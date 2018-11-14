Panoro Minerals Announces Advancements at Humamantata and Kusiorcco Copper Projects, Peru

VANCOUVER, Nov. 14, 2018 - Panoro Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PML, Lima: PML, Frankfurt: PZM) (“Panoro”, the “Company”) announces progress at two of its early stage copper projects in southern Peru. The Kusiorcco and Humamantata exploration projects are both located nearby HudBay Minerals Inc.’s Constancia Copper Mine in southern Peru.



Humamantata Project

At the Humamantata Project, Panoro together with its partner, the Japanese Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC), have agreed to a proposed exploration plan representing an investment of US$3.0 million to be funded by JOGMEC under the terms of the agreement announced on October 2, 2018. The proposed work program includes:

Detailed mapping and geochemical sampling;

Geophysical surveys; and

• Induced Polarization;

• Magnetics;

• Gravity; and

• Self-Potential.

The permitting and surface access agreement activities will begin immediately.

Kusiorcco Project

At the Kusiorcco Project, HudBay Minerals Inc. (Hudbay) has advised Panoro that surface access agreements have been completed permitting the advancement of exploration activities. Under the terms of the agreement announced on January 8, 2018, Panoro expects milestone payments to commence in 2019. Milestone payments by Hudbay to Panoro will be payable as follows:

US$0.5 million upon the execution of agreements with local communities and surface titleholders necessary for Hudbay to access and carry out a drill program on the project;

US$0.5 million upon completion of Hudbay’s first drill hole on the project;

US$0.5 million upon completion of Hudbay’s fifth drill hole on the project; and

US$0.5 million upon completion of Hudbay’s tenth drill hole on the project.

President and CEO of Panoro, Luquman Shaheen, states, “We are pleased to have progress on both the Humamantata and Kusiorcco Projects. These two projects are situated in the key copper development district in Southern Peru and in close proximity to the Constancia Mine. With two quality partners such as Hudbay and JOGMEC, we look forward to new discoveries on two new projects and further enhancing Panoro’s position as a unique copper exploration and development investment opportunity. At the same time, the geophysical survey at the Chaupec Target in Cluster 2 of the Cotabambas Project is advancing well, we expect to mobilise drill equipment to Chaupec as soon as this is completed.”

About Panoro

Panoro Minerals is a uniquely positioned Peru focused copper exploration and development company. The Company is advancing its two advanced stage copper projects;

Cotabambas Copper-Gold-Silver Project; and

Antilla Copper-Molybdenum Project.

The Company also has two early stage projects being funded and/or advanced with partners;

Kusiorcco Copper Project, funded by Hudbay Minerals; and

Humamantata Copper Project, funded by JOGMEC.

All of Panoro’s Projects are located in the strategically important area of southern Peru. The region boasts the recent investment of over US$15 billion into the construction or expansion of four large open pit copper mines (Las Bambas, Constancia, Antapaccay and Cerro Verde) and another $US 6.5 billion being invested currently into two additional open pit copper mines (Mina Justa and Quelleveco).

Since 2007, the Company has completed over 80,000 meters of exploration drilling at these two key projects leading to substantial increases in the mineral resource base for each, as summarized in the table below.

Summary of Cotabambas and Antilla Project Resources

Project Resource

Classification Million

Tonnes Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (%) Cotabambas Cu/Au/Ag Indicated 117.1 0.42 0.23 2.74 0.001 Inferred 605.3 0.31 0.17 2.33 0.002 @ 0.20% CuEq cutoff, effective October 2013, Tetratech Antilla Cu/Mo Indicated 291.8 0.34 - - 0.01 Inferred 90.5 0.26 - - 0.007 @ 0.175% CuEq cutoff, effective May 2016, Tetratech

Preliminary Economic Assessments (PEA) have been completed for both the Cotabambas and Antilla Projects, the key results are summarized below.

Summary of Cotabambas and Antilla Project PEA Results

Key Project Parameters Cotabambas Cu/Au/Ag Project1 Antilla Cu

Project2 Process Feed, life of mine million tonnes 483.1 118.7 Process Feed, daily Tonnes 80,000 20,000 Strip Ratio, life of mine 1.25: 1 1.38: 1 Before

Tax1 NPV 7.5% million USD 1,053 520 IRR % 20.4 34.7 Payback years 3.2 2.6 After

Tax1 NPV 7.5% million USD 684 305 IRR % 16.7 25.9 Payback years 3.6 3.0 Annual Average Payable

Metals Cu thousand tonnes 70.5 21.0 Au thousand ounces 95.1 - Ag thousand ounces 1,018.4 - Mo thousand tonnes - - Initial Capital Cost million USD 1,530 250 Project economics estimated at commodity prices of; Cu = US$3.00/lb, Au = US$1,250/oz, Ag = US$18.50/oz, Mo = US$12/lb Project economics estimated at long term commodity price of Cu = US$3.05/lb and Short term commodity price of Cu = US$3.20, US$3.15 and US$3.10 for Years 1,2 and 3 of operations, respectively.

The PEAs are considered preliminary in nature and include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative to have the economic considerations applied that would enable classification as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the conclusions within the updated PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Luis Vela, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

On behalf of the Board of Panoro Minerals Ltd.

Luquman Shaheen. PEng, PE, MBA

President & CEO

