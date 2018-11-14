Sunvest Minerals Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, November 14, 2018 - Sunvest Minerals Corp.(TSX-V: SSS) ("Sunvest Minerals" or the "Company") announces it has determined to focus its efforts in2019 on the Clone Gold project located in the Golden Triangle, BC. To this endit has decided to release the McKinnon-Hawkins Gold project back to the vendorsat this time.

The Company also announces the resignation ofVictor Bradley as Director and Chairman of Sunvest Minerals. The Board thanksMr. Bradley for his contributions over the years and wishes him well in hisfuture endeavours.

Assays from the summer work program at the CloneGold project 2018 work program are expected to be released imminently.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"

Mike England, CEO&DIRECTOR

