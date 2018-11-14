Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Contura Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

14.11.2018  |  PR Newswire

BRISTOL, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2018  /PRNewswire/ -- Contura Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA), a leading U.S. coal supplier, today reported results for the third quarter and year-to-date through September 30, 2018.

Highlights include:

  • Net Income from continuing operations of $14 million for the third quarter 2018 compared with $10 million in the same period last year(1)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $39 million for the quarter compared with $42 million in the same period last year(1)
  • Merger with Alpha officially closed on November 9, 2018, creating the largest metallurgical coal supplier in the U.S. The third quarter results disclosed herein do not include any effects of the Alpha transaction
  • The company now trades on the NYSE under the symbol "CTRA"
  • Successfully refinanced the company's and legacy Alpha's term loans with a new 7-year, $550 million term loan credit facility
  • Upsized the asset-backed revolving credit facility from $125 million to $225 million

(millions, except per share)

Three months ended Sept. 30,

Nine months ended Sept. 30,

2018(1)

2017(1)

2018(1)

2017(1)

Net income(2)

$14.0

$9.7

$147.0

$59.1

Net income(2) per diluted share

$1.35

$0.89

$14.23

$5.45

Adjusted EBITDA(3)

$38.8

$41.5

$223.9

$234.1

Operating cash flow(4)

$60.7

$73.7

$176.3

$259.9

Capital expenditures

$18.4

$17.8

$56.7

$48.3

Tons of coal sold

3.9

3.8

12.1

12.2





1. Excludes discontinued operations.


2. From continuing operations.



3. These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules.

4. Includes discontinued operations.


 

"Beyond delivering another positive quarter, largely supported through continued success of our robust export platform, we are very pleased to have brought to a successful completion both the merger with Alpha and the refinancing of our term loans. These actions provide our company the scalability, both operationally and financially, to continue to thrive and return meaningful value to our shareholders," said Kevin Crutchfield, chief executive officer. "Our focus will now shift to achieving the operational, marketing and cost synergies we have targeted through this transaction and I am confident that we have the right team in place to complete the integration efficiently."

Financial Performance

Total revenues in the third quarter were $447.9 million. Coal revenues in the third quarter, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues, were $352.0 million, with Central Appalachia (CAPP) coal revenues accounting for $115.1 million, Trading and Logistics (T&L) accounting for $177.8 million, and Northern Appalachia (NAPP) coal revenues totaling $59.1 million. Comparatively, in the third quarter 2017, CAPP revenues were $108.6 million, T&L revenues were $144.9 million, and NAPP revenues were $65.7 million of the $319.2 million in total coal revenues.

CAPP coal shipments for the third quarter 2018 were 1.0 million tons at an average per-ton realization of $116.62, compared to 1.0 million tons at $105.86 per ton in the prior year third quarter. Contura shipped 1.3 million tons of NAPP coal during the quarter at an average per-ton realization of $44.88, down from 1.5 million tons at $44.57 per ton in the third quarter 2017. As previously announced, NAPP volumes in the quarter were impacted by geologic conditions, including a period of reduced coal seam thickness and localized soft clay issues, which have been resolved. In the T&L segment, coal volumes increased from 1.3 million tons in the prior year period to 1.6 million tons in the third quarter 2018, while the average T&L realization increased marginally from $112.48 per ton in the prior year's third quarter to $112.81 per ton during third quarter 2018.

Freight and handling fulfillment revenues and other revenues in the third quarter 2018 were $91.0 million and $4.9 million, respectively, compared with $61.5 million and $1.9 million, respectively, in the prior year period.

Total costs and expenses during the third quarter 2018 were $424.0 million and cost of coal sales was $307.7 million, compared with $372.6 million and $270.8 million, respectively, in the same period a year ago. The cost of coal sales in CAPP for the quarter averaged $86.38 per ton, up from $74.02 in the prior year period. CAPP costs include $1.04 per ton in idle costs. The main drivers of increased costs versus expectations were incremental use of purchased coal, which increased the cost of coal sales per ton by approximately $3.50, and higher supply costs, which increased costs by approximately $2.00 per ton. Also, higher sales-related costs resulting from strong metallurgical coal realizations continued to contribute to higher costs per ton.

NAPP costs at $46.37 per ton were impacted by the aforementioned geologic conditions experienced during the quarter and a longwall move in September, both of which reduced production volume. NAPP costs include idle costs of $1.31 per ton. In the year ago period, NAPP cost of coal sales averaged $44.51 per ton. In the T&L segment, the cost of coal sales during the third quarter 2018 was $102.42 per ton versus $100.45 per ton in the third quarter 2017.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the third quarter 2018 were $12.4 million, down from $15.9 million in the year ago period. The year-ago period included approximately $5.0 million in non-cash stock compensation and $1.7 million in charges related to the company's incentive plan. Included in the SG&A costs for the third quarter 2018 are approximately $1.8 million in non-cash stock compensation and accrued expenses of $2.7 million related to incentive bonus plans. Depreciation, depletion and amortization was $11.1 million during the third quarter 2018 and amortization of acquired intangibles was $1.2 million, compared with $7.5 million and $14.9 million, respectively, in the same period last year, excluding discontinued operations.

Contura reported net income from continuing operations of $14.0 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2018. In the third quarter 2017, the company had net income from continuing operations of $9.7 million or $0.89 per diluted share.

Total adjusted EBITDA was $38.8 million for the third quarter, compared with $41.5 million in the prior year quarter, adjusted to remove the impact of discontinued operations.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter 2018, including discontinued operations, was $60.7 million and capital expenditures for the third quarter were $18.4 million. In the prior year period, the cash provided by operating activities was $73.7 million and capital expenditures were $17.8 million. Capital expenditures of $3.1 million from discontinued operations are excluded from the prior year total.

At the end of September 2018, Contura had $238.1 million in unrestricted cash. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of September 30, 2018, was approximately $366.6 million.  At the end of the quarter, the company had total liquidity of $334.4 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $238.1 million and $96.3 million of unused commitments available under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. As of September 30, 2018, the company had no borrowings and $28.7 million in letters of credit outstanding under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility.

Alpha Merger Update

On November 9, 2018, the merger between Contura Energy and ANR, Inc. and Alpha Natural Resources Holdings, Inc. (together, "Alpha") was completed, creating the largest metallurgical coal supplier in the U.S. complemented by a cost-competitive thermal coal portfolio.

In conjunction with the transaction closing, Contura shares were listed and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol "CTRA." Concurrently, the company refinanced its and legacy Alpha's term loans with a new $550 million, 7-year term loan credit facility. The interest rate will be LIBOR plus 500bps. In addition, the company upsized its asset-backed revolving credit facility from $125 million to $225 million.

As previously announced, the merger is expected to generate synergies in the range of $30 million to $50 million annually.

Other Business Updates

On December 11, 2017, the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Contura Coal West, LLC, completed a transaction to sell the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in Wyoming, along with related coal reserves, equipment, infrastructure and other real properties, to Blackjewel L.L.C. The public comment period for the permits is currently in process, and the final transfer is expected to be completed prior to year-end 2018.

2018 Full-Year Guidance

None of the guidance ranges described herein include any effects of the transaction with Alpha, which closed on November 9, 2018. We expect to provide full-year 2019 guidance for the combined company in early 2019.

The company expects total 2018 coal shipments to be unchanged in the range of 15.4 million to 16.8 million tons. CAPP metallurgical coal guidance remains at 3.7 million to 4.1 million tons with the T&L segment remaining at 5.6 million to 6.2 million tons. NAPP shipments are expected to be between 6.1 million and 6.5 million tons in 2018.

As of October 25, 2018, 85% of the midpoint of anticipated 2018 CAPP coal shipments were committed and priced at an average expected per-ton realization of $130.13, with the remaining 15% committed and priced based on various indices. Based on the midpoint of guidance, 90% of anticipated 2018 NAPP coal shipments were committed and priced at an average expected per-ton realization of $44.45.

Contura is increasing guidance for 2018 CAPP cost of coal sales per ton to $77.00 to $81.00 to account for increased purchase coal tons and continued strength in the metallurgical coal markets leading to higher realizations and subsequently higher sales related expenses than originally anticipated. NAPP cost estimates remain in the range of $35.00 to $38.00 per ton. Additionally, costs related to the company's idle operations are expected to be between $10 million and $12 million for the full-year 2018.

The margin from Contura's T&L platform is expected to average between $9 to $15 per ton for the full-year 2018.

Contura's SG&A guidance is estimated at $32 million to $36 million, excluding one-time and non-recurring items, annual incentive bonuses and stock compensation. Capital expenditure guidance is unchanged in the range of $72 million to $82 million. Depreciation, depletion and amortization for 2018 is expected to be between $40 million and $50 million. The company expects 2018 cash interest expense to be between $25 million and $27 million.

None of the guidance ranges described below include any effects of the transaction with Alpha, which closed on November 9, 2018.

in millions of tons

Low

High

CAPP

3.7

4.1

NAPP

6.1

6.5

Total Production

9.8

10.6



Contura Trading & Logistics

5.6

6.2



Total Shipments

15.4

16.8



Committed/Priced1,2,3

Committed

Average Price

CAPP4

85

%

$130.13

NAPP

90

%

$44.45



Committed/Unpriced1,3

Committed

CAPP4

15

%



Costs per ton

Low

High

CAPP

$77

$81

NAPP

$35

$38



Margin per ton

Low

High

Contura Trading & Logistics

$9

$15



In millions (except taxes)

Low

High

SG&A5

$32

$36

Idle Operations Expense

$10

$12

Cash Interest Expense

$25

$27

DD&A

$40

$50

Capital Expenditures

$72

$82

Tax Rate

0

%

5

%

Notes: 

  1. Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of October 25, 2018. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range.
  2. Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations.
  3. Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates.
  4. CAPP committed tons and price information represent captive Contura production and does not include Trading and Logistics.
  5. Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation, accrual of incentive bonus and non-recurring business development expenses.

ABOUT CONTURA ENERGY

Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is a Tennessee-based coal supplier with affiliate mining operations across major coal basins in Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Contura Energy reliably supplies both metallurgical coal to produce steel and thermal coal to generate power. For more information, visit www.conturaenergy.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Contura's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Contura's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Contura to predict these events or how they may affect Contura. Except as required by law, Contura has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur.

INVESTOR CONTACT
investorrelations@conturaenergy.com

Alex Rotonen, CFA
423.573.0396

MEDIA CONTACTS
corporatecommunications@conturaenergy.com

Rick Axthelm
423.573.0304

Emily O'Quinn
423.573.0369

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) provided throughout this press release, Contura has presented the following non-GAAP financial measure: Adjusted EBITDA. The company uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of its segments and allocate resources to the segments. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes various items detailed in the attached reconciliation tables.

The definition of this non-GAAP measure may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends. This measure is not intended to replace financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Rather, it is presented as a supplemental measure of the company's performance that management finds useful in assessing the company's financial performance and believes is useful to securities analysts, investors and others in assessing the company's performance over time. Moreover, this measure is not calculated identically by all companies and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.


 

Contura Energy Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Revenues:






Coal revenues

$

443,005

$

319,178

$

1,446,538

$

1,100,078

Freight and handling revenues



61,492



191,411

Other revenues

4,866

1,868

12,583

5,836

Total revenues

447,871

382,538

1,459,121

1,297,325

Costs and expenses:






Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

307,689

270,838

936,817

842,158

Freight and handling costs

91,041

61,492

268,017

191,411

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

11,141

7,504

33,951

25,292

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

1,158

14,868

12,468

49,111

Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above)

12,382

15,946

43,490

56,094

Merger related costs

1,181



5,064


Secondary offering costs



1,061



4,499

Total other operating (income) loss:






Gain on disposal of assets

(601)



(17,103)


Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations



839



3,221

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations

(118)



(410)

(9,200)

Other expenses

150

8

438

89

Total costs and expenses

424,023

372,556

1,282,732

1,162,675

Income from operations

23,848

9,982

176,389

134,650

Other income (expense):






Interest expense

(8,554)

(8,466)

(26,538)

(28,080)

Interest income

507

43

829

116

Loss on early extinguishment of debt







(38,701)

Equity loss in affiliates

(1,624)

(411)

(2,857)

(2,120)

Bargain purchase gain



369



1,011

Miscellaneous income, net

(154)

(158)

(737)

(350)

Total other expense, net

(9,825)

(8,623)

(29,303)

(68,124)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

14,023

1,359

147,086

66,526

Income tax (expense) benefit

(12)

8,371

(133)

(7,440)

Net income from continuing operations

14,011

9,730

146,953

59,086

Discontinued operations:






(Loss) income from discontinued operations before income taxes

(2,117)

3,724

(4,330)

(276)

Income tax expense from discontinued operations



(3,295)



(929)

(Loss) income from discontinued operations

(2,117)

429

(4,330)

(1,205)

Net income

$

11,894

$

10,159

$

142,623

$

57,881








Basic income (loss) per common share:






Income from continuing operations

$

1.45

$

0.95

$

15.30

$

5.74

(Loss) income from discontinued operations

(0.22)

0.04

(0.45)

(0.12)

Net income

$

1.23

$

0.99

$

14.85

$

5.62








Diluted income (loss) per common share






Income from continuing operations

$

1.35

$

0.89

$

14.23

$

5.45

(Loss) income from discontinued operations

(0.20)

0.04

(0.42)

(0.11)

Net income

$

1.15

$

0.93

$

13.81

$

5.34








Weighted average shares - basic

9,633,164

10,277,974

9,602,860

10,298,889

Weighted average shares - diluted

10,384,513

10,896,856

10,328,031

10,832,989

 

 

Contura Energy Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

238,129

$

141,924

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 as of

September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

138,697

127,326

Inventories, net

58,496

69,561

Assets held for sale



171

Short-term restricted cash

8,853

11,615

Short-term deposits

6,551

12,366

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

45,915

59,693

Current assets - discontinued operations

22,179

40,498

Total current assets

518,820

463,154

Property, plant, and equipment, net

218,347

196,579

Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $20,760 and $28,662 as

of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

5,990

18,458

Long-term restricted cash

36,882

40,421

Long-term deposits

9,237

3,607

Deferred income taxes

78,744

78,744

Other non-current assets

38,605

28,005

Non-current assets - discontinued operations



7,632

Total assets

$

906,625

$

836,600

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Current liabilities:


Current portion of long-term debt

$

4,791

$

10,730

Trade accounts payable

79,360

76,319

Acquisition-related obligations - current

13,670

15,080

Liabilities held for sale

1,345

27,161

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

56,020

58,771

Current liabilities - discontinued operations

20,850

54,114

Total current liabilities

176,036

242,175

Long-term debt

361,770

361,973

Acquisition-related obligations - long-term

11,997

20,332

Asset retirement obligations

55,821

52,434

Other non-current liabilities

61,686

59,276

Non-current liabilities - discontinued operations

103

7,762

Total liabilities

667,413

743,952

Commitments and Contingencies


Stockholders' Equity


Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 2.0 million shares authorized, none issued




Common stock - par value $0.01, 20.0 million shares authorized, 10.8 million issued

and 9.9 million outstanding at September 30, 2018 and 10.7 million issued and 9.9

million outstanding at December 31, 2017

108

108

Additional paid-in capital

49,407

40,616

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,959)

(1,948)

Treasury stock, at cost: 0.9 million shares at September 30, 2018 and 0.8 million

shares at December 31, 2017

(54,931)

(50,092)

Retained earnings

246,587

103,964

Total stockholders' equity

239,212

92,648

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

906,625

$

836,600

 

 

Contura Energy Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018

2017

Operating activities:


Net income

$

142,623

$

57,881

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation, depletion and amortization

33,951

49,431

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

12,468

49,111

Accretion of acquisition-related obligations discount

4,165

5,954

Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount

2,264

2,132

Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations



3,221

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations

(410)

(9,200)

Gain on disposal of assets

(17,103)

(513)

Bargain purchase gain



(1,011)

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

5,545

16,573

Employee benefit plans, net

6,551

8,459

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



38,701

Stock-based compensation

9,472

11,946

Equity in loss of affiliates

2,857

2,106

Other, net

1,020


Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(27,087)

25,141

Net cash provided by operating activities

176,316

259,932

Investing activities:


Capital expenditures

(56,722)

(56,403)

Payments on disposal of assets

(10,250)


Proceeds on disposal of assets

647

2,449

Capital contributions to equity affiliates

(3,759)

(4,160)

Purchase of additional ownership interest in equity affiliate



(13,293)

Other, net

(1,455)

(408)

Net cash used in investing activities

(71,539)

(71,815)

Financing activities:


Proceeds from borrowings on debt



396,000

Principal repayments of debt

(6,323)

(368,500)

Principal repayments of capital lease obligations

(221)

(798)

Debt issuance costs

(466)

(14,385)

Debt extinguishment costs



(25,036)

Debt amendment costs



(4,520)

Common stock repurchases and related expenses

(4,839)

(17,445)

Special dividend paid



(92,786)

Principal repayments of notes payable

(3,094)

(1,093)

Other, net

70

11

Net cash used in financing activities

(14,873)

(128,552)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

89,904

59,565

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

193,960

171,289

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

283,864

$

230,854




Supplemental cash flow information:


Cash paid for interest

$

20,417

$

34,091

Cash paid for taxes

$

6

$

13,328

Cash received for income tax refunds

$

13,457

$


Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:


Capital leases and capital financing - equipment

$

414

$

735

Accrued capital expenditures

$

7,725

$

9,169

 

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018

2017

Cash and cash equivalents

$

238,129

$

173,490

Short-term restricted cash

8,853


Long-term restricted cash

36,882

57,364

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Condensed

 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

$

283,864

$

230,854

 

 

Contura Energy Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Amounts in thousands)


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:


Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

24,787

$

(4,765)

$

15,749

$

(21,760)

$

14,011

Interest expense

4

(490)



9,040

8,554

Interest income

(7)

(12)



(488)

(507)

Income tax expense







12

12

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

5,658

5,298



185

11,141

Merger related costs







1,181

1,181

Non-cash stock compensation expense







1,885

1,885

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations







(118)

(118)

Accretion expense

548

941





1,489

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net





1,158



1,158

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

30,990

$

972

$

16,907

$

(10,063)

$

38,806




















(1) Pursuant to the PRB divestiture and classification as a discontinued operation, the Company is no longer presenting a PRB reporting segment. The former PRB reporting segment had Adjusted EBITDA of ($1,102) for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

 

 

Segment Information:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated

Total revenues

$

115,280

$

60,944

$

270,985

$

662

$

447,871

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

$

5,658

$

5,298

$



$

185

$

11,141

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

$



$



$

1,158

$



$

1,158

Adjusted EBITDA

$

30,990

$

972

$

16,907

$

(10,063)

$

38,806

Capital expenditures

$

7,984

$

10,270

$



$

119

$

18,373

 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

147,787

$

1,440

$

70,643

$

(72,917)

$

146,953

Interest expense

316

(839)



27,061

26,538

Interest income

(17)

(24)

(18)

(770)

(829)

Income tax expense







133

133

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

17,636

15,761



554

33,951

Merger related costs







5,064

5,064

Management restructuring costs (1)







2,659

2,659

Non-cash stock compensation expense







8,240

8,240

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations







(410)

(410)

Gain on sale of disposal group (2)

(16,386)







(16,386)

Accretion expense

2,722

2,823





5,545

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net





12,468



12,468

Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

152,058

$

19,161

$

83,093

$

(30,386)

$

223,926




















 

(1) Management restructuring costs are related to severance expense associated with senior management changes in the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

(2) During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company entered into an asset purchase agreement to sell a disposal group (comprised of property, plant and equipment and associated asset retirement obligations) within our CAPP segment. From the date the Company entered into the asset purchase agreement through the transaction close date, the property, plant and equipment and associated asset retirement obligations were classified as held for sale in amounts representing the fair value of the disposal group. Upon permit transfer, the transaction closed on April 2, 2018. The Company paid $10,000 in connection with the transaction, which was paid into escrow on March 27, 2018 and transferred to the buyer at the transaction close date, and expects to pay a series of additional cash payments in the aggregate amount of $1,500, per the terms stated in the agreement, and recorded a gain on sale of $16,386 within gain on disposal of assets within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(3) Pursuant to the PRB divestiture and classification as a discontinued operation, the Company is no longer presenting a PRB reporting segment. The former PRB reporting segment had Adjusted EBITDA of ($3,470) for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

 

 

Segment Information:


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated

Total revenues

$

402,823

$

196,173

$

857,230

$

2,895

$

1,459,121

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

$

17,636

$

15,761

$



$

554

$

33,951

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

$



$



$

12,468

$



$

12,468

Adjusted EBITDA

$

152,058

$

19,161

$

83,093

$

(30,386)

$

223,926

Capital expenditures

$

23,829

$

32,611

$



$

282

$

56,722

 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:


Three Months Ended September 30, 2017

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

30,238

$

(3,300)

$

613

$

(17,821)

$

9,730

Interest expense

1

(264)



8,729

8,466

Interest income

(3)





(40)

(43)

Income tax expense







(8,371)

(8,371)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

2,736

4,544



224

7,504

Non-cash stock compensation expense





171

5,143

5,314

Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations







839

839

Secondary offering costs







1,061

1,061

Bargain purchase gain







(369)

(369)

Accretion expense

1,461

1,041





2,502

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net





14,868



14,868

Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)

$

34,433

$

2,021

$

15,652

$

(10,605)

$

41,501

 

(1) The Company's Adjusted EBITDA calculation has been modified to add back non-cash stock compensation expense to align with industry peer group methodology.

(2) Pursuant to the PRB divestiture and classification as a discontinued operation, the Company is no longer presenting a PRB reporting segment. The former PRB reporting segment had Adjusted EBITDA of $14,528 for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

 

 

Segment Information:


Three Months Ended September 30, 2017

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated

Total revenues

$

108,996

$

66,625

$

206,749

$

168

$

382,538

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

$

2,736

$

4,544

$



$

224

$

7,504

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

$



$



$

14,868

$



$

14,868

Adjusted EBITDA

$

34,433

$

2,021

$

15,652

$

(10,605)

$

41,501

Capital expenditures

$

3,645

$

14,156

$



$



$

17,801

 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

128,584

$

41,855

$

17,203

$

(128,556)

$

59,086

Interest expense

(92)

(633)



28,805

28,080

Interest income

(8)





(108)

(116)

Income tax expense







7,440

7,440

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

13,447

11,206



639

25,292

Non-cash stock compensation expense





380

11,532

11,912

Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations







3,221

3,221

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations







(9,200)

(9,200)

Secondary offering costs







4,499

4,499

Loss on early extinguishment of debt







38,701

38,701

Bargain purchase gain







(1,011)

(1,011)

Accretion expense

4,384

3,123





7,507

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net





49,111



49,111

Expenses related to Special Dividend

377

57



9,102

9,536

Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)

$

146,692

$

55,608

$

66,694

$

(34,936)

$

234,058

 

(1) The Company's Adjusted EBITDA calculation has been modified to add back non-cash stock compensation expense to align with industry peer group methodology.

(2) Pursuant to the PRB divestiture and classification as a discontinued operation, the Company is no longer presenting a PRB reporting segment. The former PRB reporting segment had Adjusted EBITDA of $33,289 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

 

 

Segment Information:


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated

Total revenues

$

369,600

$

243,605

$

683,558

$

562

$

1,297,325

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

$

13,447

$

11,206

$



$

639

$

25,292

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

$



$



$

49,111

$



$

49,111

Adjusted EBITDA

$

146,692

$

55,608

$

66,694

$

(34,936)

$

234,058

Capital expenditures

$

10,834

$

36,365

$



$

1,058

$

48,257

 

 

Contura Energy Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per ton data)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Increase (Decrease)

(In thousands, except

for per ton data)

2018

2017

$ or Tons

%

Revenues:






Coal revenues:






Steam

$

51,010

$

60,684

$

(9,674)

(15.9)%

Met

300,954

258,494

42,460

16.4

%

Freight and handling fulfillment revenues

91,041

61,492

29,549

48.1

%

Other revenues

4,866

1,868

2,998

160.5

%

Total revenues

$

447,871

$

382,538

$

65,333

17.1

%








Tons sold:






Steam

1,238

1,399

(161)

(11.5)%

Met

2,641

2,389

252

10.5

%

Total

3,879

3,788

91

2.4

%








Coal sales realization per ton (1):






Steam

$

41.20

$

43.38

$

(2.18)

(5.0)%

Met

$

113.95

$

108.20

$

5.75

5.3

%

Average

$

90.74

$

84.26

$

6.48

7.7

%

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

Increase (Decrease)

(In thousands, except

for per ton data)

2018

2017

$ or Tons

%

Coal revenues (1):






CAPP Operations

$

115,107

$

108,611

$

6,496

6.0

%

NAPP Operations

59,063

65,699

(6,636)

(10.1)%

Trading and Logistics Operations

177,794

144,868

32,926

22.7

%

Total coal revenues

$

351,964

$

319,178

$

32,786

10.3

%








Tons sold:






CAPP Operations

987

1,026

(39)

(3.8)%

NAPP Operations

1,316

1,474

(158)

(10.7)%

Trading and Logistics Operations

1,576

1,288

288

22.4

%








Coal sales realization per ton (1):






CAPP Operations

$

116.62

$

105.86

$

10.76

10.2

%

NAPP Operations

$

44.88

$

44.57

$

0.31

0.7

%

Trading and Logistics Operations

$

112.81

$

112.48

$

0.33

0.3

%

Average

$

90.74

$

84.26

$

6.48

7.7

%















(1) Does not include $91.0 million of freight and handling fulfillment revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

Increase (Decrease)

(In thousands, except

for per ton data)

2018

2017

$ or Tons

%

Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$

307,689

$

270,838

$

36,851

13.6

%

Freight and handling costs

91,041

61,492

29,549

48.1

%

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

11,141

7,504

3,637

48.5

%

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

1,158

14,868

(13,710)

(92.2)%

Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above)

12,382

15,946

(3,564)

(22.4)%

Merger related costs

1,181



1,181

100.0

%

Secondary offering costs



1,061

(1,061)

(100.0)%

Total other operating (income) loss:






Gain on disposal of assets

(601)



(601)

(100.0)%

Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations



839

(839)

(100.0)%

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations

(118)



(118)

(100.0)%

Other expenses

150

8

142

1,775.0

%

Total costs and expenses

424,023

372,556

51,467

13.8

%

Other (expense) income:






   Interest expense

(8,554)

(8,466)

(88)

(1.0)%

   Interest income

507

43

464

1,079.1

%

Equity loss in affiliates

(1,624)

(411)

(1,213)

(295.1)%

Bargain purchase gain



369

(369)

(100.0)%

   Miscellaneous income, net

(154)

(158)

4

2.5

%

Total other expense, net

(9,825)

(8,623)

(1,202)

(13.9)%

Income tax expense

(12)

8,371

(8,383)

(100.1)%

Net income from continuing operations

$

14,011

$

9,730

$

4,281

44.0

%








Cost of coal sales:






CAPP Operations

$

85,254

$

75,947

$

9,307

12.3

%

NAPP Operations

$

61,021

$

65,611

$

(4,590)

(7.0)%

Trading and Logistics Operations

$

161,414

$

129,374

$

32,040

24.8

%








Tons sold:






CAPP Operations

987

1,026

(39)

(3.8)%

NAPP Operations

1,316

1,474

(158)

(10.7)%

Trading and Logistics Operations

1,576

1,288

288

22.4

%








Cost of coal sales per ton:






CAPP Operations

$

86.38

$

74.02

$

12.36

16.7

%

NAPP Operations

$

46.37

$

44.51

$

1.86

4.2

%

Trading and Logistics Operations

$

102.42

$

100.45

$

1.97

2.0

%








Coal margin per ton (1):






CAPP Operations

$

30.24

$

31.84

$

(1.60)

(5.0)%

NAPP Operations

$

(1.49)

$

0.06

$

(1.55)

(2,583.3)%

Trading and Logistics Operations

$

10.39

$

12.03

$

(1.64)

(13.6)%















(1) Coal margin per ton for our reportable segments is calculated as coal sales realization per ton for our reportable segments less cost of coal sales per ton for our reportable segments. Coal margin per ton is not shown for our All Other category since it has no coal sales or coal production related to our continuing operations.

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Increase (Decrease)

(In thousands, except

for per ton data)

2018

2017

$ or Tons

%

Revenues:






Coal revenues:






Steam

$

162,937

$

226,939

$

(64,002)

(28.2)%

Met

1,015,584

873,139

142,445

16.3

%

Freight and handling fulfillment revenues

268,017

191,411

76,606

40.0

%

Other revenues

12,583

5,836

6,747

115.6

%

Total revenues

$

1,459,121

$

1,297,325

$

161,796

12.5

%








Tons sold:






Steam

3,917

5,360

(1,443)

(26.9)%

Met

8,164

6,855

1,309

19.1

%

Total

12,081

12,215

(134)

(1.1)%








Coal sales realization per ton (1):






Steam

$

41.60

$

42.34

$

(0.74)

(1.7)%

Met

$

124.40

$

127.37

$

(2.97)

(2.3)%

Average

$

97.55

$

90.06

$

7.49

8.3

%

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Increase (Decrease)

(In thousands, except

 for per ton data)

2018

2017

$ or Tons

%

Coal revenues (1):






CAPP Operations

$

401,830

$

368,586

$

33,244

9.0

%

NAPP Operations

191,229

240,700

(49,471)

(20.6)%

Trading and Logistics Operations

585,462

490,792

94,670

19.3

%

Total coal revenues

$

1,178,521

$

1,100,078

$

78,443

7.1

%








Tons sold:






CAPP Operations

3,125

3,074

51

1.7

%

NAPP Operations

4,302

5,512

(1,210)

(22.0)%

Trading and Logistics Operations

4,654

3,629

1,025

28.2

%








Coal sales realization per ton (1):






CAPP Operations

$

128.59

$

119.90

$

8.69

7.2

%

NAPP Operations

$

44.45

$

43.67

$

0.78

1.8

%

Trading and Logistics Operations

$

125.80

$

135.24

$

(9.44)

(7.0)%

Average

$

97.55

$

90.06

$

7.49

8.3

%















(1) Does not include $268.0 million of freight and handling fulfillment revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Increase (Decrease)

(In thousands, except

for per ton data)

2018

2017

$ or Tons

%

Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$

936,817

$

842,158

$

94,659

11.2

%

Freight and handling costs

268,017

191,411

76,606

40.0

%

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

33,951

25,292

8,659

34.2

%

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

12,468

49,111

(36,643)

(74.6)%

Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above)

43,490

56,094

(12,604)

(22.5)%

Merger related costs

5,064



5,064

100.0

%

Secondary offering costs



4,499

(4,499)

(100.0)%

Total other operating (income) loss:






Gain on disposal of assets

(17,103)



(17,103)

(100.0)%

Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations



3,221

(3,221)

(100.0)%

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations

(410)

(9,200)

8,790

95.5

%

Other expenses

438

89

349

392.1

%

Total costs and expenses

1,282,732

1,162,675

$

120,057

10.3

%

Other income (expense):






Interest expense

(26,538)

(28,080)

1,542

5.5

%

Interest income

829

116

713

614.7

%

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



(38,701)

38,701

100.0

%

Equity loss in affiliates

(2,857)

(2,120)

(737)

(34.8)%

Bargain purchase gain



1,011

(1,011)

(100.0)%

Miscellaneous income, net

(737)

(350)

(387)

(110.6)%

Total other expense, net

(29,303)

(68,124)

38,821

57.0

%

Income tax expense

(133)

(7,440)

7,307

98.2

%

Net income from continuing operations

$

146,953

$

59,086

$

87,867

148.7

%








Cost of coal sales:






CAPP Operations

$

253,424

$

227,431

$

25,993

11.4

%

NAPP Operations

$

180,137

$

191,258

$

(11,121)

(5.8)%

Trading and Logistics Operations

$

503,256

$

423,755

$

79,501

18.8

%








Tons sold:






CAPP Operations

3,125

3,074

$

51

1.7

%

NAPP Operations

4,302

5,512

$

(1,210)

(22.0)%

Trading and Logistics Operations

4,654

3,629

$

1,025

28.2

%








Cost of coal sales per ton:






CAPP Operations

$

81.10

$

73.99

$

7.11

9.6

%

NAPP Operations

$

41.87

$

34.70

$

7.17

20.7

%

Trading and Logistics Operations

$

108.13

$

116.77

$

(8.64)

(7.4)%








Coal margin per ton (1):






CAPP Operations

$

47.49

$

45.91

$

1.58

3.4

%

NAPP Operations

$

2.58

$

8.97

$

(6.39)

(71.2)%

Trading and Logistics Operations

$

17.67

$

18.47

$

(0.80)

(4.3)%















(1) Coal margin per ton for our reportable segments is calculated as coal sales realization per ton for our reportable segments less cost of coal sales per ton for our reportable segments. Coal margin per ton is not shown for our All Other category since it has no coal sales or coal production related to our continuing operations.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contura-announces-third-quarter-2018-results-300750701.html

SOURCE Contura Energy Inc.


