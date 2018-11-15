Forsys Announces Changes to Management

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2018 - Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”) wishes to advise that it has appointed Mark Frewin as Interim Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and Miles Nagamatsu as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), following the resignation of former CEO, Marcel Hilmer and former CFO, Dale Hanna.



Mr. Frewin is currently a director of Forsys and previously held the office of Vice President, Legal Affairs of the Company. Mr. Nagamatsu is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant with 30 years’ experience and is a former CFO of the Company, holding that position from 2004 through 2008.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Hilmer for his valuable contribution over many years and wishes him well in his future endeavours as he pursues other opportunities. Forsys also thanks Mr. Hanna for his efforts and contributions during his tenure with the Company.

About Forsys Metals Corp.

Forsys Metals Corp. is an emerging uranium producer with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the fully permitted Valencia uranium project and the Namibplaas uranium project in Namibia, Africa, a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43-101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website. Shares outstanding: 156.9m

