Aura Minerals Files Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operational Results

ROAD TOWN, Nov. 14, 2018 - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) announces that the Company has published its third quarter 2018 financial and operational results.
About Aura Minerals
Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas.
The Company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine. in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. The Company has completed an exploration program at its Sao Francisco gold mine in Brazil to determine if a re-start of the mine is feasible. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.
Aura Minerals is focused on responsible, sustainable growth and strives to operate to the highest environmental and safety standards and in a socially responsible manner at all of its operations.
For further information on Aura, please visit Aura’s web site at www.auraminerals.com or contact:
Ryan Goodman VP, Legal Affairs and Business Development 305-239-9332
