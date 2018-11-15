(Video Enhanced) Adamera Resumes Drilling at Oversight to follow up High Grade Intersection

Vancouver, November 15, 2018 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX V: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF) announces drilling has resumed on the Oversight property in Washington State to follow up high-grade gold intercepts reported in drill hole OS18-02 including an interval with 19.4 g/t gold (See news release dated September 26, 2018).

Drill hole OS18-02 tested a coincident induced polarization (IP) and gold in soil anomaly. It intersected several gold zones including the high-grade interval at the bottom of the hole. The current drill hole, OS18-02B is designed to determine the extent of the high-grade zone. For more technical information on this target, a video link has been provided below. A second hole is planned to test this target to the northeast.

A second video shows Adamera's prospecting drill in action and highlights modifications for greater depth penetration required to determine extent of zone with 19.4 g/t Au.

"This is an interesting target, as we interpret, past exploration drilling focused on the prominent magnetic high trend that hosts part of the Overlook Mine rather than the geological trend of the mineralization that formed the Overlook Mine. The next two holes will test this idea," says Mark Kolebaba President and CEO of Adamera Minerals.

Technical Target Information

Drill hole OS18-02 is the northern most drill hole in a cluster of holes that tested a strong magnetic high anomaly southeast of the Overlook Mine. Results from the drill holes in the cluster indicate an increase in gold grades and the frequency of gold bearing intercepts in a northward direction. Drill hole OS18-02 intercepted the best gold values just beyond the margin of the magnetic high that is in sharp contact with a magnetic low. The magnetic low appears to be the response of the flat lying felsic intrusive that caps the area.

3D modelling and numeric interpolation of grade data from approximately 94 drill holes on or near the Overlook Mine predicts a priority area of significant size immediately northeast of drill hole OS18-02, which is also located east-southeast of and on strike with the Overlook Mine mineralization. This area, which is capped by an intrusive rock unit appears untested by previous drilling.

Martin St. Pierre P.Geoph, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed data associated with the project. Gold analysis was completed by Activation Laboratories using fire assay methods.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a stand-alone high-grade gold deposit within hauling distance of an existing mill near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced over 6 million ounces of high-grade gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

