal tons and continued strength in the metallurgical coal markets leading to higher realizations and subsequently higher sales related expenses than originally anticipated. NAPP cost estimates remain in the range of $35.00 to $38.00 per ton. Additionally, costs related to the company's idle operations are expected to be between $10 million and $12 million for the full-year 2018.

The margin from Contura's T&L platform is expected to average between $9 to $15 per ton for the full-year 2018.

Contura's SG&A guidance is estimated at $32 million to $36 million, excluding one-time and non-recurring items, annual incentive bonuses and stock compensation. Capital expenditure guidance is unchanged in the range of $72 million to $82 million. Depreciation, depletion and amortization for 2018 is expected to be between $40 million and $50 million. The company expects 2018 cash interest expense to be between $25 million and $27 million.

None of the guidance ranges described below include any effects of the transaction with Alpha, which closed on November 9, 2018.

in millions of tons Low High CAPP 3.7

4.1

NAPP 6.1

6.5

Total Production 9.8

10.6







Contura Trading & Logistics 5.6

6.2







Total Shipments 15.4

16.8







Committed/Priced1,2,3 Committed Average Price CAPP4 85 % $130.13

NAPP 90 % $44.45







Committed/Unpriced1,3 Committed

CAPP4 15 %







Costs per ton Low High CAPP $77

$81

NAPP $35

$38







Margin per ton Low High Contura Trading & Logistics $9

$15







In millions (except taxes) Low High SG&A5 $32

$36

Idle Operations Expense $10

$12

Cash Interest Expense $25

$27

DD&A $40

$50

Capital Expenditures $72

$82

Tax Rate 0 % 5 %

Notes:

Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of October 25, 2018. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range. Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations. Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates. CAPP committed tons and price information represent captive Contura production and does not include Trading and Logistics. Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation, accrual of incentive bonus and non-recurring business development expenses.

ABOUT CONTURA ENERGY

Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is a Tennessee-based coal supplier with affiliate mining operations across major coal basins in Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Contura Energy reliably supplies both metallurgical coal to produce steel and thermal coal to generate power. For more information, visit www.conturaenergy.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Contura's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Contura's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Contura to predict these events or how they may affect Contura. Except as required by law, Contura has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur.

Contura Energy Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenues:













Coal revenues $ 443,005



$ 319,178



$ 1,446,538



$ 1,100,078

Freight and handling revenues —



61,492



—



191,411

Other revenues 4,866



1,868



12,583



5,836

Total revenues 447,871



382,538



1,459,121



1,297,325

Costs and expenses:













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 307,689



270,838



936,817



842,158

Freight and handling costs 91,041



61,492



268,017



191,411

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 11,141



7,504



33,951



25,292

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 1,158



14,868



12,468



49,111

Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above) 12,382



15,946



43,490



56,094

Merger related costs 1,181



—



5,064



—

Secondary offering costs —



1,061



—



4,499

Total other operating (income) loss:













Gain on disposal of assets (601)



—



(17,103)



—

Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations —



839



—



3,221

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations (118)



—



(410)



(9,200)

Other expenses 150



8



438



89

Total costs and expenses 424,023



372,556



1,282,732



1,162,675

Income from operations 23,848



9,982



176,389



134,650

Other income (expense):













Interest expense (8,554)



(8,466)



(26,538)



(28,080)

Interest income 507



43



829



116

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



—



(38,701)

Equity loss in affiliates (1,624)



(411)



(2,857)



(2,120)

Bargain purchase gain —



369



—



1,011

Miscellaneous income, net (154)



(158)



(737)



(350)

Total other expense, net (9,825)



(8,623)



(29,303)



(68,124)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes 14,023



1,359



147,086



66,526

Income tax (expense) benefit (12)



8,371



(133)



(7,440)

Net income from continuing operations 14,011



9,730



146,953



59,086

Discontinued operations:













(Loss) income from discontinued operations before income taxes (2,117)



3,724



(4,330)



(276)

Income tax expense from discontinued operations —



(3,295)



—



(929)

(Loss) income from discontinued operations (2,117)



429



(4,330)



(1,205)

Net income $ 11,894



$ 10,159



$ 142,623



$ 57,881

















Basic income (loss) per common share:













Income from continuing operations $ 1.45



$ 0.95



$ 15.30



$ 5.74

(Loss) income from discontinued operations (0.22)



0.04



(0.45)



(0.12)

Net income $ 1.23



$ 0.99



$ 14.85



$ 5.62

















Diluted income (loss) per common share













Income from continuing operations $ 1.35



$ 0.89



$ 14.23



$ 5.45

(Loss) income from discontinued operations (0.20)



0.04



(0.42)



(0.11)

Net income $ 1.15



$ 0.93



$ 13.81



$ 5.34

















Weighted average shares - basic 9,633,164



10,277,974



9,602,860



10,298,889

Weighted average shares - diluted 10,384,513



10,896,856



10,328,031



10,832,989



Contura Energy Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)









September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 238,129



$ 141,924

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 138,697



127,326

Inventories, net 58,496



69,561

Assets held for sale —



171

Short-term restricted cash 8,853



11,615

Short-term deposits 6,551



12,366

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,915



59,693

Current assets - discontinued operations 22,179



40,498

Total current assets 518,820



463,154

Property, plant, and equipment, net 218,347



196,579

Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $20,760 and $28,662 as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 5,990



18,458

Long-term restricted cash 36,882



40,421

Long-term deposits 9,237



3,607

Deferred income taxes 78,744



78,744

Other non-current assets 38,605



28,005

Non-current assets - discontinued operations —



7,632

Total assets $ 906,625



$ 836,600

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 4,791



$ 10,730

Trade accounts payable 79,360



76,319

Acquisition-related obligations - current 13,670



15,080

Liabilities held for sale 1,345



27,161

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 56,020



58,771

Current liabilities - discontinued operations 20,850



54,114

Total current liabilities 176,036



242,175

Long-term debt 361,770



361,973

Acquisition-related obligations - long-term 11,997



20,332

Asset retirement obligations 55,821



52,434

Other non-current liabilities 61,686



59,276

Non-current liabilities - discontinued operations 103



7,762

Total liabilities 667,413



743,952

Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 2.0 million shares authorized, none issued —



—

Common stock - par value $0.01, 20.0 million shares authorized, 10.8 million issued and 9.9 million outstanding at September 30, 2018 and 10.7 million issued and 9.9 million outstanding at December 31, 2017 108



108

Additional paid-in capital 49,407



40,616

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,959)



(1,948)

Treasury stock, at cost: 0.9 million shares at September 30, 2018 and 0.8 million shares at December 31, 2017 (54,931)



(50,092)

Retained earnings 246,587



103,964

Total stockholders' equity 239,212



92,648

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 906,625



$ 836,600



Contura Energy Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018

2017 Operating activities:





Net income $ 142,623



$ 57,881

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 33,951



49,431

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 12,468



49,111

Accretion of acquisition-related obligations discount 4,165



5,954

Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount 2,264



2,132

Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations —



3,221

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations (410)



(9,200)

Gain on disposal of assets (17,103)



(513)

Bargain purchase gain —



(1,011)

Accretion of asset retirement obligations 5,545



16,573

Employee benefit plans, net 6,551



8,459

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



38,701

Stock-based compensation 9,472



11,946

Equity in loss of affiliates 2,857



2,106

Other, net 1,020



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (27,087)



25,141

Net cash provided by operating activities 176,316



259,932

Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (56,722)



(56,403)

Payments on disposal of assets (10,250)



—

Proceeds on disposal of assets 647



2,449

Capital contributions to equity affiliates (3,759)



(4,160)

Purchase of additional ownership interest in equity affiliate —



(13,293)

Other, net (1,455)



(408)

Net cash used in investing activities (71,539)



(71,815)

Financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings on debt —



396,000

Principal repayments of debt (6,323)



(368,500)

Principal repayments of capital lease obligations (221)



(798)

Debt issuance costs (466)



(14,385)

Debt extinguishment costs —



(25,036)

Debt amendment costs —



(4,520)

Common stock repurchases and related expenses (4,839)



(17,445)

Special dividend paid —



(92,786)

Principal repayments of notes payable (3,094)



(1,093)

Other, net 70



11

Net cash used in financing activities (14,873)



(128,552)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 89,904



59,565

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 193,960



171,289

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 283,864



$ 230,854









Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 20,417



$ 34,091

Cash paid for taxes $ 6



$ 13,328

Cash received for income tax refunds $ 13,457



$ —

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:





Capital leases and capital financing - equipment $ 414



$ 735

Accrued capital expenditures $ 7,725



$ 9,169



The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018

2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 238,129



$ 173,490

Short-term restricted cash 8,853



—

Long-term restricted cash 36,882



57,364

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ 283,864



$ 230,854



Contura Energy Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Amounts in thousands)



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 24,787



$ (4,765)



$ 15,749



$ (21,760)



$ 14,011

Interest expense 4



(490)



—



9,040



8,554

Interest income (7)



(12)



—



(488)



(507)

Income tax expense —



—



—



12



12

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 5,658



5,298



—



185



11,141

Merger related costs —



—



—



1,181



1,181

Non-cash stock compensation expense —



—



—



1,885



1,885

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations —



—



—



(118)



(118)

Accretion expense 548



941



—



—



1,489

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net —



—



1,158



—



1,158

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 30,990



$ 972



$ 16,907



$ (10,063)



$ 38,806









































(1) Pursuant to the PRB divestiture and classification as a discontinued operation, the Company is no longer presenting a PRB reporting segment. The former PRB reporting segment had Adjusted EBITDA of ($1,102) for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Segment Information:





Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Total revenues $ 115,280



$ 60,944



$ 270,985



$ 662



$ 447,871



Depreciation, depletion, and amortization $ 5,658



$ 5,298



$ —



$ 185



$ 11,141



Amortization of acquired intangibles, net $ —



$ —



$ 1,158



$ —



$ 1,158



Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,990



$ 972



$ 16,907



$ (10,063)



$ 38,806



Capital expenditures $ 7,984



$ 10,270



$ —



$ 119



$ 18,373





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 147,787



$ 1,440



$ 70,643



$ (72,917)



$ 146,953

Interest expense 316



(839)



—



27,061



26,538

Interest income (17)



(24)



(18)



(770)



(829)

Income tax expense —



—



—



133



133

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 17,636



15,761



—



554



33,951

Merger related costs —



—



—



5,064



5,064

Management restructuring costs (1) —



—



—



2,659



2,659

Non-cash stock compensation expense —



—



—



8,240



8,240

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations —



—



—



(410)



(410)

Gain on sale of disposal group (2) (16,386)



—



—



—



(16,386)

Accretion expense 2,722



2,823



—



—



5,545

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net —



—



12,468



—



12,468

Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 152,058



$ 19,161



$ 83,093



$ (30,386)



$ 223,926











































(1) Management restructuring costs are related to severance expense associated with senior management changes in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. (2) During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company entered into an asset purchase agreement to sell a disposal group (comprised of property, plant and equipment and associated asset retirement obligations) within our CAPP segment. From the date the Company entered into the asset purchase agreement through the transaction close date, the property, plant and equipment and associated asset retirement obligations were classified as held for sale in amounts representing the fair value of the disposal group. Upon permit transfer, the transaction closed on April 2, 2018. The Company paid $10,000 in connection with the transaction, which was paid into escrow on March 27, 2018 and transferred to the buyer at the transaction close date, and expects to pay a series of additional cash payments in the aggregate amount of $1,500, per the terms stated in the agreement, and recorded a gain on sale of $16,386 within gain on disposal of assets within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (3) Pursuant to the PRB divestiture and classification as a discontinued operation, the Company is no longer presenting a PRB reporting segment. The former PRB reporting segment had Adjusted EBITDA of ($3,470) for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Segment Information:



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Total revenues $ 402,823



$ 196,173



$ 857,230



$ 2,895



$ 1,459,121



Depreciation, depletion, and amortization $ 17,636



$ 15,761



$ —



$ 554



$ 33,951



Amortization of acquired intangibles, net $ —



$ —



$ 12,468



$ —



$ 12,468



Adjusted EBITDA $ 152,058



$ 19,161



$ 83,093



$ (30,386)



$ 223,926



Capital expenditures $ 23,829



$ 32,611



$ —



$ 282



$ 56,722





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2017

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 30,238



$ (3,300)



$ 613



$ (17,821)



$ 9,730

Interest expense 1



(264)



—



8,729



8,466

Interest income (3)



—



—



(40)



(43)

Income tax expense —



—



—



(8,371)



(8,371)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,736



4,544



—



224



7,504

Non-cash stock compensation expense —



—



171



5,143



5,314

Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations —



—



—



839



839

Secondary offering costs —



—



—



1,061



1,061

Bargain purchase gain —



—



—



(369)



(369)

Accretion expense 1,461



1,041



—



—



2,502

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net —



—



14,868



—



14,868

Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2) $ 34,433



$ 2,021



$ 15,652



$ (10,605)



$ 41,501



(1) The Company's Adjusted EBITDA calculation has been modified to add back non-cash stock compensation expense to align with industry peer group methodology. (2) Pursuant to the PRB divestiture and classification as a discontinued operation, the Company is no longer presenting a PRB reporting segment. The former PRB reporting segment had Adjusted EBITDA of $14,528 for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Segment Information:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2017

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Total revenues $ 108,996



$ 66,625



$ 206,749



$ 168



$ 382,538



Depreciation, depletion, and amortization $ 2,736



$ 4,544



$ —



$ 224



$ 7,504



Amortization of acquired intangibles, net $ —



$ —



$ 14,868



$ —



$ 14,868



Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,433



$ 2,021



$ 15,652



$ (10,605)



$ 41,501



Capital expenditures $ 3,645



$ 14,156



$ —



$ —



$ 17,801





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 128,584



$ 41,855



$ 17,203



$ (128,556)



$ 59,086

Interest expense (92)



(633)



—



28,805



28,080

Interest income (8)



—



—



(108)



(116)

Income tax expense —



—



—



7,440



7,440

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 13,447



11,206



—



639



25,292

Non-cash stock compensation expense —



—



380



11,532



11,912

Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations —



—



—



3,221



3,221

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations —



—



—



(9,200)



(9,200)

Secondary offering costs —



—



—



4,499



4,499

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



—



38,701



38,701

Bargain purchase gain —



—



—



(1,011)



(1,011)

Accretion expense 4,384



3,123



—



—



7,507

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net —



—



49,111



—



49,111

Expenses related to Special Dividend 377



57



—



9,102



9,536

Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2) $ 146,692



$ 55,608



$ 66,694



$ (34,936)



$ 234,058



(1) The Company's Adjusted EBITDA calculation has been modified to add back non-cash stock compensation expense to align with industry peer group methodology. (2) Pursuant to the PRB divestiture and classification as a discontinued operation, the Company is no longer presenting a PRB reporting segment. The former PRB reporting segment had Adjusted EBITDA of $33,289 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Segment Information:



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Total revenues $ 369,600



$ 243,605



$ 683,558



$ 562



$ 1,297,325



Depreciation, depletion, and amortization $ 13,447



$ 11,206



$ —



$ 639



$ 25,292



Amortization of acquired intangibles, net $ —



$ —



$ 49,111



$ —



$ 49,111



Adjusted EBITDA $ 146,692



$ 55,608



$ 66,694



$ (34,936)



$ 234,058



Capital expenditures $ 10,834



$ 36,365



$ —



$ 1,058



$ 48,257





Contura Energy Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except per ton data)









Three Months Ended September 30,

Increase (Decrease) (In thousands, except for per ton data) 2018

2017

$ or Tons

% Revenues:













Coal revenues:













Steam $ 51,010



$ 60,684



$ (9,674)



(15.9)%

Met 300,954



258,494



42,460



16.4 % Freight and handling fulfillment revenues 91,041



61,492



29,549



48.1 % Other revenues 4,866



1,868



2,998



160.5 % Total revenues $ 447,871



$ 382,538



$ 65,333



17.1 %















Tons sold:













Steam 1,238



1,399



(161)



(11.5)%

Met 2,641



2,389



252



10.5 % Total 3,879



3,788



91



2.4 %















Coal sales realization per ton (1):













Steam $ 41.20



$ 43.38



$ (2.18)



(5.0)%

Met $ 113.95



$ 108.20



$ 5.75



5.3 % Average $ 90.74



$ 84.26



$ 6.48



7.7 %



Three Months Ended September 30,

Increase (Decrease) (In thousands, except for per ton data) 2018

2017

$ or Tons

% Coal revenues (1):













CAPP Operations $ 115,107



$ 108,611



$ 6,496



6.0 % NAPP Operations 59,063



65,699



(6,636)



(10.1)%

Trading and Logistics Operations 177,794



144,868



32,926



22.7 % Total coal revenues $ 351,964



$ 319,178



$ 32,786



10.3 %















Tons sold:













CAPP Operations 987



1,026



(39)



(3.8)%

NAPP Operations 1,316



1,474



(158)



(10.7)%

Trading and Logistics Operations 1,576



1,288



288



22.4 %















Coal sales realization per ton (1):













CAPP Operations $ 116.62



$ 105.86



$ 10.76



10.2 % NAPP Operations $ 44.88



$ 44.57



$ 0.31



0.7 % Trading and Logistics Operations $ 112.81



$ 112.48



$ 0.33



0.3 % Average $ 90.74



$ 84.26



$ 6.48



7.7 %





























(1) Does not include $91.0 million of freight and handling fulfillment revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2018.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Increase (Decrease) (In thousands, except for per ton data) 2018

2017

$ or Tons

% Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 307,689



$ 270,838



$ 36,851



13.6 % Freight and handling costs 91,041



61,492



29,549



48.1 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 11,141



7,504



3,637



48.5 % Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 1,158



14,868



(13,710)



(92.2)%

Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above) 12,382



15,946



(3,564)



(22.4)%

Merger related costs 1,181



—



1,181



100.0 % Secondary offering costs —



1,061



(1,061)



(100.0)%

Total other operating (income) loss:













Gain on disposal of assets (601)



—



(601)



(100.0)%

Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations —



839



(839)



(100.0)%

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations (118)



—



(118)



(100.0)%

Other expenses 150



8



142



1,775.0 % Total costs and expenses 424,023



372,556



51,467



13.8 % Other (expense) income:













Interest expense (8,554)



(8,466)



(88)



(1.0)%

Interest income 507



43



464



1,079.1 % Equity loss in affiliates (1,624)



(411)



(1,213)



(295.1)%

Bargain purchase gain —



369



(369)



(100.0)%

Miscellaneous income, net (154)



(158)



4



2.5 % Total other expense, net (9,825)



(8,623)



(1,202)



(13.9)%

Income tax expense (12)



8,371



(8,383)



(100.1)%

Net income from continuing operations $ 14,011



$ 9,730



$ 4,281



44.0 %















Cost of coal sales:













CAPP Operations $ 85,254



$ 75,947



$ 9,307



12.3 % NAPP Operations $ 61,021



$ 65,611



$ (4,590)



(7.0)%

Trading and Logistics Operations $ 161,414



$ 129,374



$ 32,040



24.8 %















Tons sold:













CAPP Operations 987



1,026



(39)



(3.8)%

NAPP Operations 1,316



1,474



(158)



(10.7)%

Trading and Logistics Operations 1,576



1,288



288



22.4 %















Cost of coal sales per ton:













CAPP Operations $ 86.38



$ 74.02



$ 12.36



16.7 % NAPP Operations $ 46.37



$ 44.51



$ 1.86



4.2 % Trading and Logistics Operations $ 102.42



$ 100.45



$ 1.97



2.0 %















Coal margin per ton (1):













CAPP Operations $ 30.24



$ 31.84



$ (1.60)



(5.0)%

NAPP Operations $ (1.49)



$ 0.06



$ (1.55)



(2,583.3)%

Trading and Logistics Operations $ 10.39



$ 12.03



$ (1.64)



(13.6)%































(1) Coal margin per ton for our reportable segments is calculated as coal sales realization per ton for our reportable segments less cost of coal sales per ton for our reportable segments. Coal margin per ton is not shown for our All Other category since it has no coal sales or coal production related to our continuing operations.



Nine Months Ended September 30,

Increase (Decrease) (In thousands, except for per ton data) 2018

2017

$ or Tons

% Revenues:













Coal revenues:













Steam $ 162,937



$ 226,939



$ (64,002)



(28.2)%

Met 1,015,584



873,139



142,445



16.3 % Freight and handling fulfillment revenues 268,017



191,411



76,606



40.0 % Other revenues 12,583



5,836



6,747



115.6 % Total revenues $ 1,459,121



$ 1,297,325



$ 161,796



12.5 %















Tons sold:













Steam 3,917



5,360



(1,443)



(26.9)%

Met 8,164



6,855



1,309



19.1 % Total 12,081



12,215



(134)



(1.1)%

















Coal sales realization per ton (1):













Steam $ 41.60



$ 42.34



$ (0.74)



(1.7)%

Met $ 124.40



$ 127.37



$ (2.97)



(2.3)%

Average $ 97.55



$ 90.06



$ 7.49



8.3 %



Nine Months Ended September 30,

Increase (Decrease) (In thousands, except for per ton data) 2018

2017

$ or Tons

% Coal revenues (1):













CAPP Operations $ 401,830



$ 368,586



$ 33,244



9.0 % NAPP Operations 191,229



240,700



(49,471)



(20.6)%

Trading and Logistics Operations 585,462



490,792



94,670



19.3 % Total coal revenues $ 1,178,521



$ 1,100,078



$ 78,443



7.1 %















Tons sold:













CAPP Operations 3,125



3,074



51



1.7 % NAPP Operations 4,302



5,512



(1,210)



(22.0)%

Trading and Logistics Operations 4,654



3,629



1,025



28.2 %















Coal sales realization per ton (1):













CAPP Operations $ 128.59



$ 119.90



$ 8.69



7.2 % NAPP Operations $ 44.45



$ 43.67



$ 0.78



1.8 % Trading and Logistics Operations $ 125.80



$ 135.24



$ (9.44)



(7.0)%

Average $ 97.55



$ 90.06



$ 7.49



8.3 %





























(1) Does not include $268.0 million of freight and handling fulfillment revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.



Nine Months Ended September 30,

Increase (Decrease) (In thousands, except for per ton data) 2018

2017

$ or Tons

% Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 936,817



$ 842,158



$ 94,659



11.2 % Freight and handling costs 268,017



191,411



76,606



40.0 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 33,951



25,292



8,659



34.2 % Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 12,468



49,111



(36,643)



(74.6)%

Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above) 43,490



56,094



(12,604)



(22.5)%

Merger related costs 5,064



—



5,064



100.0 % Secondary offering costs —



4,499



(4,499)



(100.0)%

Total other operating (income) loss:













Gain on disposal of assets (17,103)



—



(17,103)



(100.0)%

Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations —



3,221



(3,221)



(100.0)%

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations (410)



(9,200)



8,790



95.5 % Other expenses 438



89



349



392.1 % Total costs and expenses 1,282,732



1,162,675



$ 120,057



10.3 % Other income (expense):













Interest expense (26,538)



(28,080)



1,542



5.5 % Interest income 829



116



713



614.7 % Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



(38,701)



38,701



100.0 % Equity loss in affiliates (2,857)



(2,120)



(737)



(34.8)%

Bargain purchase gain —



1,011



(1,011)



(100.0)%

Miscellaneous income, net (737)



(350)



(387)



(110.6)%

Total other expense, net (29,303)



(68,124)



38,821



57.0 % Income tax expense (133)



(7,440)



7,307



98.2 % Net income from continuing operations $ 146,953



$ 59,086



$ 87,867



148.7 %















Cost of coal sales:













CAPP Operations $ 253,424



$ 227,431



$ 25,993



11.4 % NAPP Operations $ 180,137



$ 191,258



$ (11,121)



(5.8)%

Trading and Logistics Operations $ 503,256



$ 423,755



$ 79,501



18.8 %















Tons sold:













CAPP Operations 3,125



3,074



$ 51



1.7 % NAPP Operations 4,302



5,512



$ (1,210)



(22.0)%

Trading and Logistics Operations 4,654



3,629



$ 1,025



28.2 %















Cost of coal sales per ton:













CAPP Operations $ 81.10



$ 73.99



$ 7.11



9.6 % NAPP Operations $ 41.87



$ 34.70



$ 7.17



20.7 % Trading and Logistics Operations $ 108.13



$ 116.77



$ (8.64)



(7.4)%

















Coal margin per ton (1):













CAPP Operations $ 47.49



$ 45.91



$ 1.58



3.4 % NAPP Operations $ 2.58



$ 8.97



$ (6.39)



(71.2)%

Trading and Logistics Operations $ 17.67



$ 18.47



$ (0.80)



(4.3)%































(1) Coal margin per ton for our reportable segments is calculated as coal sales realization per ton for our reportable segments less cost of coal sales per ton for our reportable segments. Coal margin per ton is not shown for our All Other category since it has no coal sales or coal production related to our continuing operations.

