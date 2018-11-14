Verde Declares Commercial Production and Presents Third Quarter 2018 Results

BELO HORIZONTE, Nov. 14, 2018 - Verde AgriTech Plc (TSX: “NPK”) (OTCQB: “AMHPF”) ("Verde” or the “Company”) is pleased to declare commercial production at its first processing plant in Brazil and announces its third quarter 2018 results.



The Company inaugurated its plant in August this year and has since been ramping up its production towards operational capacity. Verde was sold out for this season, having had to cancel some of the orders that totaled over 50,000 tonnes of Super Greensand®, an amount that exceeded its production capacity to year-end, of around 40,000 tonnes of Super Greensand®. Even after sales were closed for the season, there was significant purchase enquiries from farmers.

At the date of this release Verde has a solid cash position of C$ 656,130 in addition to receipts of C$821,104 due from customers. For 2019 Verde plans to sell 200,000 tonnes of products and start construction of a new processing facility capable of a further 600,000 tonnes per year. The Company’s pre-feasibility study shows a post-tax net present value discounted at 8% of US$1.98 billion and internal rate of return of 290% (see PR November 27, 2017).

Q3 2018 Highlights

- At the date of this release Verde has accepted binding orders for nearly 40 thousand tonnes of Super Greensand®, of which 9,000 tonnes were delivered during Q3. The orders delivered in Q3 2018 generated revenue of C$666,000 and a gross profit of C$265,000.

- Net losses were C$308,000 ($0.007 per share) during the quarter compared to C$457,000 (C$0.011 per share) in Q2’18 and C$414,000 (C$0.011 per share) in Q3’17.

- In July 2018, the Group announced it was accepted as a member of Bonsucro, an international non-profit multi-stakeholder organization that promotes sustainable sugar cane production. In Brazil alone, Bonsucro certified mills have the potential to consume about 1 million tons of Super Greensand® as they migrate from conventional potash salt source to Verde’s sustainable product.

- In August 2018, Verde announced it had successfully commissioned and started up commercial production at its processing plant. The Company has been operating its plant 24 hours a day and 7 days a week in order to fulfill existing orders for Super Greensand® for the 2018 planting season.

Subsequent Event:

- In October 2018, Verde announced its expansion plans to start the construction of a new processing facility capable of producing an added 600 thousand tonnes per annum. The Company will continue the use of its existing plant to produce 200 thousand tonnes per annum in parallel of the construction. The total of 800 thousand tonnes per annum capacity is expected to be reached in early 2020.

- In October 2018, Verde also announced it had received orders that surpassed its total production capacity for 2018 and it had therefore to turn down clients for this season.

- In November 2018, Verde announced a new business unit called Verde Marketplace. The Marketplace is business-to-business (“B2B”) platform in which farmers can offer, on a large scale, nutrient-rich and sustainably-produced food directly to interested corporate buyers who serve a growing portion of the population and are looking for these types of food.

Verde’s President & CEO, Cristiano Veloso commented: “As previously mentioned, the first 50,000 tonnes of sales would be the hardest. We are overcoming that landmark. The market has rewarded our efforts by eagerly adopting Verde’s products and spreading the word about its positive farming results. Here onwards our sales will only grow and become even more profitable on a per tonne basis. Above all, Verde is poised to expand relying mostly on growing sales and without the need to issue new equity”.

About Verde AgriTech

Verde AgriTech promotes sustainable and profitable agriculture through the development of its Cerrado Verde Project. Cerrado Verde, located in the heart of Brazil’s largest agricultural market, is the source of a potassium-rich deposit from which the Company intends to produce solutions for crop nutrition, crop protection, soil improvement and increased sustainability.

