Klondike Gold Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2018 / Klondike Gold Corp. (TSX.V: KG; FRA:LBDP; OTC: KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") ispleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholdersheld earlier today.The Company electedfive directors to its board, namely Peter Tallman, Gordon Keep, John Pallot, StevenBrunelle and Tara Christie.

The shareholders approved allother matters as proposed, including the appointment of Davidson & CompanyLLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company and approvalof the Company's stock option plan.

ABOUTKLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

KlondikeGold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company with offices in Vancouver, BritishColumbia, and Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The Company is focused onexploration and development of the Lone Star gold target at the confluence ofBonanza and Eldorado Creeks, within a district scale 557 square kilometerproperty accessible by government maintained roads located on the outskirts ofDawson City, YT within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation traditional territory.

