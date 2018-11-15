Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Nevada Copper Files Q3 Financials and MD&A on Sedar; Remains on Schedule to Enter Production in Q4, 2019

09:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Nov. 15, 2018 - Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company’’) is pleased to announce that it has completed, and SEDAR-filed, its quarterly financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2018. Additionally, the Company confirms that its Pumpkin Hollow underground copper project remains on target to commence production in Q4 2019. Construction progress is either on schedule, or ahead of schedule, for all major work packages. Specifically:

  • Main shaft has been sunk an additional 143 feet, with 101 feet remaining to completion.
  • Shaft station excavation has commenced on the first of two production levels. Lateral development has advanced 384 feet on the 2850 level.
  • Earthworks and the sub-collar are complete for the East North ventilation shaft and the shaft was advanced 23 feet.
  • Process facility earthworks are ahead of schedule at 40% complete.

Matt Gili, Chief Executive Officer of Nevada Copper, stated, “Nevada Copper’s Pumpkin Hollow is the only large-scale, fully-permitted copper project in the US that is currently under construction and we are very pleased with progress to date. We also continue to receive very strong support from the community and from our service providers. The team is consistently hitting its construction targets and Pumpkin Hollow remains on track to enter production in the final quarter of 2019.”

Please reference our website at www.nevadacopper.com for updated construction progress photos and additional project information.

Qualified Persons
The information and data in this news release was reviewed by David Swisher, P. Eng., VP of Operations for Nevada Copper, who is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Nevada Copper
Nevada Copper’s (TSX: NCU) Pumpkin Hollow project is the only major, shovel-ready and fully-permitted copper project in North America that is currently under construction. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully-permitted projects include: the high-grade Pumpkin Hollow underground project which is in construction with a view to commencement of copper production in Q4, 2019; and the Pumpkin Hollow open pit project, a large-scale copper deposit.

Additional Information
For further information please visit the Nevada Copper corporate website
(www.nevadacopper.com).

Nevada Copper Corp.

Matthew Gili, President and CEO

For further information call:

Rich Matthews,
VP Investor Relations
Phone: 604-355-7179
Toll free: 1-877-648-8266
Email: rmatthews@nevadacopper.com

