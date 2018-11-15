Telson Retains Glencore Technology for Albion Process Testing

Telson Mining Corp. (“Telson” or the “Company”) (TSX-V – TSN, OTC Pink – SOHFF, Frankfurt – TSGN (formerly SQ82)) is pleased to announce retaining Glencore Technology to conduct Albion ProcessTM leach testing of newly processed flotation tailings and historic tailings to increase recoveries of gold and silver, plus zinc flotation testing focused on Jameson CellTM technology to increase zinc recoveries and zinc concentrate grade at the Campo Morado Mine.

States Antonio Berlanga, Telson CEO, “In our ongoing quest to maximize the returns from Campo Morado production we are excited to embark on Albion Process testing, an exciting new proven technology, to liberate gold and silver from mines with refractory gold and silver mineralization. If testing proves successful, we intend to fast-track funding the capital costs and installation of the Albion Process recovery equipment and technology during 2019. Thereafter, we believe Campo Morado will transition from predominantly a zinc producer, into a primary precious metal producer with strong base metal by-products which will certainly and positively impact the mines profitability.”

About the Albion ProcessTM from Glencore Technology’s Albion Process web site

(Albion Process – Official Website)

“The Albion ProcessTM technology consists of two key steps. The first step is ultrafine grinding of the feed material using Glencore Technology’s IsaMillTM. The second step is an oxidative leach of the finely ground feed minerals at atmospheric pressure to break down the sulphide matrix and liberate gold and silver for recovery by conventional means.

Albion Process™ has real-world success in delivering consistently high recoveries – up to 97% in refractory gold and over 99% in chalcopyrite copper concentrates. It has much lower capital cost than traditional leaching plants like pressure oxidation (POx) plants and because it operates at atmospheric pressure, it completely avoids the myriad risks of POx plants. It’s also dramatically less expensive to operate, with a recent study suggesting a third lower in ongoing opex costs. It’s also is incredibly fast to install and commission and very easy to operate.

Albion Process™ is a combination of ultrafine grinding and oxidative leaching at atmospheric pressure. The feed to the Albion Process™ are base or precious metal concentrates. The sulphides in the feed are oxidised and valuable metals liberated, with the economic metals recovered by conventional downstream processing. It was developed in 1994 by Glencore and is patented worldwide.

The Albion Process™ plants around the world are treating a range of materials including a zinc sulphide concentrate, refractory gold/silver concentrates and chalcopyrite copper concentrates.”

The Albion ProcessTM and Jameson CellTM testing with Glencore Technology is estimated to be completed within 15 weeks of receipt of samples in Brisbane, Australia. An additional two weeks are estimated for the preparation and delivery of a Class 5 Engineering Study providing the following information,

A capital cost estimate for the Albion Process TM Plant, accurate to a Class 5 (AACE)

Plant, accurate to a Class 5 (AACE) High level mechanical equipment list for the Albion Process TM Plant

Plant Power demand schedule for the Albion Process TM Plant

Plant Albion Process TM Plant Process Description

Plant Process Description Block flow drawing for the Albion Process TM Plant

Plant Reagents and consumables schedule for the Albion Process TM Plant at the nominal throughput

Plant at the nominal throughput An operating cost estimate for the Albion ProcessTM Plant at an accuracy of +20 %.

The Campo Morado samples are in the process of being collected and shipped to Australia with an expected two-week delivery time.

About Telson Mining Corporation

Telson Mining Corp. is a Canadian based mining company with two Mexican gold, silver and base metal mining projects. Telson is currently in commercial production at its 100% owned Campo Morado Mine in Guerrero, Mexico. Effective May 15, 2018 Telson declared commercial production at Campo Morado. Telson is currently producing zinc and lead concentrates with gold, silver and copper as by-products, processing approximately 2,000+ tons per day through the Campo Morado milling facilities.

Telson's 100% owned Tahuehueto Project, located in north-western Durango State, Mexico is currently in construction development. Pre-production commenced at Tahuehueto in August 2017, currently mining at a rate averaging 170 tonnes per day during Sept 1st – 23rd 2018 shipping ore to a third-party toll mill for processing. Management has a targeted timeline at Tahuehueto to be producing with its own on-site mineral processing plant, with a designed capacity of at least 1,000 tonnes per day, during the first quarter of 2019.

Regular metal concentrate deliveries and sales are well underway from both projects.

Visit: www.telsonmining.com

On behalf of the board of directors

(signed) “Ralph Shearing”

Ralph Shearing, P.Geol, President and Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Production Decisions and Forward-Looking Statements

It should be noted that at Tahuehueto, Telson is mining reserves supported by a pre-feasibility published early 2017 while at Campo Morado pre-production mining is proceeding without the benefit of pre-feasibility or feasibility studies that outline mineral reserves and has declared commercial production at Campo Morado prior to completing a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Accordingly, readers should be cautioned that Telson’s Campo Morado production decision has been made without a comprehensive feasibility study of established reserves such that there is greater risk and uncertainty as to future economic results from the Campo Morado mine and a higher technical risk of failure than would be the case if a feasibility study was completed and relied upon to make a production decision. Telson has completed a preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) mining study on the Campo Morado mine that provides a conceptual life of mine plan and a preliminary economic analysis based on the previously identified mineral resources (see News Release dated November 8, 2017 and April 4, 2018). This will soon be replaced by a pre-feasibility study (“PFS”) that will allow the application of modifying factors to the mineral resources to allow a portion of them to be converted to mineral reserves.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “Forward-Looking Information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; the timing and costs of future activities on the Company’s properties, such as production rates and increases; success of exploration, development and bulk sample processing activities and timing for processing at its own mineral processing facility on the Tahuehueto project site. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or variations of such words and phrases. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Campo Morado Mine and the Tahuehueto Project can be achieved, the continuity of the price of gold, zinc, lead and other metals, economic and political conditions and operations. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181115005255/en/

Contact

Glen Sandwell, Corporate Communications Manager

ir@telsonmining.com

Tel: +1 (604) 684-8071