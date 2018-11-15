MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2018 - Sama Resources Inc. (“Sama” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SME) is pleased to announce the beginning of the planned 6,000-meter (“m”) drilling program designed to test high-conductivity targets defined by Phase 1 of the Typhoon™ electromagnetic geophysical survey at the 100%-owned Yepleu property at the Company’s Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Palladium Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa.



Photo: Capital drilling’s rig moving to the first site at Sama’s Yepleu project





The drilling program is targeting semi-massive and massive polymetallic sulphide anomalies located between 600 m and 900 m from surface. Capital Drilling Côte d’Ivoire Limited is positioning the drill rig for the first hole.

“Mobilisation to the drill site in Yepleu was completed smoothly and preparations to commence drilling at the site are underway. We are excited to be working with Sama Resources on this project and look forward to commencing the drilling program.” said Mr. Brian Rudd, Executive Director of Capital Drilling.

The Company’s exploration objective is to delineate massive sulphide reservoirs that could be the source of high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt-palladium lenses intercepted in shallower boreholes at the Samapleu deposits.

About Sama Resources Inc.

Sama is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with projects in West Africa. On October 23, 2017, Sama announced that it had entered into a binding term sheet in view of forming a strategic partnership with HPX TechCo Inc., a private mineral exploration company in which mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland is a significant stakeholder, in order to develop its Côte d’Ivoire Nickel-Copper and Cobalt project in Côte d’Ivoire, West-Africa. For more information about Sama, please visit Sama’s website at http://www.samaresources.com.

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, P.Geo and President and CEO of Sama, and a ‘qualified person’, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

