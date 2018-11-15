Emmerson Resources Limited: AGM Presentation

Perth, Australia - Emmerson Resources Ltd. (ASX:ERM) (OTCMKTS:EMMRF) provides the Company's AGM Presentation.Why invest in Emmerson?1 Exposure to high-grade Cobalt, Copper and Gold- Best intersections of greater than 8m at 157g/t gold, incl. 5m at 251g/t gold....remains to be followed up2 Revenue Stream from New Strategic Alliance- Processing - refurbished mill- Mining - ERM's mines + others- Exploration - earn-in on the SPA3 Commanding ground positions in highly prospective provincesTennant Creek (2,600km2) and NSW (2,400km2)4 Track record of discoveries from systematic science based exploration- Goanna, Edna Beryl, Mauretania (NT)- Kadungle, Whatling Hill (NSW)5 Highly credentialed and committed Board and Management- Majority have been with Emmerson since 20076 Cashed up and poised for further success- $4.5m cash, debt free and revenue stream from small minesTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Z7H23XLU





About Emmerson Resources Limited:



Emmerson Resources Ltd. (ASX:ERM) (FRA:42E) recently commenced exploration on new gold-copper projects in NSW, identified (with our strategic alliance partner Kenex Limited) from the application of 2D and 3D predictive targeting models – aimed at increasing the probability of discovery. The highly prospective Macquarie Arc in NSW hosts >80Mozs gold and >13Mt copper with these resources heavily weighted to areas of outcrop or limited cover. Emmerson's five exploration projects contain many attributes of the known deposits within the Macquarie Arc but remain under explored due to historical impediments, including an overlying cover (plus farmlands) and a lack of exploration focus. Kadungle is a JV with Aurelia Metals covering 43km2 adjacent to Emmerson's Fifield project.



In addition, Emmerson is exploring the Tennant Creek Mineral Field (TCMF), one of Australia's highest-grade gold and copper fields producing over 5.5 Mozs of gold and 470,000 tonnes of copper from deposits including Warrego, White Devil, Orlando, Gecko, Chariot and Golden Forty. These high-grade deposits are highly valuable exploration targets, and to date discoveries include high-grade gold at Edna Beryl and Mauretania, plus copper-gold at Goanna and Monitor. These are the first discoveries in the TCMF for over a decade.





Source:



Emmerson Resources Ltd.





Contact:

For further information, please contact: Rob Bills Managing Director and CEO E: rbills@emmersonresources.com.au T: +61-8-9381-7838 www.emmersonresources.com.au Media enquiries Michael Vaughan, Fivemark Partners E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au T: +61-422-602-720