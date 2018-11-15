INV Metals Announces Appointment of Sunny Lowe as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2018 - INV Metals Inc. (“INV Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX:INV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Sunny Lowe as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Lowe is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business.



Ms. Candace MacGibbon, CEO, commented, “On behalf of management and the Board of Directors, we are pleased to welcome Sunny to the executive team. Ms. Lowe joins INV Metals from Kinross Gold Corp., where she most recently held the role of Vice President, Finance. The Company continues to build its executive team with relevant experience to execute our development strategy for Loma Larga. As the Company transitions from the completion of the Feasibility Study to permitting, financing and construction, Sunny brings a wealth of experience to lead our efforts in external reporting, financing, tax planning and compliance, enterprise risk management, operational financial management, and internal audit and controls.”

Ms. Lowe joined Kinross Gold Corp. in 2013 as Vice President, Internal Audit & Enterprise Risk Management. Prior to Kinross Gold Corp., Ms. Lowe worked at Inmet Mining where she held leadership roles of increasing responsibility across functions including Enterprise Risk Management, Global Taxation and Compliance, and Business Systems and Controls. Ms. Lowe obtained her CPA designation while working at Ernst & Young LLP.

Ms. MacGibbon, added, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Kevin Canario for his contribution to INV Metals over the past 7 years. Mr. Canario will assist in the transition over the next few months and we wish him very well in his future endeavours.”

About INV Metals

INVTM Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INVTM Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold property in Ecuador; and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina.

