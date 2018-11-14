Revival Gold Announces AGM Results and Option Grant

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2018 - Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQB: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the "Company"), a growth-focused gold exploration and development company, announces voting results for the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Shareholders held on November 14th, 2018, in Toronto.



A total of 21,602,179 common shares representing 51.6% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were voted in connection with the AGM. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM including the election of Directors as follows:

Director Nominees Votes For % of Votes Cast Diane Garrett 19,407,968 99.8% Hugh Agro 17,695,551 91.0% Donald Birak 19,411,834 99.8% Wayne Hubert 19,431,834 99.9% Michael Mansfield 19,411,834 99.8% Carmelo Marrelli 17,431,834 89.6%

Following the AGM, Revival Gold re-appointed Diane Garrett as Chairman of the Board, Michael Mansfield and Audit Committee Chair, Carmelo Marrelli as Compensation Committee Chair and Donald Birak as Technical, Safety, Environment and Social Responsibility Committee Chair.

Subject to regulatory approval, Revival Gold has granted 1,350,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. Pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan, the options are exercisable at a price of $0.75 per share for a period of five years.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. Revival also owns rights to a 100% interest in the neighbouring Arnett Gold Project.

In addition to its interests in Beartrack and Arnett, the Company is pursuing other gold exploration and development opportunities and holds a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah.

Revival Gold has approximately 42 million shares outstanding and had a working capital balance of approximately $1.8 million as at September 30th, 2018. Additional disclosure of the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, material change reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please visit www.revival-gold.com or contact:

Andrea Totino, Investor Relations Manager

Telephone: (416) 366-4100

Email: info@revival-gold.com

Cautionary Statement

