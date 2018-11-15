Sayona Mining Ltd: Authier Permitting Process on Track for 2019

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) announced today its confidence in the approvals process for its flagship Authier Lithium Project, with the company targeting the necessary permits by September 2019.Highlights- Authier Lithium Project designed to access most rapid permitting route under Section 22 of Quebec Environmental Quality Act, with permits targeted for Q3 2019- No major environmental issues identified by environmental report and hydrogeological study- Project has unanimous support of municipal council of La Motte- Experienced mining industry communications/external relations specialist Alexis Segal driving permitting process as recently appointed Sayona Quebec Vice President, Corporate AffairsHighly experienced mining industry communications and external relations specialist, Alexis Segal, was recently appointed as Sayona Quebec Vice President, Corporate Affairs with responsibility for successfully concluding the permitting process (refer ASX announcement 25 September 2018).The Authier project was designed to access the permitting route under Section 22 of the Quebec Environmental Quality Act. This requires the project to remain under a maximum production threshold of 2,000 tonnes per day (tpd).Under this pathway, which includes environmental studies, public consultation is undertaken by the proponent in accordance with Mining Act specifications.Following recent consultations with stakeholders in Quebec, Sayona has reaffirmed that the project does not have any major environmental issue, as demonstrated in the Environmental Assessment Study (EAS) delivered in May 2018 and the hydrogeological study. The project has also received unanimous support from the municipal council of La Motte, where it is located.Sayona has also completed a public consultation based on the Mining Act, which contained recommendations for project improvements. A number of these measures will be adopted to further enhance the project."As demonstrated by our recent definitive feasibility study (DFS) (refer ASX announcement 24 September 2018), the Authier project has the potential to become a profitable and sustainable new lithium mine, delivering new jobs, investment and other economic benefits to local stakeholders," said Sayona's Managing Director, Dan O'Neill."We envisage creating 150 jobs in construction and up to 160 jobs in operation, with the Company giving priority to local employment and suppliers, including First Nations and other community members."Global demand for our spodumene concentrate product remains strong, due to the role of lithium-ion battery technology in the clean energy revolution for cars and electricity. Sayona believes there is a potential premium for the first mines to enter this market and we are determined to ensure Canada and Quebec stay at the forefront of this industrial transformation."Sayona is committed to close ongoing engagement with the government, First Nations and other stakeholders in Quebec as part of its commitment to sustainable development, while ensuring ongoing transparent disclosure and corporate governance.Further information on the Authier project and its environmental assessment process is available in the DFS announced 24 September 2018. The DFS revealed the project could deliver life of mine revenue of C$1,394 million and capital payback within 2.6 years, based on average production of 1,850 tpd of spodumene ore.





Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian-based, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors.



The Company's primary focus is the development of the Authier Lithium deposit in Quebec, Canada however exploration for additional lithium deposits is also ongoing in the Authier region and in the Pilbara of Western Australia where the Company has an extensive lithium exploration package of tenements.





