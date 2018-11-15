Midland Extends the Ants Gold Zone on the Willbob Project in the Labrador Trough

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2018 - Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce new gold results obtained during its September exploration campaign conducted on the Willbob project, wholly owned by Midland. The Willbob project is located in the Labrador Trough, approximately 70 kilometers west of Kuujjuaq and close to the Kan project (Osisko/Barrick). The September exploration campaign was focussed on further channel and grab sampling of the “Ants” gold zone outcrop, discovered in summer 2018.



Willbob project location



Willbob 2018 new results



Ants Zone New Results



Ants Zone aerial view



Ants 4G new zone





Highlights

• The “Ants” zone is now confirmed to be gold-bearing on at least 50 meters long, 5 to 24 meters large, on outcrop. It is open to the southeast along strike and to the southwest across strike, under overburden.

• New channels on the new Ants gold zone yielded the following gold values:

1.78 g/t Au over 23.3 meters, including 3.19 g/t Au over 10.0 meters (channel ANTS-18-03).





3.33 g/t Au over 5.0 meters (channel ANTS-18-02).

• Channelling of the “Ants-4G” zone, located 100 meters east of the Ants zone, yielding 2.22 g/t Au over 4.5 meters (channel ANTS-18-04), with grab samples up to 6.64 g/t Au.

Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values are not representative of mineralized zones. The true thickness of the mineralized zones intersected by channels is not known yet.

The Ants zone was discovered by surface prospecting in July 2018. It occurs as a large outcropping zone of disseminated pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite and minor quartz veins in a strongly chloritized and ankeritized quartz diorite. A single channel (ANTS-18-01) in July cut in the western part of the zone yielded 0.81 g/t Au over 5.8 meters, including 1.48 g/t Au over 2.8 meters. New channel sampling in September significantly extended the gold zone to the southeast, also yielding higher gold values. Channel ANTS-18-03, located 30 meters to the southeast of ANTS-18-02, yielded 1.78 g/t Au over 23.3 meters, including 3.19 g/t Au over 10.0 meters. The interval is still open to the southwest, as the last channel sample yielded 0.6 g/t Au. The zone is also completely open to the southeast.

Channel ANTS-18-02, located about 20 meters southeast of ANTS-18-01, yielded 3.33 g/t Au over 5.0 meters. The interval is still open to the southwest, as the last sample in the channel returned 2.2 g/t Au.

The Ants-4G zone is located approximately 100 meters east of channel ANTS-18-03. A grab sample in July had yielded 4.27 g/t Au in a diorite mineralized in pyrrhotite, with ankerite-chlorite alteration. It is visually similar to the Ants zone. Channel sampling of the Ants-4G zone returned 2.22 g/t Au over 4.5 meters in ANTS-18-04. Visible gold was observed in small tension quartz veins.

These latest results once again highlight the strong gold potential of the Willbob project. Extensive and significant gold zones can still be found in outcrops. Mechanical trenching of the Ants and Ants-4G zones is planned for the next field season to extend the zone under cover. Further prospecting will also be performed in the area around the new Ants discovery, as much of surrounding area remains poorly explored.

Quality Control

Exploration program design and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks with every 20 samples. Rock samples on the project are assayed for gold by standard 30-gram fire-assaying with AA (Au-AA23) or gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Val d’Or, Québec. Samples with visible gold or above 1.0 g/t Au were further analyzed by metallic screen with fire assays (Au-SCR21) ; Au-SCR21 values were used to calculate gold intervals when available. All samples are also analysed for multi-elements, using four-acid ICP–AES method (ME-ICP61) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The technical or scientific information in this press release has been prepared by Sylvain Trépanier, P.Geo., VP Exploration for James Bay and Northern Quebec at Midland, a “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., IAMGold Corp., Osisko Mining Inc., Altius Minerals Corp., SOQUEM INC., Niobay Metals Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

For further information, please consult Midland’s website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: www.explorationmidland.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

Five photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98d73262-da3f-447f-90f2-b77bd29f831e

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/691a557d-8c03-46df-9fc3-84b0daa584e8

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af9bd2ab-5807-4b92-9ed9-21e611b4331c

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/191e602a-c648-4e86-a26f-0f4723edcebc

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae4c6b5c-f377-4085-9dcd-e4efcd34502a